Gemalto First Semester 2018 Results

Key figures of the adjusted income statement
Philippe Vallée, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Gemalto
first semester results reflect the teams strong focus on implementing
the Companys strategic priorities.
The Companys revenue grew organically +2%, driven by its three growing
businesses in the Identity, IoT & Cybersecurity segment and as the US
EMV market demand normalizes. The IoT business continued to leverage
strong demand for Gemalto solutions in industrial sectors. We see good
momentum in Cybersecurity, emphasizing the growing role of Gemaltos
technology in securing cloud services. In addition, the Governments
business won its largest ever passport contract in the UK with Her
Majestys Passport Office, highlighting Gemaltos strong offering in
helping governments better protect their citizens. In Smartcards &
Issuance, we continue to drive the segments digital transformation as
strong pricing discipline in removable SIM and payment cards led to a
stabilizing of profit margin. We also delivered on significant
milestones of our transition plan and will see their benefits in the
coming quarters.
With similar trends expected in our markets in the second part of the
year, our strategic priorities remain unchanged. We will continue to
focus on growth opportunities in the Identity, IoT & Cybersecurity
segment, leading the digital transformation and rightsizing our
operations in the Smartcards & Issuance segment toward achieving our
2018 outlook.
Basis of preparation of financial information
Segment information
The Identity, IoT & Cybersecurity segment comprises businesses
associated with homeland security for governments ("Governments), IoT
connectivity for industrial applications ("IoT) and cybersecurity for
enterprises ("Cybersecurity).
The Smartcards & Issuance segment comprises businesses mainly associated
with removable SIM cards ("SIM), payment cards ("Payment) and their
issuance services. The segment includes as well businesses associated to
the digital transformation of smart cards ("Digital) such as digital
payment, digital banking, remote subscription management, embedded
SIM/MIM and embedded secure elements. Patents business is also included
in this segment.
Historical exchange rates and constant currency
figures
The Company sells its products and services in a very large number of
countries and is commonly remunerated in other currencies than the Euro.
Fluctuations in these other currencies exchange rates against the Euro
have in particular a translation impact on the reported Euro value of
the Company revenues. Comparisons at constant exchange rates aim at
eliminating the effect of currencies translation movements on the
analysis of the Group revenue by translating prior-year revenues at the
same average exchange rate as applied in the current year. Revenue
variations are at constant exchange rates and include the impact of
currencies variation hedging program, except where otherwise noted. All
other figures in this press release are at historical exchange rates,
except where otherwise noted.
Adjusted income statement and profit from
operations (PFO) non-GAAP measure
The consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with
the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and with section
2:362(9) of the Netherlands Civil Code.
To better assess its past and future performance, the Company also
prepares an adjusted income statement where the key metric used to
evaluate the business and make operating decisions over the period 2010
to 2018 is the profit from operations (PFO).
PFO is a non-GAAP measure defined as IFRS operating profit adjusted for
(i) the amortization and impairment of intangibles resulting from
acquisitions, (ii) restructuring and acquisition-related expenses, (iii)
all equity-based compensation charges and associated costs; and (iv)
fair value adjustments upon business acquisitions. These items are
further explained as follows:
-
Amortization, and impairment of intangibles resulting from
acquisitions are defined as the amortization, and impairment expenses
related to intangibles assets and goodwill recognized as part of the
allocation of the excess purchase consideration over the share of net
assets acquired.
-
Restructuring and acquisitions-related expenses are defined as (i)
restructuring expenses which are the costs incurred in connection with
a restructuring as defined in accordance with the provisions of IAS 37
(e.g. sale or termination of a business, closure of a plant,
), and
consequent costs; (ii) reorganization expenses defined as the costs
incurred in connection with headcount reductions, consolidation of
manufacturing and offices sites, as well as the rationalization and
harmonization of the product and service portfolio and the integration
of IT systems, consequent to a business combination; and (iii)
transaction costs (such as fees paid as part of an acquisition
process).
-
Equity-based compensation charges are defined as (i) the discount
granted to employees acquiring Gemalto shares under Gemalto Employee
Stock Purchase plans; (ii) the amortization of the fair value of stock
options and restricted share units granted by the Board of Directors
to employees; and the related costs.
