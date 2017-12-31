Gemalto Full Year 2017 Results

Regulatory News:
Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 - GTO), the world leader in digital
security today announces its results for the full year 2017.
|
|
|
Key figures of the adjusted income statement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year-on-year variations
|
|
( in millions)
|
|
Full year 2017
|
|
Full year 2016
|
|
at historical
exchange rates
|
|
at constant
exchange rates
|
|
Revenue
|
|
2,972
|
|
3,127
|
|
(5%)
|
|
(4%)
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
1,105
|
|
1,266
|
|
(13%)
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
(795)
|
|
(814)
|
|
(2%)
|
|
|
|
Profit from operations
|
|
310
|
|
453
|
|
(32%)
|
|
|
|
Profit margin
|
|
10.4%
|
|
14.5%
|
|
(4.1ppt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Philippe Vallée, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Gemaltos
second semester finished on a stronger note with solid contributions
from Enterprise, Machine-to-Machine and Government Programs after a
first semester impacted by very adverse conditions on our two historical
markets.
Moving forward, the strong demand in the Enterprise, Government and IoT
markets is expected to continue, driven by the rising level of cyber
incidents and data breaches, the need for increased security at country
borders and the growing benefits of connected devices expanding across
industries. The US EMV payment market normalization should come to an
end in 2018 and the removable SIM market is expected to keep declining
while next generation connectivity usage grows slowly.
In this context, Gemaltos strategy is built on two pillars. The first
one aims at strengthening our leadership in biometrics, civil identity
and data protection. The second pillar builds on our leadership in
digitalization while rightsizing our operations in the more mature
businesses.
Gemalto and Thales announced their intention to combine their
operations, bringing together Gemalto with Thales digital assets as a
new Thales Global Business Unit. This combination will accelerate the
implementation of Gemaltos strategy.
_______________
1 From 2018 onwards Gemalto will be
reporting its financial results in two main segments: Identity, IoT &
Cybersecurity segment and Smartcards & Issuance segment. 2017 Revenue,
Gross Profit, PFO and Year-on-Year Revenue variation at constant
exchange rates based on the new reporting are laid out in Appendix 5.
Basis of preparation of financial information
Segment information
The Mobile segment reports on businesses associated with mobile cellular
technologies including Machine-to-Machine, mobile secure elements (SIM,
embedded secure element) and mobile Platforms & Services. The Payment &
Identity segment reports on businesses associated with secure personal
interactions including Payment, Government Programs and Enterprise. The
acquisition of 3Ms Identity Management business in May 2017 is part of
the Government Programs business.
In addition to this segment information the Company also reports
revenues of Mobile and Payment & Identity by type of activity: Embedded
software & Products (E&P) and Platforms & Services (P&S).
Historical exchange rates and constant currency
figures
The Company sells its products and services in a very large number of
countries and is commonly remunerated in other currencies than the Euro.
Fluctuations in these other currencies exchange rates against the Euro
have in particular a translation impact on the reported Euro value of
the Company revenues. Comparisons at constant exchange rates aim at
eliminating the effect of currencies translation movements on the
analysis of the Group revenue by translating prior-year revenues at the
same average exchange rate as applied in the current year. Revenue
variations are at constant exchange rates and include the impact of
currencies variation hedging program, except where otherwise noted. All
other figures in this press release are at historical exchange rates,
except where otherwise noted.
Adjusted income statement and profit from
operations (PFO) non-GAAP measure
The consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with
the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and with section
2:362(9) of the Netherlands Civil Code.
To better assess its past and future performance, the Company also
prepares an adjusted income statement where the key metric used to
evaluate the business and make operating decisions over the period 2010
to 2017 is the profit from operations (PFO).
PFO is a non-GAAP measure defined as IFRS operating profit adjusted for
(i) the amortization and impairment of intangibles resulting from
acquisitions, (ii) restructuring and acquisition-related expenses, (iii)
all equity-based compensation charges and associated costs; and (iv)
fair value adjustments upon business acquisitions. These items are
further explained as follows:
-
Amortization, and impairment of intangibles resulting from
acquisitions are defined as the amortization, and impairment expenses
related to intangibles assets and goodwill recognized as part of the
allocation of the excess purchase consideration over the share of net
assets acquired.
-
Restructuring and acquisitions-related expenses are defined as (i)
restructuring expenses which are the costs incurred in connection with
a restructuring as defined in accordance with the provisions of IAS 37
(e.g. sale or termination of a business, closure of a plant,
), and
consequent costs; (ii) reorganization expenses defined as the costs
incurred in connection with headcount reductions, consolidation of
manufacturing and offices sites, as well as the rationalization and
harmonization of the product and service portfolio and the integration
of IT systems, consequent to a business combination; and (iii)
transaction costs (such as fees paid as part of an acquisition
process).
-
Equity-based compensation charges are defined as (i) the discount
granted to employees acquiring Gemalto shares under Gemalto Employee
Stock Purchase plans; (ii) the amortization of the fair value of stock
options and restricted share units granted by the Board of Directors
to employees; and the related costs.
-
Fair value adjustments over net assets acquired are defined as the
reversal, in the income statement, of the fair value adjustments
recognized as a result of a business combination, as prescribed by
IFRS3R. Those adjustments are mainly associated with (i) the
amortization expense related to the step-up of the acquired
work-in-progress and finished goods assumed at their realizable value
and (ii) the amortization of the cancelled commercial margin related
to deferred revenue balance acquired.
These non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in
isolation or as a substitute for comparable IFRS measures and should be
read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements
prepared in accordance with IFRS.
