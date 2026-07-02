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Genel Energy PLC: Successful tap issue of bonds

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Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
Genel Energy PLC: Successful tap issue of bonds

03-Jul-2026 / 15:16 GMT/BST

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3 July 2026

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Genel Energy plc

 

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Successful tap issue of bonds

 

Genel Energy Finance 4 plc has successfully placed USD 35 million through a tap issue under the outstanding senior unsecured bonds (ISIN NO 0013512384). The additional bonds were placed at price of 104% of nominal amount and received strong interest from a wide set of new and existing investors. The purpose of the tap issue is for general corporate purposes. Total outstanding bonds will be USD 135 million following settlement of the tap issue. Pareto Securities AS acted as Manager and Bookrunner.

 

-ends-

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Genel Energy

Luke Clements

+44 20 7659 5100

 

 

 

 

This announcement includes inside information.

 

Disclaimer:

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, in any jurisdiction to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation in such jurisdiction.

 

This announcement is not for general publication, release or distribution in the United States or in any jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation or would require any registration or licensing within such jurisdiction.

 

Notes to editors:

 

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330
Category Code: IOD
TIDM: GENL
LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
Sequence No.: 434984
EQS News ID: 2360140

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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