-
Fair value adjustments over net assets acquired are defined as the
reversal, in the income statement, of the fair value adjustments
recognized as a result of a business combination, as prescribed by
IFRS3R. Those adjustments are mainly associated with (i) the
amortization expense related to the step-up of the acquired
work-in-progress and finished goods assumed at their realizable value
and (ii) the amortization of the cancelled commercial margin related
to deferred revenue balance acquired.
These non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in
isolation or as a substitute for comparable IFRS measures and should be
read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements
prepared in accordance with IFRS.
In the adjusted income statement, Operating Expenses are defined as the
sum of Research and Engineering expenses, Sales and Marketing expenses,
General and Administrative expenses, and Other income (expense) net.
EBITDA is defined as PFO plus depreciation and amortization expenses,
excluding the above amortization and impairment of intangibles resulting
from acquisitions.
Net debt and net cash
Net debt is a non IFRS measure defined as total borrowings net of cash
and cash equivalents. Net cash is a non IFRS measure defined as cash and
cash equivalents net of total borrowings.
All figures presented in this press release are unaudited.
Adjusted financial information
The consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with
International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the
European Union. To better assess its past and future performance, the
Company also prepares an adjusted income statement and uses it for daily
management purposes.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gemalto posted revenue of 1,387 million for the first semester,
increasing by +6% at constant exchange rates, flat at historical
exchange rates on the same period of last year. Excluding the
contribution from the Identity Management Business, Gemaltos revenue
grew organically +2% at constant exchange rates.
Gross profit came in at 497 million and gross profit margin was at
35.9%, at the same level when compared with the first semester of last
year. This evolution essentially reflected the Smartcards & Issuance
segment revenue decrease with margin erosion not being fully offset by
the revenue growth in the Identity, IoT & Cybersecurity segment.
Operating expenses were down (4) million, at (406) million through
tighter control of expenses in the Smartcards & issuance segment while
the Company continued to invest in the Identity, IoT & Cybersecurity
segment in line with its strategic priorities.
As a result, profit from operations was 92 million.
Gemaltos financial income was (17) million compared to (11) million
in the first semester of 2017. The financial loss variation from last
year is mainly due to the interest expenses on the debt drawn in May
2017 to finance the Identity Management Business acquisition.
Share of loss in associates was (1) million for the first semester 2018.
Adjusted profit before income tax came in at 74 million.
Adjusted income tax expense was (8) million in the first semester of
2018. The adjusted income tax rate was 10%, in line with the same period
of last year excluding the non-cash deferred tax asset reduction.
Overall, the adjusted net profit of the Company was 67 million.
Consequently, adjusted basic earnings per share and adjusted diluted
earnings per share came in respectively at 0.74 and 0.73.
Reconciliation from Adjusted financial information to IFRS
|
Amortization and impairment of intangibles resulting from acquisitions
decreased by 426 million to (42) million. Most of the improvement
resulted from a favorable basis of comparison, as Gemalto had booked a
(425) million one-off non-cash impairment in the first semester of 2017
due to the deteriorated prospects of the removable SIM market. The 42
million charge was essentially related to the Identity Management
Business and Safenet acquisitions.
Restructuring and acquisition-related expenses decreased by 25 million
to (11) million as the main actions of the transition plan were accrued
in 2017. The (11) million expenses include the costs related to the
Thales project.
As a result, Gemalto recorded an operating profit of 21 million for the
first semester of 2018 compared to an operating loss of (433) million a
year ago.
The income tax charge came in at (1) million compared to (41) million
the previous year which mainly resulted from a non-cash deferred tax
asset reduction following Gemaltos 2017 revised profit from operations
outlook.
Net profit excluding non-controlling interests came in at 3 million for
the first semester of 2018 versus a net loss of (473) million last
year. The basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share for
the first semester 2018 are 0.04 and 0.03 respectively.
Statement of financial position and cash position variation schedule
In the first semester of 2018, operating activities generated a cash
flow of 126 million before changes in working capital, a similar level
to that of last year.
Changes in working capital reduced cash flow by (14) million compared
to (1) million in 2017 as inventories level increased notably in the
Governments business as a result of its fast growing backlog.
Cash used in restructuring actions and acquisition related expenses came
in at (27) million and include costs in relation with the Thales
project.
Net cash generated by operating activities came in at 99 million.
Capital expenditure and acquisition of intangibles represented a net
cash outflow of (67) million. Purchase of Property, Plant, and
Equipment was reduced by 7 million to (18) million and acquisition &
capitalization of intangibles came in at (48) million.
