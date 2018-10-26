Gemalto Third Quarter 2018 Revenue

Regulatory News:
Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 - GTO), the world leader in digital
security today announces its revenue for the third quarter of 2018.
Revenue ( in millions)
Third quarter 2018
Third quarter 2017
Change at constant
exchange rates
Change at historical
exchange rates
Identity, IoT & Cybersecurity
345
348
(1%)
(1%)
Smartcards & Issuance
382
403
(4%)
(5%)
Total
727
751
(3%)
(3%)
Philippe Vallée, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "As
expected, Gemaltos third quarter revenue was slightly lower as large
programs in both the Governments and Cybersecurity businesses are being
delivered in the fourth quarter of 2018.
In parallel, Gemalto recorded a strong increase in deployments of its
secure connectivity solutions for IoT industrial applications. In the
Smartcards & Issuance segment, the Payment business posted a solid
performance driven by the first EMV renewal campaigns in the US and
strong payment card deployments across other regions. The recent Apple
announcement introducing eSIM technology in its new generation of
iPhones was an important milestone. It should trigger an acceleration in
the rate of activations that will benefit Gemaltos eSIM solutions with
Mobile Network Operators.
As we progress toward the end of the year, leveraging the traditional
fourth quarter momentum and benefiting from the adjustments made to our
cost base, we are confident in achieving our 2018 outlook.
Basis of preparation of financial information
Segment information
The Identity, IoT & Cybersecurity segment comprises businesses
associated with homeland security for governments ("Governments), IoT
connectivity for industrial applications ("IoT) and cybersecurity for
enterprises ("Cybersecurity).
The Smartcards & Issuance segment comprises businesses mainly associated
with removable SIM cards ("SIM), payment cards ("Payment) and their
issuance services. The segment includes as well businesses associated to
the digital transformation of smart cards ("Digital) such as digital
payment, digital banking, remote subscription management, embedded
SIM/MIM and embedded secure elements. Patents business is also included
in this segment.
Historical exchange rates and constant currency
figures
The Company sells its products and services in a very large number of
countries and is commonly remunerated in other currencies than the Euro.
Fluctuations in these other currencies exchange rates against the Euro
have in particular a translation impact on the reported Euro value of
the Company revenues. Comparisons at constant exchange rates aim at
eliminating the effect of currencies translation movements on the
analysis of the Group revenue by translating prior-year revenues at the
same average exchange rate as applied in the current year. Revenue
variations are at constant exchange rates and include the impact of
currencies variation hedging program, except where otherwise noted. All
other figures in this press release are at historical exchange rates,
except where otherwise noted.
Adjusted income statement and profit from
operations (PFO) non-GAAP measure
The consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with
the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and with section
2:362(9) of the Netherlands Civil Code.
To better assess its past and future performance, the Company also
prepares an adjusted income statement where the key metric used to
evaluate the business and make operating decisions over the period 2010
to 2018 is the profit from operations (PFO).
PFO is a non-GAAP measure defined as IFRS operating profit adjusted for
(i) the amortization and impairment of intangibles resulting from
acquisitions, (ii) restructuring and acquisition-related expenses, (iii)
all equity-based compensation charges and associated costs; and (iv)
fair value adjustments upon business acquisitions. These items are
further explained as follows:
-
Amortization, and impairment of intangibles resulting from
acquisitions are defined as the amortization, and impairment expenses
related to intangibles assets and goodwill recognized as part of the
allocation of the excess purchase consideration over the share of net
assets acquired.
-
Restructuring and acquisitions-related expenses are defined as (i)
restructuring expenses which are the costs incurred in connection with
a restructuring as defined in accordance with the provisions of IAS 37
(e.g. sale or termination of a business, closure of a plant,
), and
consequent costs; (ii) reorganization expenses defined as the costs
incurred in connection with headcount reductions, consolidation of
manufacturing and offices sites, as well as the rationalization and
harmonization of the product and service portfolio and the integration
of IT systems, consequent to a business combination; and (iii)
transaction costs (such as fees paid as part of an acquisition
process).
-
Equity-based compensation charges are defined as (i) the discount
granted to employees acquiring Gemalto shares under Gemalto Employee
Stock Purchase plans; (ii) the amortization of the fair value of stock
options and restricted share units granted by the Board of Directors
to employees; and the related costs.
-
Fair value adjustments over net assets acquired are defined as the
reversal, in the income statement, of the fair value adjustments
recognized as a result of a business combination, as prescribed by
IFRS3R. Those adjustments are mainly associated with (i) the
amortization expense related to the step-up of the acquired
work-in-progress and finished goods assumed at their realizable value
and (ii) the amortization of the cancelled commercial margin related
to deferred revenue balance acquired.
These non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in
isolation or as a substitute for comparable IFRS measures and should be
read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements
prepared in accordance with IFRS.
