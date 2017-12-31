Gemalto: Certain Mandatory Daily Disclosures under the Dutch Offer Rules

Regulatory News:
Following the formal announcement on December 17, 2017 in respect of
Thales intended recommended all-cash offer for all issued and
outstanding ordinary shares ("Shares) of Gemalto N.V. ("Gemalto)
(Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), all transactions by Gemalto concerning
Shares are to be announced in a press release under the Dutch public
offer rules. Accordingly Gemalto makes the relevant disclosures below.
Transactions related to Gemaltos Global Equity Incentive Plan
Today Gemalto delivered a total number of:
-
2,000 Shares to one eligible employee having exercised his stock
option rights granted in September 2008 under Gemaltos Global Equity
Incentive Plan ("GEIP) for an exercise price of EUR 26.44 per Share.
This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such
forward-looking statements represent trends or objectives, and cannot be
construed as constituting forecasts regarding the Companys results or
any other performance indicator. Actual results may differ significantly
from the forward-looking statements due to various risks and
uncertainties, as described in the Companys Registration Document,
which has been filed with the French financial markets authority (Autorité
des marchés financiers AMF).
This is a press release by Gemalto, pursuant to the provisions of
Section 5, paragraph 4 of the Decree on Public Takeover Bids (Besluit
Openbare Biedingen Wft). This announcement does not constitute an
offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any
securities in Gemalto. Any offer will be made only by means of an offer
memorandum. This announcement is not for release, publication or
distribution, in whole or in part, in or into, directly or indirectly,
in any jurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution
would be unlawful.