As a result, in the first semester of 2018, the Company generated free
cash flow of 32 million compared to 50 million for the same period of
2017. Combined with the cash used in other investing activities, total
cash generated by operating and investing activities amounted to 28
million.
Financing activities consumed (83) million of cash mainly through a
reduction in debt.
Cash in hand, net of bank overdrafts amounted to 248 million as at June
30, 2018.
Considering the 881 million total amount of borrowings as at June 30,
2018, Gemaltos net debt position decreased to 633 million compared to
a net debt position of 684 million as at December 31, 2017. The 51
million reduction in net debt is due the combination of the Companys
free cash flow generation over the last six months and the positive
contribution of derivative financial instruments.
Segment information
Outlined below is the segment information for the second quarter and the
first semester 2018. Revenue variations are expressed at constant
currency exchange rates unless otherwise noted.
Gemalto posted revenue of 1,387 million for the first semester,
increasing by +6% at constant exchange rates, flat at historical
exchange rates on the same period of last year. Excluding the
contribution from the Identity Management Business, Gemaltos revenue
grew organically +2% at constant exchange rates. The Companys top line
growth was supported by a strong revenue increase in the Identity, IoT &
Cybersecurity segment and the US EMV market demand normalization.
In the first semester, revenue grew +6% year-on-year at constant
exchange rate. This evolution resulted from strong revenue growth in
Enterprise, IoT and Governments including the acquired Identity
Management Business coupled to a slowing down in the rate of revenue
decrease in the removable SIM businesses and stabilizing Payment
business.
The Identity, IoT & Cybersecurity segments revenue came in at 644
million, increasing +20% compared to the previous year. The backlog in
this segment continued to increase driven by solid wins, notably in the
Governments business.
The Smartcards & Issuance segment posted revenue of 743 million, (3%)
lower at constant exchange rates.
|
|
|
|
|
|
First semester profit from operations came in at 92 million at around
the same level as last year, as the favorable business mix evolution
towards Identity, IoT & Cybersecurity was offset by weaker performance
in the Smartcards & Issuance segments digital business.
The contribution of the Identity, IoT & Cybersecurity segment to the
Companys total profit from operations was 54% for this semester
compared to 44% at the same period of last year.
Identity, IoT & Cybersecurity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Identity, IoT and Cybersecurity revenue came in at 644 million, up +20%
at constant exchange rates compared to 2017.
In the first semester, the Governments business posted very strong
revenue growth compared with the same period of last year. The positive
evolution was due to the contribution of the Identity Management
Business and substantial secure document deliveries in Europe, Asia, and
Africa offsetting a weaker performance in the Middle East. In the second
quarter, Gemalto initiated first deliveries of its commercial biometric
solutions to a large banking customer. Gemalto also won its largest ever
passport contract with the United Kingdom Home Office. The contract
spans 11.5 years, including 10 years of production and issuance
services. In addition, Gemaltos Live Face Identification System (LFIS)
solution excelled at the 2018 biometrics rally, sponsored by the US
Department of Homeland Security's (DHS). These results highlight
Gemaltos innovation capabilities and unmatched offering, aimed at
helping government better protect their citizens.
The Cybersecurity business delivered a strong performance this semester.
It was driven by a growing number of encryption and key management
software deployments in Europe in light of the new regulatory
environment deadline and more broadly as data privacy and data
security continue to be a key focus for global organizations. The
software monetization sub-business also posted a solid performance
supported by large projects in Europe and Asia. The authentication
sub-business revenue decreased slightly this semester as the ongoing
shift in its product mix from hardware to software continued to progress.
The IoT business posted an outstanding revenue performance in the first
semester. The increase was driven by strong deliveries in Europe and
Asia to large customers in a variety of key industrial sectors that
extend Gemaltos traditional strong foothold in the automotive market.
New design wins recorded this semester reflect Gemaltos strong position
and continuous investment in its portfolio which enable the Company to
further leverage the sustained market demand.
Overall, the Identity, IoT & Cybersecurity segments gross profit was up
+11% at 265 million, gross margin came in at 41.2%, driven notably by a
full semesters positive contribution of the Identity Management
Business.
The operating expenses for the segment increased by 19 million, up +10%
compared with the same period of last year. This increase was mainly due
to the full semester integration of the Identity Management Business
operating expenses, continuous R&D investments in the Governments and
IoT businesses as well as to the development of the Cybersecurity
business sales channel.