In the adjusted income statement, Operating Expenses are defined as the
sum of Research and Engineering expenses, Sales and Marketing expenses,
General and Administrative expenses, Other income and Other expenses.
EBITDA is defined as PFO plus depreciation and amortization expenses,
excluding the above amortization and impairment of intangibles resulting
from acquisitions.
Net debt and net cash
Net debt is a non IFRS measure defined as total borrowings net of cash
and cash equivalents. Net cash is a non IFRS measure defined as cash and
cash equivalents net of total borrowings.
Adjusted financial information
The consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with
International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the
European Union. To better assess its past and future performance, the
Company also prepares an adjusted income statement and uses it for daily
management purposes.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full year 2017
|
|
Full year 2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
Extract of the
adjusted income statement
|
|
in millions
|
|
As a % of
revenue
|
|
in millions
|
|
As a % of
revenue
|
|
Year-on-year variations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at historical
exchange rates
|
|
at constant
exchange rates
|
|
Revenue
|
|
2,971.7
|
|
|
|
3,126.5
|
|
|
|
(5%)
|
|
(4%)
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
1,104.8
|
|
37.2%
|
|
1,266.2
|
|
40.5%
|
|
(3.3 ppt)
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
(795.2)
|
|
(26.8%)
|
|
(813.5)
|
|
(26.0%)
|
|
(0.7 ppt)
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
456.7
|
|
15.4%
|
|
593.5
|
|
19.0%
|
|
(3.6 ppt)
|
|
|
|
Profit from operations
|
|
309.6
|
|
10.4%
|
|
452.7
|
|
14.5%
|
|
(4.1 ppt)
|
|
|
|
Net profit (excl. non-controlling interests)
|
|
176.5
|
|
5.9%
|
|
266.4
|
|
8.5%
|
|
(2.6 ppt)
|
|
|
|
Basic Earnings per share ()
|
|
1.96
|
|
|
|
3.00
|
|
|
|
(35%)
|
|
|
|
Diluted Earnings per share ()
|
|
1.94
|
|
|
|
2.97
|
|
|
|
(35%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company revenue for 2017 stood at 2,972 million, a (3.6%) decline at
constant exchange rates.
Gross profit was lower by 161 million at 1,105 million compared with
2016. The reduction in gross profit came in equal measure from the
removable SIM and its related services and the Payment business. This
reduction was partially offset by an increase in the other businesses.
Gross margin was 37%, lower by 3 percentage points year-on-year.
Operating expenses were reduced by 18 million year-on-year as a result
of portfolio adjustments and of the transition plan, which has begun to
generate first savings, notably through the optimization of Company
sales and marketing forces in the more mature businesses.
As a result, profit from operations came in at 310 million. Profit
margin from operations settled at 10.4% of revenue compared to 14.5% in
2016.
Gemaltos financial income was (33) million compared to (34) million
for 2016. Interest expense and amortized costs on the public bond,
private placements and credit lines facilities were 2 million higher,
at (15) million in 2017 due to additional debt raised in 2017 to
finance the acquisition of the Identity Management Business. Foreign
exchange transactions and other financial items amounted to (17)
million versus (20) million a year ago, mainly due to currency
variation impacts and to the change in classification of equity
securities. Share of profit in associates was (1) million for the full
year 2017.
As a result, adjusted profit before income tax came in at 286 million.
Adjusted income tax expense came in at (110) million a (23) million
decrease compared to 2016 essentially reflecting the lower profit before
tax. Deferred taxes had been negatively impacted by a valuation
allowance booked in the first semester of 2017 and have been partially
offset by the positive impact following some tax law changes in the
second semester, especially in the US.
As a result, 2017 adjusted net profit for the Company was 177 million,
leading to adjusted basic earnings per share of 1.96, and adjusted
diluted earnings per share of 1.94 compared to adjusted basic earnings
per share of 3.00, and adjusted diluted earnings per share of 2.97 in
2016.
Reconciliation from adjusted financial information to IFRS
Amortization and depreciation of intangibles resulting from acquisitions
came in at (514) million versus (58) million in 2016. Most of the
increase came from the one-off non-cash goodwill impairment of (425)
million announced in the first part of 2017. To a lesser extent the
increase also came from amortization of the newly acquired Identity
Management Business.
Restructuring and acquisition-related expenses of (114) million, mainly
include the costs associated with the transition plan.
The Gemalto equity-based compensation charge was (37) million, above
2016 level and in line with the historical annual run rate.
Fair value adjustments mainly related to the non-cash amortization of
the revaluation of the pre-acquisition inventory and deferred revenue of
the acquired Identity Management Business accounted for (10) million in
2017.
As a result, Gemalto recorded an operating loss of (365) million for
the full year 2017.
The income tax charge came in at (36) million compared to (107)
million the previous year. Excluding the impairments and restructuring
impacts on the pre-tax result and the one-off deferred tax adjustments,
the income tax rate was at 23% in line with the Gemalto long term income
tax rate.
The net result is at (424) million loss for the full year 2017 leading
to a basic earnings per share of (4.72).
Statement of financial position and cash position variation schedule
For the full year 2017, operating activities generated a cash flow of
356 million before changes in working capital. Changes in working
capital reduced cash flow generation by (14) million in 2017 compared
to (23) million in 2016.
Capital expenditure and acquisition of intangibles amounted to (152)
million, i.e. 5.1% of revenue compared to 4.5% in 2016. Property, Plant,
and Equipment accounted for (65) million in 2017, at similar level to
last year and the acquisition and capitalization of intangible assets
accounted for (87) million.
As a result, in 2017 Gemalto generated free cash flow of 190 million, a
61% conversion rate from profit from operations.
