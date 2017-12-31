Gemalto First Quarter 2018 Revenue

Regulatory News:
Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 - GTO), the world leader in digital
security today announces its revenue for the first quarter of 2018.
Revenue ( in millions)
First quarter 2018
First quarter 2017
Change at constant
exchange rates
Change at historical
exchange rates
Identity, IoT & Cybersecurity
293
256
+24%
+15%
Smartcards & Issuance
357
396
(2%)
(10%)
Total
650
651
+8%
=
Philippe Vallée, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Gemalto
grew well this quarter driven by a solid increase in the Identity, IoT &
Cybersecurity segment that more than offset the anticipated revenue
decrease in the Smartcards & Issuance segment.
During the quarter, commercial synergies with the newly acquired
Identity Management business began to kick in and resulted in milestone
wins in Governments. Gemalto also announced the launch of two
ground-breaking laser-personalized innovations designed to significantly
increase the security of passports and IDs. The Cybersecurity business
grew well in Europe in anticipation of GDPR1 implementation
and more broadly as organizations increase their focus on data privacy
and data security. The IoT business posted an outstanding performance,
as large deployments for connected health devices, smart payment and
connected cars continue to reflect the growing adoption of IoT
technology in industrial applications.
In parallel, Gemalto pursued its focus on profit margin in the
Smartcards & Issuance segment adjusting its cost-base and business
priorities to the market dynamics.
These evolutions, in line with our expectations, are a first step
resulting from the strategic choices we have made for the Company. They
provide us with a solid foundation to deliver on our 2018 objectives.
On March 27, Thales launched its offer for all Gemalto shares, an offer
unanimously supported by Gemaltos Board of Directors.
1
General Data Protection Regulation
Basis of preparation of financial information
Segment information
The Identity, IoT & Cybersecurity segment comprises businesses
associated with homeland security for governments ("Governments), IoT
connectivity for industrial applications ("IoT) and cybersecurity for
enterprises ("Cybersecurity).
The Smartcards & Issuance segment comprises businesses mainly associated
with removable SIM cards ("SIM), payment cards ("Payment) and their
issuance services. The segment includes as well businesses associated to
the digital transformation of smart cards ("Digital) such as digital
payment, digital banking, remote subscription management, embedded
SIM/MIM and embedded secure elements. Patents business is also included
in this segment.
Historical exchange rates and constant currency
figures
The Company sells its products and services in a very large number of
countries and is commonly remunerated in other currencies than the Euro.
Fluctuations in these other currencies exchange rates against the Euro
have in particular a translation impact on the reported Euro value of
the Company revenues. Comparisons at constant exchange rates aim at
eliminating the effect of currencies translation movements on the
analysis of the Group revenue by translating prior-year revenues at the
same average exchange rate as applied in the current year. Revenue
variations are at constant exchange rates and include the impact of
currencies variation hedging program, except where otherwise noted. All
other figures in this press release are at historical exchange rates,
except where otherwise noted.
Adjusted income statement and profit from
operations (PFO) non-GAAP measure
The consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with
the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and with section
2:362(9) of the Netherlands Civil Code.
To better assess its past and future performance, the Company also
prepares an adjusted income statement where the key metric used to
evaluate the business and make operating decisions over the period 2010
to 2018 is the profit from operations (PFO).
PFO is a non-GAAP measure defined as IFRS operating profit adjusted for
(i) the amortization and impairment of intangibles resulting from
acquisitions, (ii) restructuring and acquisition-related expenses, (iii)
all equity-based compensation charges and associated costs; and (iv)
fair value adjustments upon business acquisitions. These items are
further explained as follows:
Amortization, and impairment of intangibles resulting from
acquisitions are defined as the amortization, and impairment expenses
related to intangibles assets and goodwill recognized as part of the
allocation of the excess purchase consideration over the share of net
assets acquired.
Restructuring and acquisitions-related expenses are defined as (i)
restructuring expenses which are the costs incurred in connection with
a restructuring as defined in accordance with the provisions of IAS 37
(e.g. sale or termination of a business, closure of a plant,
), and
consequent costs; (ii) reorganization expenses defined as the costs
incurred in connection with headcount reductions, consolidation of
manufacturing and offices sites, as well as the rationalization and
harmonization of the product and service portfolio and the integration
of IT systems, consequent to a business combination; and (iii)
transaction costs (such as fees paid as part of an acquisition
process).
Equity-based compensation charges are defined as (i) the discount
granted to employees acquiring Gemalto shares under Gemalto Employee
Stock Purchase plans; (ii) the amortization of the fair value of stock
options and restricted share units granted by the Board of Directors
to employees; and the related costs.