As a result, profit from operations in the Identity, IoT & Cybersecurity
segment came in at 49 million and profit from operations margin settled
at 7.6% for the first semester of 2018.
Smartcards & Issuance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Smartcards & Issuance first semester revenue came in at 743 million,
(3%) lower year-on-year at constant exchange rates.
As expected, the Payment business stabilized this semester. This
performance was driven by the return of the US EMV markets demand to a
normal pattern combined with strong shipments sales in the CIS, Middle
East and Latin America regions. These increases offset performance in
Europe, marked by lesser renewal programs, and lower sales in Asia.
Removable SIM revenue continued to decrease this semester as a result of
the first impact of the exit of a specific low-end SIM market and more
broadly as low profit-margin opportunities were dismissed. As SIM market
trends look unchanged, Gemalto continues to adjust its operational cost
and selective business opportunities approach to achieve stable profit
margin for this segment.
The Digital business revenue was down year-on-year essentially due to
lower performance in Digital Banking and Digital Payment services and
the first impact of the discontinuation of a payment sub-business as
part of the transition plan. Connectivity solutions infrastructure
deployments increased in key sectors of the IoT market while the need
for On Demand Connectivity (ODC) services gradually spreads to all
regions and mobile network operators. In the payment market, Gemalto
announced the enabling of Hong Kongs Octopus card through Samsung Pay
via its Trusted Service Hub (TSH), another landmark program that follows
the recent successes in Japan and Spain, and that confirms the
competitiveness of Gemaltos digital offer in this transforming market.
The Smartcards & Issuance segments gross profit was down (12%) at 232
million and gross margin came in at 31%, down (1) percentage point
compared to the same period of last year.
Operating expenses decreased by (22) million down to (190) million in
the first semester 2018, reflecting initial benefits of the transition
plan.
As a result, the Smartcards & Issuance segments profit from operations
for the first semester of 2018 was 42 million and its profit from
operations margin settled at 5.7%.
Thales combination
In December 2017 Thales and Gemalto reached an agreement on a
recommended all-cash offer for all issued and outstanding ordinary
shares of Gemalto. This offer was launched on March 27, 2018. Gemalto is
working together with Thales towards achieving the regulatory and
antitrust approvals required to complete the transaction. Thales expects
the transaction to close by year end 2018, after it has secured all
customary regulatory approvals and clearances. More information on the
Thales offer and the integration, including the offer document and
related press releases, can be found on Gemaltos website at Public
Offer by Thales.
2018 full year outlook confirmed
-
Double digit revenue growth expected in the Identity, IoT &
Cybersecurity segment
-
Stable PFO margin expected in the Smartcards & Issuance segment
-
Mid to High single digit growth in profit from operations
expected at Gemalto level
Additional information
Below is a highlight of new contracts and achievements published by the
Company in the first semester 2018
About Gemalto
Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital
security, with 2017 annual revenues of 3 billion and customers in over
180 countries. We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.
From secure software to biometrics and encryption, our technologies and
services enable businesses and governments to authenticate identities
and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal
devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.
Gemaltos solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to
enterprise security and the internet of things. We authenticate people,
transactions and objects, encrypt data and create value for software
enabling our clients to deliver secure digital services for billions of
individuals and things.
Our 15,000 employees operate out of 114 offices, 40 personalization and
data centers, and 35 research and software development centers located
in 47 countries.
For more information visit
www.gemalto.com,
or follow @gemalto on Twitter.
Appendix 1
Reconciliation from Adjusted financial information to IFRS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The first semester 2017 adjusted basic earnings per share is determined
on the basis of the weighted average number of Gemalto shares
outstanding during the six-month period ended June 30, 2017, i.e.
89,836,968 shares. The first semester 2017 adjusted diluted earnings per
share is determined by using 90,194,882 shares corresponding to the IFRS
treasury stock method, i.e. on the basis of the same weighted average
number of Gemalto shares outstanding and considering that all
outstanding share based instruments were exercised (892,434 instruments)
and the proceeds received from the instruments exercised (29,179,802)
were used to buy-back shares at the average share price of the first
semester 2017 (534,520 shares) at 54.59.
Appendix 2
Interim consolidated statement of financial position
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appendix 3
Cash position variation schedule
Appendix 4
Revenue by region
