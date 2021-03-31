  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ Zertifikate Performance-Studie 2021 belegt: 💰 +5,2 % p.a. RENDITE durchschnittlich mit defensiven ZERTIFIKATEN der Raiffeisen Centrobank +++-w-
17.09.2021 00:57

Geisinger and Acadia Healthcare Hold Groundbreaking Ceremony for New Behavioral Health Center in Moosic

Folgen
DRUCKEN

Börsenspiel Trader: Clever handeln und Jaguar I-PACE gewinnen. Jetzt anmelden! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Geisinger and Acadia Healthcare Company today held a groundbreaking ceremony for Geisinger Behavioral Health Center Northeast, a new 96-bed inpatient behavioral health facility. The event occurred on the site of the new facility at 60 Glenmaura National Blvd. in Moosic.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210916005933/en/

On September 16, 2021, Geisinger and Acadia Healthcare broke ground on the new Geisinger Behavioral Health Center Northeast slated to open in the fall of 2022 in Moosic, Pennsylvania. (Photo: Business Wire)

On September 16, 2021, Geisinger and Acadia Healthcare broke ground on the new Geisinger Behavioral Health Center Northeast slated to open in the fall of 2022 in Moosic, Pennsylvania. (Photo: Business Wire)

Slated to open in the fall of 2022, the facility is a joint venture between Acadia Healthcare, the nations largest provider of behavioral health services, and Geisinger, which serves more than 1 million people across 45 counties in Pennsylvania. The center will address the growing need for accessible, high-quality behavioral health services in northeastern Pennsylvania.

The facility will provide care for adult, pediatric and adolescent patients who struggle with acute symptoms of behavioral health disorders such as anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, psychosis, and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). This array of acute behavioral health services provides a level of care unparalleled in northeastern Pennsylvania, especially for children and adolescents. The facility represents an approximately $40 million investment in the community.

"The need for behavioral health resources is a national issue that we also face here in northeastern Pennsylvania, said Jaewon Ryu, M.D., J.D., Geisingers president and chief executive officer. "Geisinger is committed to making better health easier for all of the communities we serve, and we are excited to partner with Acadia to provide these much-needed services close to home for our patients.

"Were thrilled to have an opportunity to introduce this new facility to Moosic and the surrounding communities, said Debbie Osteen, chief executive officer of Acadia Healthcare. "We are so proud to work together to address a rising need in this area. This facility, like all in the Geisinger network, will become a strong member of the community, collaborating with all organizations, hospitals and first responders.

Geisinger and Acadia will open a similar facility in Danville, with construction slated to begin in 2022. These two new centers will allow Geisinger to consolidate inpatient behavioral health programs from Geisinger Medical Center, Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital and Geisinger Community Medical Center, providing additional capacity and expanded private room availability at those hospitals. Together, the new facilities are expected to create approximately 200 new jobs by 2024.

About Geisinger

Geisinger is committed to making better health easier for the more than 1 million people it serves. Founded more than 100 years ago by Abigail Geisinger, the system now includes nine hospital campuses, a health plan with more than half a million members, a Research Institute and the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine. With nearly 24,000 employees and more than 1,600 employed physicians, Geisinger boosts its hometown economies in Pennsylvania by billions of dollars annually. Learn more at geisinger.org or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. As of June 30, 2021, Acadia operated a network of 229 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 10,100 beds in 40 states and Puerto Rico. With more than 20,000 employees serving approximately 70,000 patients daily, Acadia is the largest stand-alone behavioral health company in the U.S. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.