Fair value adjustments over net assets acquired are defined as the
reversal, in the income statement, of the fair value adjustments
recognized as a result of a business combination, as prescribed by
IFRS3R. Those adjustments are mainly associated with (i) the
amortization expense related to the step-up of the acquired
work-in-progress and finished goods assumed at their realizable value
and (ii) the amortization of the cancelled commercial margin related
to deferred revenue balance acquired.
These non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in
isolation or as a substitute for comparable IFRS measures and should be
read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements
prepared in accordance with IFRS.
In the adjusted income statement, Operating Expenses are defined as the
sum of Research and Engineering expenses, Sales and Marketing expenses,
General and Administrative expenses, and Other income (expense) net.
EBITDA is defined as PFO plus depreciation and amortization expenses,
excluding the above amortization and impairment of intangibles resulting
from acquisitions.
Net debt and net cash
Net debt is a non IFRS measure defined as total borrowings net of cash
and cash equivalents. Net cash is a non IFRS measure defined as cash and
cash equivalents net of total borrowings.
All figures presented in this press release are unaudited.
Segment information
Gemalto posted revenue of 650 million, increasing by +8% at constant
exchange rates, flat at historical exchange rates from the same period
of last year. Excluding the 35 million contribution from the Identity
Management Business, Gemaltos revenue grew +3% at constant exchange
rates. The Companys return to top line growth is supported by strong
revenue increase in the Identity, IoT & Cybersecurity segment.
Identity, IoT & Cybersecurity
in millions
First quarter 2018
First quarter 2017
Change at constant
exchange rates
Revenue
293
256
+24%
The identity, IoT & Cybersecurity segments revenue came in at 293
million, increasing +24% compared to the previous year. The backlog in
this segment continued to increase driven by solid wins across the
businesses.
In the first quarter, the Governments business posted very strong
revenue growth compared with the same period of last year. The positive
evolution was due to the contribution of the Identity Management
Business and initial deliveries of its core solutions to Gemaltos
historical customers. In addition, a significant project using biometric
technology was won in the banking sector. It will enable deployment of
commercial biometric solutions on a large scale, increasing consumers
protection in their day-to-day transactions. The increase in passport
revenue was solid this quarter, driven by major customers in Europe and
Asia while taking into account softer deliveries in the Middle East.
Gemalto also announced the launch of two new laser-personalized
innovations designed to further increase the security of official
identity documents such as national
ID cards and passports. The highly sophisticated enhancements are
designed to counter forgery while remaining convenient for officials to
verify document authenticity of legitimate card-holders. Overall,
Gemalto is well positioned to seize the growing opportunities of this
market.
The Cybersecurity business delivered a solid performance this quarter.
This was driven by a growing number of deployments of encryption and key
management software in Europe in anticipation of the May 2018 EU's
General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)
and more broadly as data privacy and data
security continue to be a key focus for organizations in light of
industry compliance standards such as the US health standard (HIPAA) or
payment card standard (PCI-DSS).The software monetization sub-business
also grew strongly supported by large projects in Europe and Asia. These
developments largely offset the revenue decrease in the authentication
sub-business line resulting from the ongoing shift in its product mix
from hardware to software.
The IoT business posted an outstanding performance in the first quarter.
The increase was driven by strong deliveries in Europe and Asia to large
customers in a variety of key industrial sectors that extend Gemaltos
traditional strong foothold in the automotive market. In the field of
connected health in particular, Gemaltos products are playing a
decisive role in enhanced medical workflow automation, better analytics
for disease management and improved out-patient health monitoring.
Security and scalability remain the key criteria for implementation of
IoT applications, and new design wins recorded this quarter reflect
Gemaltos strong position across key industrial sectors and ability to
cater to the sustained market demand.
Smartcards & Issuance
in millions
First quarter 2018
First quarter 2017
Change at constant
exchange rates
Revenue
357
396
(2%)
The Smartcards & Issuance segment posted revenue of 357 million, (2%)
lower at constant exchange rates.
The payment business stabilized this quarter. Sales in Americas
decreased by (5%) compared with (34%) in the first quarter of 2017, as
the US EMV market continued to gradually normalize. Additionally, the
CIS and Middle East regions posted strong performances on the back of
large payment card deployments. The SIM business remained under
pressure. SIM revenue declined this quarter as low profit-margin
opportunities in South Asia were dismissed, in line with the stable
profit margin objective set for this business. As part of the transition
plan, Gemalto also decided this quarter to exit a specific low-end
removable SIM market, cutting its dedicated resources and products for
that market.
The Digital business recorded slightly lower revenue year-on-year as
growth in mobile services were more than offset by a decrease in payment
services. Connectivity solutions deployments increased in key sectors of
the IoT market while the need for On Demand Connectivity (ODC) services
is now gradually spreading to all regions and mobile network operators.