(759) million were used for acquisitions in 2017 mainly for the
Identity Management Business.
Gemaltos share buy-back and liquidity programs consumed (1) million
net cash in 2017. As at December 31, 2017, the Company held 339,043
shares, or 0.37% of its own shares in treasury. The total number of
Gemalto shares issued was 90,423,814 shares as consequence of the
issuance of 495,175 ordinary shares used to fund share based
compensation plans. Net of the 339,043 shares held in treasury,
90,084,771 shares were outstanding as at December 31, 2017. The average
acquisition price of the shares repurchased on the market by the Company
held in treasury as at December 31, 2017 was 31.62.
On May 18, 2017, Gemalto paid a cash dividend of 0.50 per share in
respect of the fiscal year 2016, up +6% on the dividend paid in May 2016
which was of 0.47 per share. The dividend distributed in May 2017
amounted to (45) million in cash outflow.
On December 17th 2017, Thales and Gemalto announced that they
had reached an agreement on a recommended all cash offer for all issued
and outstanding shares of Gemalto at a price of 51 per share cum
dividend. The Gemalto Board of Directors has unanimously recommended the
Thales offer and will not propose a dividend distribution for the 2017
fiscal year.
Net proceeds from financing instruments generated a 267 million cash
inflow, mainly from the drawdown of commercial paper, issuance of
private placement and borrowings.
Cash in hand, net of bank overdrafts amounted to 302 million as of
year-end 2017 versus 663 million at the end of 2016.
Considering the 986 million total amount of borrowings as at December
31, 2017, Gemaltos net debt position increased to 684 million from a
net debt position of 67 million at the end of 2016. The Company net
debt currently represents 1.5 times its adjusted EBITDA, in line with
the Group financing policies.
Segment information
From 2018 onwards Gemalto will be reporting its financial results in two
main segments: the Identity, IoT & Cybersecurity segment and the
Smartcards & Issuance segment. 2017 Revenue, Gross Profit, PFO and
Year-on-Year Revenue variation at constant exchange rates based on the
new reporting are laid out in Appendix 5.
Outlined below is the existing segment information for the fourth
quarter, second semester as well as the full year 2017. Revenue
variations are expressed at constant currency exchange rates unless
otherwise noted.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fourth quarter 2017
( in millions)
|
|
Payment &
Identity
|
|
Mobile
|
|
Total
two main segments
|
|
Patents &
Others
|
|
Total
|
|
Revenue
|
|
533
|
|
293
|
|
827
|
|
1
|
|
828
|
|
At constant rates
|
|
+2%
|
|
(7%)
|
|
(1%)
|
|
(23%)
|
|
(1%)
|
|
At historical rates
|
|
(2%)
|
|
(12%)
|
|
(6%)
|
|
(26%)
|
|
(6%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
During the fourth quarter, revenue was lower by (1%) at constant
exchange rates.
The Payment & Identity segment grew by +2% in this quarter. The
Enterprise business posted a strong performance, Government Program
including Identity Management Business grew single digit and the Payment
revenue erosion softened in Q4.
The Mobile segment revenue was lower by (7%) in the fourth quarter
compared to 2016. Machine-to-Machine continued to record solid double
digit revenue growth while the SIM and Mobile Platforms & Services
revenue decreased by double digits.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Second semester 2017
( in millions)
|
|
Payment &
Identity
|
|
Mobile
|
|
Total
two main segments
|
|
Patents &
Others
|
|
Total
|
|
Revenue
|
|
1,014
|
|
562
|
|
1,576
|
|
3
|
|
1,579
|
|
At constant rates
|
|
+4%
|
|
(5%)
|
|
+1%
|
|
+15%
|
|
+1%
|
|
At historical rates
|
|
=
|
|
(9%)
|
|
(3%)
|
|
+11%
|
|
(3%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In the second semester revenue grew +1% year-on-year at constant
exchange rate in line with expectations. This is the result of revenue
growth in Enterprise, Machine-to-Machine and Government Programs which
includes the acquired Identity Management Business coupled with a
slowing down in the rate of revenue decline in the Payment and SIM
businesses in the second part of the year.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full year 2017
( in millions)
|
|
Embedded
software &
Products
|
|
Platforms &
Services
|
|
Total
two main activities
|
|
Patents
&
Others
|
|
Total
|
|
Revenue
|
|
1,938
|
|
1,029
|
|
2,967
|
|
5
|
|
2,972
|
|
At constant rates
|
|
(6%)
|
|
+2%
|
|
(4%)
|
|
+27%
|
|
(4%)
|
|
At historical rates
|
|
(8%)
|
|
+1%
|
|
(5%)
|
|
+24%
|
|
(5%)
|
|
As a percentage of total revenue
|
|
65%
|
|
35%
|
|
100%
|
|
0%
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In 2017, the Platforms & Services activity exceeded the 1 billion mark
reaching the previously announced 2017 objective and represented 35% of
total Gemalto revenue in 2017. Embedded software & Products revenue
decreased by (6%) mainly due to lower SIM sales to mobile network
operators and lower payment cards revenue in the United States.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit from operations
( in millions)
|
|
Total
|
|
Payment &
Identity
|
|
Mobile
|
|
Patents & Others
|
|
Second semester
|
|
217
|
|
152
|
|
69
|
|
(4)
|
|
As a percentage of the
full year profit from
operations
|
|
70%
|
|
65%
|
|
81%
|
|
49%
|
|
Full year
|
|
310
|
|
233
|
|
86
|
|
(9)
|
|
As a percentage of the
total profit from
operation
|
|
100%
|
|
75%
|
|
28%
|
|
(3%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The second semester profit from operations was 217 million representing
70% of the 2017 full year profit from operations which came in at 310
million.
