Gemalto First Quarter 2018 Revenue

Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 - GTO), the world leader in digital security today announces its revenue for the first quarter of 2018.

Revenue ( in millions) First quarter 2018 First quarter 2017 Change at constant exchange rates Change at historical exchange rates Identity, IoT & Cybersecurity 293 256 +24% +15% Smartcards & Issuance 357 396 (2%) (10%) Total 650 651 +8% =

Philippe Vallée, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Gemalto grew well this quarter driven by a solid increase in the Identity, IoT & Cybersecurity segment that more than offset the anticipated revenue decrease in the Smartcards & Issuance segment.

During the quarter, commercial synergies with the newly acquired Identity Management business began to kick in and resulted in milestone wins in Governments. Gemalto also announced the launch of two ground-breaking laser-personalized innovations designed to significantly increase the security of passports and IDs. The Cybersecurity business grew well in Europe in anticipation of GDPR1 implementation and more broadly as organizations increase their focus on data privacy and data security. The IoT business posted an outstanding performance, as large deployments for connected health devices, smart payment and connected cars continue to reflect the growing adoption of IoT technology in industrial applications.

In parallel, Gemalto pursued its focus on profit margin in the Smartcards & Issuance segment adjusting its cost-base and business priorities to the market dynamics.

These evolutions, in line with our expectations, are a first step resulting from the strategic choices we have made for the Company. They provide us with a solid foundation to deliver on our 2018 objectives.

On March 27, Thales launched its offer for all Gemalto shares, an offer unanimously supported by Gemaltos Board of Directors.

1 General Data Protection Regulation

Basis of preparation of financial information

Segment information

The Identity, IoT & Cybersecurity segment comprises businesses associated with homeland security for governments ("Governments), IoT connectivity for industrial applications ("IoT) and cybersecurity for enterprises ("Cybersecurity).

The Smartcards & Issuance segment comprises businesses mainly associated with removable SIM cards ("SIM), payment cards ("Payment) and their issuance services. The segment includes as well businesses associated to the digital transformation of smart cards ("Digital) such as digital payment, digital banking, remote subscription management, embedded SIM/MIM and embedded secure elements. Patents business is also included in this segment.

Historical exchange rates and constant currency figures

The Company sells its products and services in a very large number of countries and is commonly remunerated in other currencies than the Euro. Fluctuations in these other currencies exchange rates against the Euro have in particular a translation impact on the reported Euro value of the Company revenues. Comparisons at constant exchange rates aim at eliminating the effect of currencies translation movements on the analysis of the Group revenue by translating prior-year revenues at the same average exchange rate as applied in the current year. Revenue variations are at constant exchange rates and include the impact of currencies variation hedging program, except where otherwise noted. All other figures in this press release are at historical exchange rates, except where otherwise noted.

Adjusted income statement and profit from operations (PFO) non-GAAP measure

The consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and with section 2:362(9) of the Netherlands Civil Code.

To better assess its past and future performance, the Company also prepares an adjusted income statement where the key metric used to evaluate the business and make operating decisions over the period 2010 to 2018 is the profit from operations (PFO).

PFO is a non-GAAP measure defined as IFRS operating profit adjusted for (i) the amortization and impairment of intangibles resulting from acquisitions, (ii) restructuring and acquisition-related expenses, (iii) all equity-based compensation charges and associated costs; and (iv) fair value adjustments upon business acquisitions. These items are further explained as follows:

Amortization, and impairment of intangibles resulting from acquisitions are defined as the amortization, and impairment expenses related to intangibles assets and goodwill recognized as part of the allocation of the excess purchase consideration over the share of net assets acquired.

Restructuring and acquisitions-related expenses are defined as (i) restructuring expenses which are the costs incurred in connection with a restructuring as defined in accordance with the provisions of IAS 37 (e.g. sale or termination of a business, closure of a plant, ), and consequent costs; (ii) reorganization expenses defined as the costs incurred in connection with headcount reductions, consolidation of manufacturing and offices sites, as well as the rationalization and harmonization of the product and service portfolio and the integration of IT systems, consequent to a business combination; and (iii) transaction costs (such as fees paid as part of an acquisition process).

Equity-based compensation charges are defined as (i) the discount granted to employees acquiring Gemalto shares under Gemalto Employee Stock Purchase plans; (ii) the amortization of the fair value of stock options and restricted share units granted by the Board of Directors to employees; and the related costs.

Fair value adjustments over net assets acquired are defined as the reversal, in the income statement, of the fair value adjustments recognized as a result of a business combination, as prescribed by IFRS3R. Those adjustments are mainly associated with (i) the amortization expense related to the step-up of the acquired work-in-progress and finished goods assumed at their realizable value and (ii) the amortization of the cancelled commercial margin related to deferred revenue balance acquired.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable IFRS measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS.

In the adjusted income statement, Operating Expenses are defined as the sum of Research and Engineering expenses, Sales and Marketing expenses, General and Administrative expenses, and Other income (expense) net.

