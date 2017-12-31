GE Healthcare to Expand OHSU Mission Control Capabilities to Support Sepsis Patient Care

GE Healthcare today announced plans to increase the capabilities of
OHSUs Mission Control Center by developing a software application, or
"tile, that will suggest actions to support better management of sepsis
patient care.
GE Healthcares new tile will support early sepsis detection and timely,
precise ongoing management of at-risk patients and those who are on the
sepsis patient pathway, monitoring all patients not only those who are
in the intensive care unit. Once the algorithm detects risk, it will
flag mission controllers who will research the situation and help care
teams as needed to ensure a rapid response and the best possible patient
care.
"Sepsis is difficult to diagnose, and if not treated early, is
associated with high mortality rates, said Matthias Merkel, M.D., Ph.D.,
medical director of adult critical care and chief medical capacity
Officer at OHSU; and professor of anesthesiology and perioperative
medicine in the OHSU School of Medicine. "The objective of this new
sepsis tile and algorithm is to provide our team with a head start to
help us catch sepsis before it strikes.
In July 2017, OHSU opened its Mission Control Center to reduce delays in
patient care, improve patient transfers and utilization between the
three hospitals within the health system; reduce length of stay; and
connect disparate data systems. One year later, the results demonstrate
improved clinical and operational outcomes in the following areas:
-
Accepted 554 more transfer patients - 6.4 percent increase
-
Declined 92 less transfer patients 18 percent reduction
-
Increase in transfer acceptance rate to 96 percent - 1 percent
improvement
-
519 transfers accepted to partner hospitals
-
Outcomes amount to > 7x return on investment (ROI)
"The year before we opened the Mission Control Center, we declined more
than 500 transfer patients from referring hospitals, says James
Heilman, M.D., M.B.A., chief medical transfer officer at OHSU;
and assistant professor of emergency medicine in the OHSU School of
Medicine. "Today patient transfers to our partner community hospitals
have increased, which gives us the confidence to expand the program to
include a sepsis solution to help with early detection.
OHSU is the first hospital in the Pacific Northwest region to launch GE
Healthcares NASA-style Mission Control Center to coordinate care
between an academic health center and partner community hospitals.
"OHSU is taking its program to the next level by supporting sepsis
patient care, said Jeff Terry, CEO of Command Centers, GE Healthcare.
"This is a great example of the scalability of the command center
concept. Its an honor to serve the OHSU team.