The Payment & Identity segment contributed 75% of the Company 2017 full
year profit from operations while Mobile accounted for 28%. Patents and
Others accounted for a (9) million loss in profit from operations for
the full year.
Payment & Identity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full year 2017
|
|
Full year 2016
|
|
Year-on-year variations
|
|
|
|
in millions
|
|
As a % of
revenue
|
|
in millions
|
|
As a % of
revenue
|
|
at historical
exchange rates
|
|
at constant
exchange rates
|
|
Revenue
|
|
1,889.3
|
|
|
|
1,948.3
|
|
|
|
(3%)
|
|
(2%)
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
735.6
|
|
38.9%
|
|
793.5
|
|
40.7%
|
|
(1.8 ppt)
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
(503.0)
|
|
(26.6%)
|
|
(503.3)
|
|
(25.8%)
|
|
(0.8 ppt)
|
|
|
|
Profit from operations
|
|
232.7
|
|
12.3%
|
|
290.2
|
|
14.9%
|
|
(2.6 ppt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payment & Identitys full year revenue came in at 1,889 million, lower
by (2%) at constant exchange rates compared to 2016.
The segments Platforms & Services sales were up by +6% to 807 million
driven by the growth in the Enterprise business and by the contribution
of the acquired Identity Management Business. Embedded software &
Products sales were down (7%) at 1,083 million mainly due to the US EMV
normalization process.
The Government Programs business revenue increased by +20% year-on-year,
at 578 million with a contribution of 123 million from the acquired
Identity Management Business. This increase comes on top of an
outstanding + 26% revenue growth in 2016. In 2017, the backlog hit a
record high on the back of a significant number of passport project wins
allowing Gemalto to start 2018 with a significant backlog in this
business.
The Enterprise business revenue increased to 472 million, up by +5%
compared to 2016 with a contrasted pattern along the year. After a slow
start, revenue grew at double digit rates in the second part of 2017
compared to the same period of last year. This is essentially driven by
the Data Protection business line that commercializes solutions to
prevent data breaches.
The Payment business revenue came in at 838 million, down (15%)
year-on-year. Sales in Americas decreased by (16%) during the second
semester compared with (37%) in the first semester, as the US EMV market
continued to gradually normalize.
Overall, the Payment & Identity segments gross margin came in at 39%,
lower by (1.8) percentage points compared to 2016 as the operating
leverage in the Payment business was not fully realized due to the
revenue decrease.
Despite increased investments in the Enterprise business and additional
expenses coming from the acquired Identity Management Business, the
segments operating expenses were held at a stable level in 2017 at 503
million. This was due to a strong tightening of operating expenses in
the Payment business.
As a result, profit from operations in Payment & Identity for 2017 came
in at 233 million and profit from operations margin settled at 12.3%.
Mobile
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full year 2017
|
|
Full year 2016
|
|
Year-on-year variations
|
|
|
|
in millions
|
|
As a % of
revenue
|
|
in millions
|
|
As a % of
revenue
|
|
at historical
exchange rates
|
|
at constant
exchange rates
|
|
Revenue
|
|
1,077.7
|
|
|
|
1,174.4
|
|
|
|
(8%)
|
|
(7%)
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
366.1
|
|
34.0%
|
|
471.2
|
|
40.1%
|
|
(6.1 ppt)
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
(280.4)
|
|
(26.0%)
|
|
(299.7)
|
|
(25.5%)
|
|
(0.5 ppt)
|
|
|
|
Profit from operations
|
|
85.7
|
|
8.0%
|
|
171.5
|
|
14.6%
|
|
(6.6 ppt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Mobile segment annual revenue came in at 1,078 million, (7%) lower
year-on-year at constant exchange rates.
Embedded software & Products revenue for the segment stood at 855
million. The Machine-to-Machine business grew by +10% to 348 million.
This healthy trend is driven by a dynamic market demand in particular in
the Automotive, Healthcare and Smart Grid market segments, supported by
a comprehensive and integrated offer. SIM sales were lower by (15%) at
508 million. The removable SIM market is expected to keep declining as
mobile network operators continue to redirect their investments toward
the next generation connectivity.
Platforms & Services revenue for the segment came in at 222 million in
2017, down (11%) and was marked by revenue volatility from one quarter
to another in line with the timing of project deliveries. During the
year Gemalto continued to actively participate in the development of
embedded SIMs (eSIMs) and its remote provisioning ecosystem as endorsed
by the GSMA, adding new references with connected device makers and
mobile network operators such as Telefónica, Lenovo, and Microsoft. In
addition, Gemalto is adjusting its offer portfolio in light of the
maturity of the market.
Gross margin for the Mobile segment decreased to 34% this year. This
drop is essentially explained by the lower activity in removable SIM and
its related services that resulted in lower operating leverage.
Operating expenses decreased by (19) million down to (280) million in
2017 despite sustained investment in Machine-to-Machine and in the next
generation connectivity. This reduction reflects the Companys strategy
of managing the cost to serve the SIM business and optimizing its
portfolio in removable SIMs and related services.
As a result, the Mobile segments profit from operations for 2017 was
86 million.