In particular, Gemalto announced a partnership with Korea Telecom to
provide its ODC solution and embedded SIM (eSIM)
to automobile manufacturers enabling in-vehicle connected services. The
revenue reduction in payment services partly resulted from the
discontinuation of a business as part of the transition plan.
Thales combination
In December 2017 Thales and Gemalto reached an agreement on a
recommended all-cash offer for all issued and outstanding ordinary
shares of Gemalto. This offer was launched on March 27, 2018. We are
working together with Thales towards achieving the regulatory and
antitrust approvals required to complete the transaction. The
transaction is expected to close shortly after Thales has secured all
customary regulatory approvals and clearances, which is envisaged for
the second half of 2018. More information on the Thales offer and the
integration can be found on our website at Public
Offer by Thales
2018 full year outlook confirmed
Double digit revenue growth expected in the Identity, IoT &
Cybersecurity segment
Stable PFO margin expected in the Smartcards & Issuance segment
Mid to High single digit growth in profit from operations
expected at Gemalto level
Additional information
Below is a highlight of new contracts and achievements published by the
Company in the first quarter of 2018
|
|
Gemalto LTE-M wireless module earns AT&T certification expanding
highly efficient cellular
connectivity for IoT devices
|
Gemalto and Ponemon Institute Study: Big gaps emerge between
countries on attitudes toward
data protection in the cloud
|
Gemalto high speed passport readers for Cairo International Airport
|
Gemalto enables swift and secure creation of trusted Digital
Identities
|
Gemalto unveils two new enhanced security features for ID documents
|
payments
|
Ghana speeds up EMV migration with PURE payment technology
|
Gemaltos Discovery Service boosts on-demand connectivity
activation for consumer devices
worldwide
|
Telefonica Deutschland selects Gemalto solution to deliver identity
verification service
|
Korea Telecom selects Gemalto to deliver out-of-box connectivity for
connected cars
|
Dai Nippon Printing chooses Gemaltos biometric facial recognition
solution to facilitate mobile
banking access in Japan
Live Audio Webcast and Conference call
Gemalto first quarter 2018 revenue presentation will be webcast in
English today at 3:00 PM Amsterdam and Paris time (2:00 PM London time
and 9:00 AM New York time).
Audio webcast
A listen-only live audio webcast of the presentation and the Q&A session
will be accessible here on our Investor Relations website via the link
below:
Gemalto
webcast
This webcast is compatible with Android and iOS terminals, including
iPads. Questions will be taken by way of conference call.
Conference call
Investors and financial analysts wishing to ask questions should join
the presentation by dialing:
(UK) +44 330 336 9411 or (US) +1 323 994 2085 or (FR) +33 1 7677 2257
PIN: 8903156
The accompanying presentation slide set that will be used during the
conference call is available on Gemalto investor relations web site.
Replays of the presentation and Q&A session will be available in webcast
format on our Investor Relations web site approximately 3 hours after
the conclusion of the presentation. Replays will be available for one
year.
Calendar
Gemalto N.V. will hold its 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
(AGM) on Friday, May 18, 2018 at 10:00 AM Amsterdam and Paris time at
the Hilton Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, Schiphol Boulevard 701, 1118 BN
Schiphol, the Netherlands. This general meeting of shareholders will
also be the general meeting where the Board of Directors explains the
recommended cash offer from Thales S.A. as required pursuant to the
Dutch Decree on Public Takeover Bids. The persons entitled to attend and
cast votes at the AGM will be those who are recorded as having such
rights after the close of trading on the relevant Euronext stock
exchange on April 20, 2018 (the "Record Date) in Gemaltos shareholders
register, or in a register of a financial institution affiliated to
Euroclear France S.A., regardless of whether they are shareholders at
the time of the AGM.
Publication of 2018 second quarter revenue and first semester earnings:
August 31, 2018
This press release contains inside information as referred to in article
7 paragraph 1 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).
About Gemalto
Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital
security, with 2017 annual revenues of 3 billion and customers in over
180 countries. We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.
From secure software to biometrics and encryption, our technologies and
services enable businesses and governments to authenticate identities
and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal
devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.
Gemaltos solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to
enterprise security and the internet of things. We authenticate people,
transactions and objects, encrypt data and create value for software
enabling our clients to deliver secure digital services for billions of
individuals and things.
Our 15,000 employees operate out of 114 offices, 40 personalization and
data centers, and 35 research and software development centers located
in 47 countries.
For more information visit
www.gemalto.com,
or follow @gemalto on Twitter.
Appendix
Revenue by region
EMEA
308
287
+10%
+7%
Americas
221
222
+15%
=
Asia
121
142
(5%)
(15%)
Total revenue
650
651
+8%
=
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180426006974/en/