EBITDA is defined as PFO plus depreciation and amortization expenses, excluding the above amortization and impairment of intangibles resulting from acquisitions.

Net debt and net cash

Net debt is a non IFRS measure defined as total borrowings net of cash and cash equivalents. Net cash is a non IFRS measure defined as cash and cash equivalents net of total borrowings.

All figures presented in this press release are unaudited.

Segment information

Gemalto posted revenue of 650 million, increasing by +8% at constant exchange rates, flat at historical exchange rates from the same period of last year. Excluding the 35 million contribution from the Identity Management Business, Gemaltos revenue grew +3% at constant exchange rates. The Companys return to top line growth is supported by strong revenue increase in the Identity, IoT & Cybersecurity segment.

Identity, IoT & Cybersecurity

 in millions First quarter 2018 First quarter 2017 Change at constant exchange rates Revenue 293 256 +24%

The identity, IoT & Cybersecurity segments revenue came in at 293 million, increasing +24% compared to the previous year. The backlog in this segment continued to increase driven by solid wins across the businesses.

In the first quarter, the Governments business posted very strong revenue growth compared with the same period of last year. The positive evolution was due to the contribution of the Identity Management Business and initial deliveries of its core solutions to Gemaltos historical customers. In addition, a significant project using biometric technology was won in the banking sector. It will enable deployment of commercial biometric solutions on a large scale, increasing consumers protection in their day-to-day transactions. The increase in passport revenue was solid this quarter, driven by major customers in Europe and Asia while taking into account softer deliveries in the Middle East. Gemalto also announced the launch of two new laser-personalized innovations designed to further increase the security of official identity documents such as national ID cards and passports. The highly sophisticated enhancements are designed to counter forgery while remaining convenient for officials to verify document authenticity of legitimate card-holders. Overall, Gemalto is well positioned to seize the growing opportunities of this market.

The Cybersecurity business delivered a solid performance this quarter. This was driven by a growing number of deployments of encryption and key management software in Europe in anticipation of the May 2018 EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and more broadly as data privacy and data security continue to be a key focus for organizations in light of industry compliance standards such as the US health standard (HIPAA) or payment card standard (PCI-DSS).The software monetization sub-business also grew strongly supported by large projects in Europe and Asia. These developments largely offset the revenue decrease in the authentication sub-business line resulting from the ongoing shift in its product mix from hardware to software.

The IoT business posted an outstanding performance in the first quarter. The increase was driven by strong deliveries in Europe and Asia to large customers in a variety of key industrial sectors that extend Gemaltos traditional strong foothold in the automotive market. In the field of connected health in particular, Gemaltos products are playing a decisive role in enhanced medical workflow automation, better analytics for disease management and improved out-patient health monitoring. Security and scalability remain the key criteria for implementation of IoT applications, and new design wins recorded this quarter reflect Gemaltos strong position across key industrial sectors and ability to cater to the sustained market demand.

Smartcards & Issuance

 in millions First quarter 2018 First quarter 2017 Change at constant exchange rates Revenue 357 396 (2%)

The Smartcards & Issuance segment posted revenue of 357 million, (2%) lower at constant exchange rates.

The payment business stabilized this quarter. Sales in Americas decreased by (5%) compared with (34%) in the first quarter of 2017, as the US EMV market continued to gradually normalize. Additionally, the CIS and Middle East regions posted strong performances on the back of large payment card deployments. The SIM business remained under pressure. SIM revenue declined this quarter as low profit-margin opportunities in South Asia were dismissed, in line with the stable profit margin objective set for this business. As part of the transition plan, Gemalto also decided this quarter to exit a specific low-end removable SIM market, cutting its dedicated resources and products for that market.

The Digital business recorded slightly lower revenue year-on-year as growth in mobile services were more than offset by a decrease in payment services. Connectivity solutions deployments increased in key sectors of the IoT market while the need for On Demand Connectivity (ODC) services is now gradually spreading to all regions and mobile network operators. In particular, Gemalto announced a partnership with Korea Telecom to provide its ODC solution and embedded SIM (eSIM) to automobile manufacturers enabling in-vehicle connected services. The revenue reduction in payment services partly resulted from the discontinuation of a business as part of the transition plan.

Thales combination

In December 2017 Thales and Gemalto reached an agreement on a recommended all-cash offer for all issued and outstanding ordinary shares of Gemalto. This offer was launched on March 27, 2018. We are working together with Thales towards achieving the regulatory and antitrust approvals required to complete the transaction. The transaction is expected to close shortly after Thales has secured all customary regulatory approvals and clearances, which is envisaged for the second half of 2018. More information on the Thales offer and the integration can be found on our website at Public Offer by Thales

2018 full year outlook confirmed

Double digit revenue growth expected in the Identity, IoT & Cybersecurity segment

expected in the Identity, IoT & Cybersecurity segment Stable PFO margin expected in the Smartcards & Issuance segment

expected in the Smartcards & Issuance segment Mid to High single digit growth in profit from operations expected at Gemalto level

Additional information