Patents & Others
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full year 2017
|
|
Full year 2016
|
|
Year-on-year variations
|
|
|
|
in millions
|
|
As a % of
revenue
|
|
in millions
|
|
As a % of
revenue
|
|
at historical
exchange rates
|
|
at constant
exchange rates
|
|
Revenue
|
|
4.7
|
|
|
|
3.8
|
|
|
|
+24%
|
|
+27%
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
3.0
|
|
64.2%
|
|
1.5
|
|
40.6%
|
|
+23.6 ppt
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
(11.9)
|
|
-
|
|
(10.6)
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit from operations
|
|
(8.8)
|
|
-
|
|
(9.0)
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Patents & Others segment generated 5 million of revenue for the
full year 2017 versus 4 million in 2016. The segment posted an
operating loss of (9) million in 2017 essentially stable compared with
2016.
Thales combination
In December 2017 Thales and Gemalto reached an agreement on a
recommended all-cash offer for all issued and outstanding ordinary
shares of Gemalto. We are working together with Thales towards achieving
the regulatory and antitrust approvals required to complete the
transaction. In the meantime, we have started high level preparations
for the planned integration of our businesses to ensure a seamless
transition for our stakeholders. The transaction is expected to close
shortly after Thales has secured all customary regulatory approvals and
clearances, which is envisaged for the second half of 2018.
2018 full year outlook
-
Double digit revenue growth expected in the Identity, IoT &
Cybersecurity segment
-
Stable PFO margin expected in the Smartcards & Issuance segment
-
Mid to High single digit growth in profit from operations
expected at Gemalto level
Additional information
Below is a highlight of new contracts and achievements published by the
Company in 2017
|
|
|
|
Payment and Identity
|
January 5, 2017
|
|
Uganda
speeds visa issuance and strengthens border security with Gemalto
|
January 31, 2017
|
|
Gemalto
to supply new Digital Identity Solution for the Swedish Tax Agency
|
March 21, 2017
|
|
Gemaltos
HSM enables Microsoft Azure Information Protection customers to
maintain full control
|
June 1, 2017
|
|
Four
Canadian provinces award Gemalto for secure drivers license cards
and issuance
|
August 29, 2017
|
|
Gemalto
Announces Data Protection Solutions for VMware Cloud on AWS
|
September 07, 2017
|
|
Gemalto
enables biometric passports in over 30 different countries
|
September 20, 2017
|
|
First
Half 2017 Breach Level Index Report: Identity Theft and Poor
Internal Security Practices Take a Toll
|
September 27, 2017
|
|
Wyoming
joins Gemaltos digital drivers license pilot
|
December 4, 2017
|
|
Gemalto
Gives Google Cloud Platform Customers Flexible Encryption and Key
Management
|
|
|
|
Mobile
|
|
|
January 3, 2017
|
|
AT&T
strengthens IoT offerings with Gemaltos remote subscription
management solution
|
February 28, 2017
|
|
GigSky
chooses Gemalto to enable seamless connectivity for devices around
the world
|
May 4, 2017
|
|
Gemaltos
secure smart chip to be integrated in the Samsung Galaxy S8 in
selected markets
|
June 28, 2017
|
|
Mobike
and Gemalto collaborate to bring IoT connectivity to bike-sharing
services beyond China
|
July 21, 2017
|
|
Gemaltos
remote subscription management solution helps Lenovo customers to
always be connected
|
July 21, 2017
|
|
Gemalto
offers El Corte Inglés store card holders an easy route to Samsung
Pay
|
August 1, 2017
|
|
Telefónica
launches out of the box mobile connectivity for consumer devices
with latest Gemalto cloud service
|
August 3, 2017
|
|
Gemalto
first in the world to be fully-certified by the GSMA for secure
eSIM subscription management
|
November 9, 2017
|
|
Gemalto
launches world's first "all-in-one" IoT module delivering global
LTE connectivity
|
December 7, 2017
|
|
Gemalto
eSIM technology enables Always Connected experience for Microsoft
Surface Pro
|
December 12, 2017
|
|
Deploy
your digital payment solution securely and easily via Gemalto's
platform connected to Mastercard® and Visa
|
|
|
|
Industry Recognitions
|
January 18, 2017
|
|
Gemalto
wins Privacy Design Award for its Identity Verification solution
|
May 3, 2017
|
|
National
Police Board of Finland & Gemalto win industry award for new
ePassports and eID cards
|
May 19, 2017
|
|
Gemalto
wins IoT Excellence Award for industrys first LTE M connectivity
module
|
July 6, 2017
|
|
Frost
& Sullivan Recognizes Gemalto for Leadership in Encryption and
Data Protection
Live Audio Webcast and Conference call
Gemalto full year 2017 results presentation will be webcast in English
today at 3:00 PM Amsterdam and Paris time (2:00 PM London time and 9:00
AM New York time).
Audio webcast
A listen-only live audio webcast of the presentation and the Q&A session
will be accessible here on our Investor Relations website via the link
below:
Gemalto
webcast
This webcast is compatible with Android and iOS terminals, including
iPads. Questions will be taken by way of conference call.
Conference call
Investors and financial analysts wishing to ask questions should join
the presentation by dialing:
(UK) +44 207 194 3759 or (US) +1 844 286 0643 or (FR) +33 1 7272 7403
PIN: 07430445#
The accompanying presentation slide set that will be used during the
conference call is available on Gemalto investor relations web site.
Replays of the presentation and Q&A session will be available in webcast
format on our Investor Relations web site approximately three hours
after the conclusion of the presentation. Replays will be available for
one year.
Calendar
Financial reporting for the first two quarters of 2018 will be made
before the opening of Euronext Amsterdam on the following dates:
|
April 27, 2018
|
|
|
Publication of 2018 first quarter revenue
|
August 31, 2018
|
|
|
Publication of 2018 second quarter revenue
and first semester
earnings
Gemalto N.V. will hold its 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
(AGM) on Friday, May 18, 2018. This general meeting of shareholders will
also be the general meeting where the Board of Directors explains the
recommended cash offer from Thales S.A. as required pursuant to the
Dutch Decree on Public Takeover Bids. The persons entitled to attend and
cast votes at the AGM will be those who are recorded as having such
rights after the close of trading on the relevant Euronext stock
exchange on April 20, 2018 (the "Record Date) in Gemaltos shareholders
register, or in a register of a financial institution affiliated to
Euroclear France S.A., regardless of whether they are shareholders at
the time of the AGM.
The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held at the Hilton
Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, Schiphol Boulevard 701, 1118 BN Schiphol,
the Netherlands.
Stock Exchange Listing
Gemalto N.V. is dual listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Paris, in the
compartment A (Large Caps).
|
Mnemonic:
|
|
|
|
GTO
|
Exchange
|
|
|
|
Dual listing on Euronext Amsterdam and Paris
|
Market of reference
|
|
|
|
Euronext Amsterdam
|
ISIN Code
|
|
|
|
NL0000400653
|
Reuters
|
|
|
|
GTO.AS
|
Bloomberg
|
|
|
|
GTO:NA
Gemalto has also established a sponsored Level I American Depository
Receipt (ADR) Program in the United States since November 2009. Each
Gemalto ordinary share is represented by two ADRs. Gemaltos ADRs trade
in U.S. dollar and give access to the voting rights and to the dividends
attached to the underlying Gemalto shares. The dividends are paid to
investors in U.S. dollar, after being converted into U.S. dollar by the
depository bank at the prevailing rate.
|
Structure
|
|
|
|
Sponsored Level I ADR
|
Exchange
|
|
|
|
OTC
|
Ratio (ORD:DR)
|
|
|
|
1:2
|
DR ISIN
|
|
|
|
US36863N2080
|
DR CUSIP
|
|
|
|
36863N 208
This press release contains inside information as referred to in article
7 paragraph 1 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).
About Gemalto
Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital
security, with 2017 annual revenues of 3 billion and customers in over
180 countries. We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.
From secure software to biometrics and encryption, our technologies and
services enable businesses and governments to authenticate identities
and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal
devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.
Gemaltos solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to
enterprise security and the internet of things. We authenticate people,
transactions and objects, encrypt data and create value for software
enabling our clients to deliver secure digital services for billions of
individuals and things.
Our 15,000 employees operate out of 114 offices, 40 personalization and
data centers, and 35 research and software development centers located
in 47 countries.
For more information visit
www.gemalto.com,
or follow @gemalto on Twitter.
This communication does not constitute an offer to purchase or
exchange or
the solicitation of an offer to sell or exchange
any securities of Gemalto.
This communication contains certain statements that are neither reported
financial results nor other historical information and other statements
concerning Gemalto. These statements include financial projections and
estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans,
objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, events,
products and services and future performance. Forward-looking statements
are generally identified by the words "expects", "anticipates",
"believes", "intends", "estimates" and similar expressions. These and
other information and statements contained in this communication
constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of applicable
securities laws. Although management of the Company believes that the
expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable,
investors and security holders are cautioned that forward-looking
information and statements are subject to various risks and
uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally
beyond the control of the Company, that could cause actual results and
developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or
projected by the forward-looking information and statements, and the
Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance
or achievements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ
materially from those estimated by the forward-looking statements
contained in this communication include, but are not limited to: trends
in wireless communication and mobile commerce markets; the Company's
ability to develop new technology and the effects of competing
technologies developed; effects of the intense competition in the
Company's main markets; challenges to or loss of intellectual property
rights; ability to establish and maintain strategic relationships in its
major businesses; ability to develop and take advantage of new software,
platforms and services; profitability of the expansion strategy; effects
of acquisitions and investments; ability of the Company's to integrate
acquired businesses, activities and companies according to expectations;
ability of the Company to achieve the expected synergies from
acquisitions; and changes in global, political, economic, business,
competitive, market and regulatory forces. Moreover, neither the Company
nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and
completeness of such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking
statements contained in this communication speak only as of the date of
this communication and the Company or its representatives are under no
duty, and do not undertake, to update any of the forward-looking
statements after this date to conform such statements to actual results,
to reflect the occurrence of anticipated results or otherwise except as
required by applicable law or regulations.
|
|
|
Appendix 1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation from adjusted financial information to IFRS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full year period ended
December 31 2017
(
in thousands)
|
|
Adjusted
financial
information
|
|
Amortization
and
impairment
of
intangibles
resulting
from
acquisitions
|
|
Restructuring
and
acquisition-
related
expenses
|
|
Equity-based
compensation
charge and
associated
costs
|
|
Fair value
adjustment
upon
business
acquisitions
|
|
IFRS financial
information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
2,971,717
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
2,971,717
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
(1,866,942)
|
|
(89,006)
|
|
(38,727)
|
|
(8,910)
|
|
(9,542)
|
|
(2,013,127)
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
1,104,775
|
|
(89,006)
|
|
(38,727)
|
|
(8,910)
|
|
(9,542)
|
|
958,590
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
(795,215)
|
|
(424,671)
|
|
(75,527)
|
|
(28,101)
|
|
|
|
(1,323,514)
|
|
Profit from operations
|
|
309,560
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating profit (loss)
|
|
|
|
(513,677)
|
|
(114,254)
|
|
(37,011)
|
|
(9,542)
|
|
(364,924)
|
|
Financial income
|
|
(32,806)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(32,806)
|
|
Share of profit (loss)
from associates
|
|
(1,243)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1,243)
|
|
Non-recurring profit
(loss) relating to
associates
|
|
10,105
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,105
|
|
Income Tax
|
|
(109,759)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(35,688)
|
|
Net profit (loss)
|
|
175,857
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(424,556)
|
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
(649)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(649)
|
|
Net profit (loss)
excluding non-
controlling
interests
|
|
176,505
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(423,907)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of shares Basic
|
|
89,883
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
89,883
|
|
Number of shares Diluted
|
|
91,062
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
89,883
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EPS Basic ()
|
|
1.96
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(4.72)
|
|
EPS Diluted ()
|
|
1.94
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(4.72)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The full year 2017 adjusted basic earnings per share is determined on
the basis of the weighted average number of Gemalto shares outstanding
during the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2017, i.e. 89,882,565
shares. The full year 2017 adjusted diluted earnings per share is
determined by using 91,062,048 shares corresponding to the IFRS treasury
stock method, i.e. on the basis of the same weighted average number of
Gemalto shares outstanding and considering that all outstanding share
based instruments were exercised (2,251,366 instruments) and the
proceeds received from the instruments exercised (51,148,401) were used
to buy-back shares at the average share price of the full year 2017
(1,071,884 shares) at 47.72. However for the computation of the IFRS
diluted earnings per share , their conversion to ordinary shares would
not decrease earnings per share or increase loss per share and as such
they have not been treated as dilutive.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full year period ended
December 31 2016
(
in thousands)
|
|
Adjusted
financial
information
|
|
Amortization
and
impairment
of
intangibles
resulting
from
acquisitions
|
|
Restructuring
and
acquisition-
related
expenses
|
|
Equity-based
compensation
charge and
associated
costs
|
|
Fair value
adjustment
upon
business
acquisitions
|
|
IFRS
financial
information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
3,126,531
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
3,126,531
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
(1,860,326)
|
|
(57,576)
|
|
(14,269)
|
|
(4,553)
|
|
(3,242)
|
|
(1,939,966)
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
1,266,205
|
|
(57,576)
|
|
(14,269)
|
|
(4,553)
|
|
(3,242)
|
|
1,186,565
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
(813,547)
|
|
|
|
(21,387)
|
|
(4,685)
|
|
|
|
(839,619)
|
|
Profit from operations
|
|
452,658
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating profit
|
|
|
|
(57,576)
|
|
(35,656)
|
|
(9,238)
|
|
(3,242)
|
|
346,946
|
|
Financial income
|
|
(34,268)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(34,268)
|
|
Share of profit (loss)
from associates
|
|
2,059
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,059
|
|
Non-recurring profit
(loss) relating to
associates
|
|
(21,042)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(21,042)
|
|
Income Tax
|
|
(132,525)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(107,497)
|
|
Net profit
|
|
266,882
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
186,198
|
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
472
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
472
|
|
Net profit excluding
non-controlling
interests
|
|
266,410
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
185,726
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of shares Basic
|
|
88,703
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
88,703
|
|
Number of shares Diluted
|
|
89,649
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
89,649
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EPS Basic ()
|
|
3.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.09
|
|
EPS Diluted ()
|
|
2.97
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.07
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appendix 2
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated statement of financial position
|
( in thousands)
|
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
316,426
|
|
329,448
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
1,468,214
|
|
1,561,666
|
|
|
Intangible assets
|
|
757,814
|
|
564,588
|
|
|
Investments in associates
|
|
8,542
|
|
48,011
|
|
|
Deferred income tax assets
|
|
37,818
|
|
111,467
|
|
|
Other investment
|
|
39,183
|
|
-
|
|
|
Other non-current assets
|
|
79,584
|
|
64,554
|
|
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
2,707,581
|
|
2,679,734
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
|
226,339
|
|
244,962
|
|
|
Trade and other receivables
|
|
998,500
|
|
1,027,215
|
|
|
Derivative financial instruments
|
|
55,633
|
|
11,404
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
320,675
|
|
663,517
|
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
1,601,147
|
|
1,947,098
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
4,308,728
|
|
4,626,832
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
|
90,424
|
|
89,929
|
|
|
Share premium
|
|
1,303,799
|
|
1,291,795
|
|
|
Treasury shares
|
|
(10,721)
|
|
(29,042)
|
|
|
Fair value and other reserves
|
|
32,574
|
|
(59,872)
|
|
|
Cumulative translation adjustments
|
|
(74,485)
|
|
74,265
|
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
834,368
|
|
1,303,176
|
|
|
Capital and reserves attributable to the owners of the Company
|
|
2,175,959
|
|
2,670,251
|
|
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
3,375
|
|
5,196
|
|
|
Total equity
|
|
2,179,334
|
|
2,675,447
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowings
|
|
717,986
|
|
557,518
|
|
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
102,081
|
|
120,109
|
|
|
Employee benefit obligations
|
|
126,716
|
|
133,136
|
|
|
Provisions and other liabilities
|
|
129,972
|
|
121,480
|
|
|
Derivative financial instruments
|
|
-
|
|
12,604
|
|
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
|
1,076,755
|
|
944,847
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowings
|
|
286,788
|
|
173,088
|
|
|
Trade and other payables
|
|
682,248
|
|
715,767
|
|
|
Current income tax liabilities
|
|
27,930
|
|
31,383
|
|
|
Provisions and other liabilities
|
|
52,261
|
|
17,332
|
|
|
Derivative financial instruments
|
|
3,412
|
|
68,968
|
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
1,052,639
|
|
1,006,538
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
2,129,394
|
|
1,951,385
|
|
|
Total equity and liabilities
|
|
4,308,728
|
|
4,626,832
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appendix 3
|
|
|
|
Cash position variation schedule
|
|
|
Year ended December 31
|
in millions
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and bank overdrafts, beginning of period
|
|
663
|
|
405
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash generated by operating activities, before changes in working
capital
|
|
356
|
|
468
|
Net change in working capital
|
|
(14)
|
|
(23)
|
Cash used in restructuring actions and acquisition related expenses
|
|
(48)
|
|
(36)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash generated by operating activities before Time
de-correlated hedging
effect/(Prepaid derivatives)
|
|
294
|
|
409
|
|
|
|
|
|
Time-decorrelated hedging effect/(Prepaid derivatives)
|
|
48
|
|
49
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash generated by operating activities
|
|
342
|
|
458
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditure and acquisitions of intangibles
|
|
(152)
|
|
(140)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Free cash flow
|
|
190
|
|
318
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest received
|
|
2
|
|
3
|
Cash used by acquisitions
|
|
(759)
|
|
(3)
|
Other cash provided by investing activities
|
|
2
|
|
4
|
Currency translation adjustments
|
|
(11)
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash generated (used) by operating and investing activities
|
|
(576)
|
|
325
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash generated (used) by the liquidity and share buy-back programs
|
|
(1)
|
|
1
|
Dividend paid to Gemalto shareholders
|
|
(45)
|
|
(42)
|
Net proceed (repayment) from/of financing instruments
|
|
267
|
|
(14)
|
Interest paid
|
|
(14)
|
|
(15)
|
Other cash provided (used) by financing activities
|
|
8
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and bank overdrafts, end of period
|
|
302
|
|
663
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current and non-current borrowings excluding bank overdrafts, end of
period
|
|
(986)
|
|
(730)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (debt), cash, end of period
|
|
(684)
|
|
(67)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appendix 4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue by region
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year-on-year variations
|
|
Full year
in millions
|
|
Full year
2017
|
|
Full year
2016
|
|
at constant
exchange rates
|
|
at historical
exchange rates
|
|
Europe, Middle East and Africa
|
|
1,373
|
|
1,366
|
|
+2%
|
|
+1%
|
|
Americas
|
|
1,009
|
|
1,178
|
|
(13%)
|
|
(14%)
|
|
Asia
|
|
589
|
|
583
|
|
+4%
|
|
+1%
|
|
Total revenue
|
|
2,972
|
|
3,127
|
|
(4%)
|
|
(5%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year-on-year variations
|
|
Fourth quarter
in millions
|
|
Fourth quarter
2017
|
|
Fourth quarter
2016
|
|
at constant
exchange rates
|
|
at historical
exchange rates
|
|
Europe, Middle East and Africa
|
|
391
|
|
402
|
|
(1%)
|
|
(3%)
|
|
Americas
|
|
284
|
|
301
|
|
+2%
|
|
(6%)
|
|
Asia
|
|
153
|
|
175
|
|
(5%)
|
|
(12%)
|
|
Total revenue
|
|
828
|
|
878
|
|
(1%)
|
|
(6%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appendix 5
From 2018 onwards Gemalto will report its financial results in two main
segments.
The Identity, IoT & Cybersecurity segment comprises businesses
associated with Government Programs, IoT and Enterprise.
The Smartcards & Issuance segment comprises businesses associated with
mobile secure elements (SIM, embedded secure element), mobile Platforms
& Services, secure personal interactions including Payment. Patents &
Others is also included in this segment.
Below, for information purposes, 2017 Revenue, Gross Profit, PFO and
Year-on-Year Revenue variation at constant exchange rates based on the
new reporting.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Identity, IoT & Cybersecurity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
( in millions)
|
|
Q1
|
|
Q2
|
|
H1
|
|
Q3
|
|
Q4
|
|
FY17
|
|
FY16
|
|
Revenue
|
|
256
|
|
317
|
|
572
|
|
348
|
|
357
|
|
1,278
|
|
|
|
Year-on-year variation
|
|
(1%)
|
|
+10%
|
|
+5%
|
|
+28%
|
|
+10%
|
|
+12%
|
|
|
|
Gross Profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
238
|
|
|
|
|
|
540
|
|
|
|
PFO
|
|
|
|
|
|
41
|
|
|
|
|
|
139
|
|
133
|
|
PFO Margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
11%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Smartcards & Issuance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
( in millions)
|
|
Q1
|
|
Q2
|
|
H1
|
|
Q3
|
|
Q4
|
|
FY17
|
|
FY16
|
|
Revenue
|
|
396
|
|
425
|
|
820
|
|
403
|
|
470
|
|
1,694
|
|
|
|
Year-on-year variation
|
|
(12%)
|
|
(19%)
|
|
(16%)
|
|
(11%)
|
|
(8%)
|
|
(13%)
|
|
|
|
Gross Profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
264
|
|
|
|
|
|
565
|
|
|
|
PFO
|
|
|
|
|
|
52
|
|
|
|
|
|
170
|
|
319
|
|
PFO Margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
10%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appendix 6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average exchange rates between the Euro and the US dollar
|
|
|
|
EUR/USD
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
First quarter
|
|
1.06
|
|
1.10
|
|
Second quarter
|
|
1.09
|
|
1.13
|
|
First half
|
|
1.08
|
|
1.11
|
|
Third quarter
|
|
1.17
|
|
1.11
|
|
Fourth quarter
|
|
1.18
|
|
1.09
|
|
Second half
|
|
1.17
|
|
1.10
|
|
Full year
|
|
1.12
|
|
1.11
|
