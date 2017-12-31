finanzen.net
+++ Ihre Meinung zu Aktienanleihen ist gefragt! Jetzt an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen +++-w-
12.09.2018 19:00
Bewerten
(0)

GE Healthcare to Expand OHSU Mission Control Capabilities to Support Sepsis Patient Care

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

GE Healthcare today announced plans to increase the capabilities of OHSUs Mission Control Center by developing a software application, or "tile, that will suggest actions to support better management of sepsis patient care.

GE Healthcares new tile will support early sepsis detection and timely, precise ongoing management of at-risk patients and those who are on the sepsis patient pathway, monitoring all patients not only those who are in the intensive care unit. Once the algorithm detects risk, it will flag mission controllers who will research the situation and help care teams as needed to ensure a rapid response and the best possible patient care.

"Sepsis is difficult to diagnose, and if not treated early, is associated with high mortality rates, said Matthias Merkel, M.D., Ph.D., medical director of adult critical care and chief medical capacity Officer at OHSU; and professor of anesthesiology and perioperative medicine in the OHSU School of Medicine. "The objective of this new sepsis tile and algorithm is to provide our team with a head start to help us catch sepsis before it strikes.

In July 2017, OHSU opened its Mission Control Center to reduce delays in patient care, improve patient transfers and utilization between the three hospitals within the health system; reduce length of stay; and connect disparate data systems. One year later, the results demonstrate improved clinical and operational outcomes in the following areas:

  • Accepted 554 more transfer patients - 6.4 percent increase
  • Declined 92 less transfer patients  18 percent reduction
  • Increase in transfer acceptance rate to 96 percent - 1 percent improvement
  • 519 transfers accepted to partner hospitals
  • Outcomes amount to > 7x return on investment (ROI)

"The year before we opened the Mission Control Center, we declined more than 500 transfer patients from referring hospitals, says James Heilman, M.D., M.B.A., chief medical transfer officer at OHSU; and assistant professor of emergency medicine in the OHSU School of Medicine. "Today patient transfers to our partner community hospitals have increased, which gives us the confidence to expand the program to include a sepsis solution to help with early detection.

OHSU is the first hospital in the Pacific Northwest region to launch GE Healthcares NASA-style Mission Control Center to coordinate care between an academic health center and partner community hospitals.

"OHSU is taking its program to the next level by supporting sepsis patient care, said Jeff Terry, CEO of Command Centers, GE Healthcare. "This is a great example of the scalability of the command center concept. Its an honor to serve the OHSU team.

About GE Healthcare:

GE Healthcare is the $19 billion healthcare business of GE (NYSE: GE). As a leading provider of medical imaging, monitoring, biomanufacturing, and cell and gene therapy technologies, GE Healthcare enables precision health in diagnostics, therapeutics and monitoring through intelligent devices, data analytics, applications and services. With over 100 years of experience in the healthcare industry and more than 50,000 employees globally, the company helps improve outcomes more efficiently for patients, healthcare providers, researchers and life sciences companies around the world. Follow us on FacebookLinkedInTwitter and The Pulse for latest news, or visit our website www.gehealthcare.com for more information.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu General Electric Co IDR.Belgian Ovs Issuing Corp

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr General Electric News
RSS Feed
General Electric zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu General Electric Co IDR.Belgian Ovs Issuing Corp

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Portfolio-Check für politische Krisenzeiten

Handelskonflikte, Leitzinserhöhungen der US-Notenbank und der jüngste Verfall der Lira - zahlreiche politische Risiken beeinflussen aktuell die Aktienmärkte. Portfoliomanagement-Experte Max Holzer erklärt im Online-Seminar am Donnerstag, wie Sie jetzt das Beste aus Ihrem Depot herausholen.
Hier kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene General Electric News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere General Electric News
Anzeige

Inside

Behalten Sie Ihr Investment immer im Blick mit der Scalable-Capital-App
BNP Paribas: BORN Akademie | Heute Abend LIVE um 18:30 mit Top-Trader Rüdiger Born
DZ BANK  Linde: Kursturbulenzen durch Auflagen
DekaBank: Weltwirtschaft bleibt standhaft
Silber auf niedrigstem Stand seit Anfang 2016
HSBC: Die Schere zwischen E.ON und RWE geht auseinander
UBS: EuroStoxx 50  Bullen müssen bald reagieren
Vontobel: Rohöl: Anzeichen von Stress
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur General Electric-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

General Electric Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Erdogan macht sich selbst zum Verwalter des Staatsschatzes
Es fehlt der Wille, die Stadt für ihre Bürger wachsen zu lassen
Der F-Faktor für den Wohlstand im Alter
Worauf man in Zukunft beim Online-Shopping achten muss
Dieser Tag brachte das Weltfinanzsystem an den Abgrund

News von

Silberpreis: Alarmstufe Rot
Bayer-Aktie im Crash-Modus: So tief kann es jetzt noch gehen
DAX kämpft um 11.900 Punkte - Fusionsgerüchte treiben Aktien der Deutsche Bank und Commerzbank
DAX-Chartanalyse: Das riecht nach Bärenmarkt-Rallye
Kommt jetzt der Crash von Bitcoin und Co., Herr Krypto-Währungsexperte?

News von

Die gigantischen Maschinen von Elon Musks Boring-Company können mit einem Xbox-Controller bedient werden
Immer mehr Banken schaffen die Bargeld-Auszahlung in der Filiale ab
Schachlegende Kasparow hat einen eindringlichen Rat an alle, die sich Alexa und Co. ins Haus holen wollen
Der Recruiting-Chef von Vodafone erklärt, welche Frage am meisten über Bewerber verrät
Studie: Das größte Problem von Startups ist nicht der Kapitalmangel

Heute im Fokus

DAX rettet sich über die 12.000er-Marke -- Wall Street leichter -- Deutsche Bank denkt wohl über Umwandlung in Holding nach -- E.ON und RWE von SSE-Gewinnausblick belastet -- Apple Keynote im Fokus

USA schlagen wohl eine neue Runde von Handelsgesprächen mit China vor. US-Rohöllagerbestände fallen überraschend stark. Elliott stockt bei Uniper auf. CANCOM-Aktie haussiert nach Halbjahresausblick. Deutsche Post verliert durch fehlenden ADAC-Auftrag Umsatz. Erdogan ernennt sich selbst zum Chef von türkischem Vermögensfonds.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

So viel verdienen die reichsten Amerikaner pro Stunde
Wer ist an der Spitze?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 36 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 36 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte im August 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
So viel erhalten Bundesliga-Clubs durch Trikotsponsoring
Das Trikotsponsoring der Bundesliga 2018/2019
Deutschlands wohlhabendste Selfmade-Milliardäre
Das sind die reichsten Selfmade-Milliardäre in Deutschland
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte im August 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte im August 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo steht der Bitcoin Ihrer Meining nach Ende 2018?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
18:29 Uhr
DAX rettet sich über die 12.000er-Marke -- Deutsche Bank denkt offenbar über Umwandlung in Holding nach -- E.ON und RWE von SSE-Gewinnausblick belastet -- VW, Tesla, Apple Keynote im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
19:56 Uhr
Apple-Event im Live-Ticker - Apple stellt das iPhone Xs und iPhone Xs Max vor
Sonstiges
18:25 Uhr
Tesla-Anleihen rauschen auf neue Rekordtiefstände
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Netflix Inc.552484
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
Intel Corp.855681
TwitterA1W6XZ
GoProA1XE7G
BayerBAY001
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Amazon906866
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
E.ON SEENAG99
EVOTEC AG566480