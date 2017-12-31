19.02.2018 23:00
Gemalto: Certain Mandatory Daily Disclosures under the Dutch Offer Rules

Regulatory News:

Following the formal announcement on December 17, 2017 in respect of Thales intended recommended all-cash offer for all issued and outstanding ordinary shares ("Shares) of Gemalto N.V. ("Gemalto) (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), all transactions by Gemalto concerning Shares are to be announced in a press release under the Dutch public offer rules. Accordingly Gemalto makes the relevant disclosures below.

Transactions related to Gemaltos Global Equity Incentive Plan

Today Gemalto delivered a total number of:

  • 2,000 Shares to one eligible employee having exercised his stock option rights granted in September 2008 under Gemaltos Global Equity Incentive Plan ("GEIP) for an exercise price of EUR 26.44 per Share.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements represent trends or objectives, and cannot be construed as constituting forecasts regarding the Companys results or any other performance indicator. Actual results may differ significantly from the forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties, as described in the Companys Registration Document, which has been filed with the French financial markets authority (Autorité des marchés financiers  AMF).

This is a press release by Gemalto, pursuant to the provisions of Section 5, paragraph 4 of the Decree on Public Takeover Bids (Besluit Openbare Biedingen Wft). This announcement does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities in Gemalto. Any offer will be made only by means of an offer memorandum. This announcement is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in or into, directly or indirectly, in any jurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution would be unlawful.

About Gemalto

Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security, with 2016 annual revenues of 3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries. We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.

From secure software to biometrics and encryption, our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.

Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and objects, encrypt data and create value for software  enabling our clients to deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.

Our 15,000+ employees operate out of 112 offices, 43 personalization and data centers, and 30 research and software development centers located in 48 countries.

For more information visit www.gemalto.com, or follow @gemalto on Twitter