In the adjusted income statement, Operating Expenses are defined as the
sum of Research and Engineering expenses, Sales and Marketing expenses,
General and Administrative expenses, and Other income (expense) net.
EBITDA is defined as PFO plus depreciation and amortization expenses,
excluding the above amortization and impairment of intangibles resulting
from acquisitions.
Net debt and net cash
Net debt is a non IFRS measure defined as total borrowings net of cash
and cash equivalents. Net cash is a non IFRS measure defined as cash and
cash equivalents net of total borrowings.
All figures presented in this press release are unaudited.
Segment information
Gemalto posted revenue of 727 million, lower by (3%) both at constant
exchange rates and historical exchange rates from the same period of
last year. The contributions to the Companys total revenue were
respectively 47% for the Identity, IoT & Cybersecurity segment and 53%
for the Smartcards & Issuance segment.
Identity, IoT & Cybersecurity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Identity, IoT & Cybersecurity segments revenue came in at 345
million, down (1%) compared to the previous year as large programs in
both the Governments and Cybersecurity businesses are being delivered in
the fourth quarter of 2018. The segment year-to-date revenue reached
989 million, increasing +12% compared with the same period of last year.
The Governments business revenue declined in the third quarter compared
with the same period of last year with significant e-documents programs
rolling out in the US and Latin America in the fourth quarter of 2018,
together with the first deliveries of the UK passport. In the third
quarter, Gemalto was selected by the state of Georgia in the US for the
supply of drivers license solution. The solution comprises an advanced
enrollment system that includes photo and signature capture. The driving
license will use premium polycarbonate including Multiple Laser Images
(MLIs) to reduce document forgery and protect against identity fraud.
This program win is another example of the depth and completeness of
Gemalto offers for Governments to protect their citizens identities.
The Cybersecurity business revenue was slightly down this quarter as
several encryption program deployments notably in Europe and the US are
also taking place in the fourth quarter of 2018. The software
monetization and authentication sub-business lines posted a solid
performance. As part of its cloud offer, Gemalto announced this quarter
the launch of its next-generation key management solution, SafeNet
Virtual KeySecure. This innovative solution integrated with leading
cloud service providers such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud
Platform, IBM cloud and VMware provides companies with a single key
management solution spanning multiple private or public cloud
environments. As a result, companies can extend their data protection
policies to private and public clouds and centralize encryption and key
management operations across multiple cloud environments. Companies can
also improve key security and audit process by retaining ownership and
control of encryption keys.
The IoT business posted another very strong performance in this quarter.
The increase was driven by strong deliveries in Europe and Asia to large
customers in Automotive, Health, Payment and Metering sectors. This
quarter performance once again reflects the strong fit of Gemaltos
offers with the highly challenging requirements of fast developing IoT
industrial applications.
Smartcards & Issuance
The Smartcards & Issuance segment posted revenue of 382 million, (4%)
lower at constant exchange rates.
The Payment business posted a solid performance this quarter on the back
of strong sales in the US driven by the first EMV renewal campaigns and
strong payment card deployments across other regions. The SIM business
declined this quarter due to the continued market erosion and the full
effect of the exit of a specific low-end market. In line with the profit
margin objectives for the segment, low profit margin opportunities in
both SIM and Payment businesses were dismissed in several Asian
countries.
The Digital business enjoyed solid revenue growth, essentially driven by
large deployments in Europe of authentication solutions that are part of
the digital banking sub-business line. Following the recent Apple
announcement introducing eSIM technology in its new generation of
iPhones, the need for remote subscription management solutions (On
Demand Connectivity) is rising. Mobile Network Operators are stepping up
their infrastructure readiness to offer users the choice of activating
their new generation iPhones either through a removable SIM or an eSIM.
This should in turn trigger an acceleration in the rate of activations
that will benefit Gemaltos eSIM solutions with Mobile Network Operators.
Thales combination
In December 2017 Thales and Gemalto reached an agreement on a
recommended all-cash offer for all issued and outstanding ordinary
shares of Gemalto. This offer was launched on March 27, 2018. We are
working together with Thales towards achieving the regulatory and
antitrust approvals required to complete the transaction. The
transaction is currently expected to close in the first quarter of 2019,
after Thales has secured all customary regulatory approvals and
clearances. More information on the Thales offer and the integration,
including the offer document and related press releases, can be found on
our website at Public
Offer by Thales.
2018 full year outlook confirmed
-
Double digit revenue growth expected in the Identity, IoT &
Cybersecurity segment
-
Stable PFO margin expected in the Smartcards & Issuance segment
-
Mid to High single digit growth in profit from operations
expected at Gemalto level
Additional information
Below is a highlight of new contracts and achievements published by the
Company in the third quarter of 2018.
Appendix
Revenue by region
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
