GeckoSystems, an AI Robotics Co., Improves Power Wheelchair Safety

GeckoSystems Intl. Corp. (Pink Sheets: GOSY) (http://www.GeckoSystems.com)
CEO, Martin Spencer, addresses their 2018 progress in multiple markets.
For over twenty years, GeckoSystems has dedicated itself to development
of "AI Mobile Robot Solutions for Safety, Security and Service(tm)."
"We have been busy! We have further cost reduced the direct
manufacturing costs of our proprietary, breakthrough SafePath! It is
our AI enabled human quick sense and avoid of moving and/or unmapped
obstacles that opens up the immense HME/DME rehab and power wheelchair
markets to GeckoSystems for a first mover opportunity. We now believe
that our collision free benefit can be added to most power wheelchairs
for less than $2,000 MSRP, installed.
"Recently, I had the opportunity to do some Delphi Market Research with
one of Pride Mobilitys largest US dealers and their master rehab power
wheelchair technician. Due to their 25 plus years experience, they are
of strong opinion that all power wheelchairs should be SafePath enabled,
even for children!
"Consequently, we are now further investigating how best to penetrate
this enormous HME/DME market, which has pent up demand," commented
Martin Spencer, CEO, GeckoSystems.
GeckoSystems is now seeking HME/DME dealers to sell and install. Heres
why: http://www.geckosystems.com/downloads/SafePath_Need_and_Benefits.pdf
Our distributors and dealers will enjoy limited geographic exclusives
for their pioneering work in partnering with us.
"More cost effective, utilitarian mobile robots are feasible with our
suite of AI mobile robot solutions, such as SafePath. I am also pleased
that as the Service Robotics industry begins to offer real products to
eager markets, our capabilities and their benefits are being recognized.
Our 1300+ shareholders can continue to be confident that we expect to be
signing numerous licensing agreements to further substantiate and
delineate the reality that GeckoSystems will earn additional licensing
revenues to further increase shareholder value and ROI," concluded
Spencer.
About GeckoSystems:
GeckoSystems has been developing innovative robotic technologies for
over twenty years. It is CEO Martin Spencer's dream to make people's
lives better through AI robotic technologies.
