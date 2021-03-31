Geisinger and Acadia Healthcare Hold Groundbreaking Ceremony for New Behavioral Health Center in Moosic

Geisinger and Acadia Healthcare Company today held a groundbreaking ceremony for Geisinger Behavioral Health Center Northeast, a new 96-bed inpatient behavioral health facility. The event occurred on the site of the new facility at 60 Glenmaura National Blvd. in Moosic.

Slated to open in the fall of 2022, the facility is a joint venture between Acadia Healthcare, the nations largest provider of behavioral health services, and Geisinger, which serves more than 1 million people across 45 counties in Pennsylvania. The center will address the growing need for accessible, high-quality behavioral health services in northeastern Pennsylvania.

The facility will provide care for adult, pediatric and adolescent patients who struggle with acute symptoms of behavioral health disorders such as anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, psychosis, and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). This array of acute behavioral health services provides a level of care unparalleled in northeastern Pennsylvania, especially for children and adolescents. The facility represents an approximately $40 million investment in the community.

"The need for behavioral health resources is a national issue that we also face here in northeastern Pennsylvania, said Jaewon Ryu, M.D., J.D., Geisingers president and chief executive officer. "Geisinger is committed to making better health easier for all of the communities we serve, and we are excited to partner with Acadia to provide these much-needed services close to home for our patients.

"Were thrilled to have an opportunity to introduce this new facility to Moosic and the surrounding communities, said Debbie Osteen, chief executive officer of Acadia Healthcare. "We are so proud to work together to address a rising need in this area. This facility, like all in the Geisinger network, will become a strong member of the community, collaborating with all organizations, hospitals and first responders.

Geisinger and Acadia will open a similar facility in Danville, with construction slated to begin in 2022. These two new centers will allow Geisinger to consolidate inpatient behavioral health programs from Geisinger Medical Center, Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital and Geisinger Community Medical Center, providing additional capacity and expanded private room availability at those hospitals. Together, the new facilities are expected to create approximately 200 new jobs by 2024.