Nachrichten zu Acadia Healthcare Co Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Acadia Healthcare News
RSS Feed
Acadia Healthcare zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Acadia Healthcare Co Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
03.01.2019Acadia Healthcare HoldDeutsche Bank AG
25.10.2017Acadia Healthcare HoldDeutsche Bank AG
25.10.2017Acadia Healthcare NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
28.07.2017Acadia Healthcare BuyMizuho
05.04.2017Acadia Healthcare BuyDeutsche Bank AG
28.07.2017Acadia Healthcare BuyMizuho
05.04.2017Acadia Healthcare BuyDeutsche Bank AG
27.02.2017Acadia Healthcare BuyMizuho
03.11.2016Acadia Healthcare BuyMizuho
19.10.2016Acadia Healthcare BuyUBS AG
03.01.2019Acadia Healthcare HoldDeutsche Bank AG
25.10.2017Acadia Healthcare HoldDeutsche Bank AG
25.10.2017Acadia Healthcare NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
27.01.2017Acadia Healthcare NeutralCantor Fitzgerald

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Acadia Healthcare Co Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Acadia Healthcare News

25.08.21Why Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Stock Might be a Great Pick
01.09.21Why Is Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Up 3.9% Since Last Earnings Report?
03.09.21Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Soars to 52-Week High. Time to Cash Out?
Weitere Acadia Healthcare News
Werbung

Trading-News

Ist die Inflation gekommen, um zu bleiben?
Cisco plant schnelleres Wachstum
Vontobel: Risiken reduzieren - Discount-Zertifikate auf Infineon, MTU Aero Engines, Delivery Hero
DZ BANK - Bären brechen Struktur der steigenden Tiefpunkte
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Schafft es Apple mit dem iPhone 13 zu überzeugenß
Der "beste Robo Advisor 2021" im Web Seminar
Baker Steel: Gute Voraussetzungen für höhere Silberpreise
Ein Meister der Rendite
Die Essenz der Geldanlage
Die Renten­in­for­ma­tion - Alles was Sie wissen müssen
OSKAR ETF-Sparplan kostenlos testen
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Acadia Healthcare-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Acadia Healthcare Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Amazon-Angebote: Diese Deals gibt es schon vor dem Black Friday
Aus 200 Euro im Monat werden 852.000  so funktionieren die neuen Sparpläne
Ungeheuerlich, was da passiert ist
Bad Bank oder Elektro-Hoffnung und Suche nach dem nächsten Amazon
IW-Chef Michael Hüther im Gespräch mit Dietmar Deffner

News von

Robuste Riesen: Diese Aktien machen Ihr Depot krisenfest
Valneva mit Kurseinbruch - Großbritannien storniert Vertrag
DAX ein Prozent im Plus - Anleger in Europa zum Wochenstart wieder zuversichtlicher
Silberpreis: Kaufrausch unter Terminmarktprofis
DAX-Chartanalyse mittelfristig: Nächste Gleichgewichtszone erreicht

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt etwas höher -- US-Handel endet kaum verändert -- WACKER CHEMIE erhöht Prognosen -- DAX mit 31 Titeln: Continental spaltet Vitesco ab -- HelloFresh, thyssenkrupp, Bechtle im Fokus

VW-Abgasskandal: Betrugsprozess gegen VW-Manager beginnt. BGH urteilt über Diesel-Klage gegen AUDI und verhandelt zu Daimler. LPKF holt weiteren Millionen-Auftrag herein. RWE-Chef schließt früheren Kohleausstieg nicht aus. Südzucker bestätigt Prognose nach Ergebnisplus im zweiten Quartal. Ryanair will Geschäft bis 2026 noch stärker ausbauen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Diese Jobs sind vom Aussterben bedroht
Der Arbeitsmarkt im Wandel
Rentendauer in Europa: So viel Zeit hat man, um die Rente zu genießen
Lohnt sich die Rente
Berufe die auch eine Rezession überstehen
Welche bieten am meisten Sicherheit?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Jobs werden künftig Roboter übernehmen
Billiger als der Mensch.
Bei diesen Unternehmen gibt es in Deutschland das höchste Gehalt
Bei diesen Unternehmen gibt es in Deutschland das höchste Gehalt
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die 30 weltgrößten Unternehmen
Es gibt hunderte milliardenschwere Unternehmen. Die Top 30.
Jobs mit Zukunft und hohem Gehalt
Hier wird man auch künftig noch gut bezahlt
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wenn morgen Bundestagswahl wäre, wen würden Sie wählen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen