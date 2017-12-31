Gemalto regrets the decision of the Police and Border Guard Board (PBGB) of the Republic of Estonia to break off the ongoing negotiation of an out-of-court settlement agreement

After the announcement released today by PBGB, Gemalto wishes to express
its surprise as to PBGBs sudden decision to break off the negotiation
of the settlement agreement.
Gemalto wishes to clarify that it may not be held responsible in any way
for this outcome as it has all along been negotiating this amicable
settlement agreement in strict confidence and in good faith. It
therefore deeply regrets this new approach taken by PBGB by filing a
claim in court.
Gemalto cannot comment the claim as it only holds for now the
information given by the media, but wishes nonetheless to highlight that
the amount of PBGBs claim mentioned in the press release is totally out
of proportion compared to the one PBGB offered in the settlement
agreement. Gemalto further emphasizes that it has not breached and will
continue to perform its contractual obligations.
Gemalto has demonstrated its clear willingness to fully and finally
settle out of court the pending claims related to the e-ID Card supply
contract, as it believes that this is in the best interest of both
parties.
By force of circumstance, Gemalto will get prepared for the court case
and fully trusts Estonian courts to allocate respective responsibilities
of the parties under the said contract and settle the dispute with PBGB
accordingly; therefore, no further comment will be made for the moment.
