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Genel Energy PLC: Successful tap issue of bonds

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Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
Genel Energy PLC: Successful tap issue of bonds

25-Sep-2026 / 15:33 GMT/BST

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25 September 2026

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Genel Energy plc

 

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Successful tap issue of bonds

 

Genel Energy Finance 4 plc has successfully placed USD 65 million of additional bonds through a tap issue under the outstanding senior unsecured bonds framework (ISIN NO 0013512384). The additional bonds were placed at price of 104.0% of nominal amount and received very strong interest from a wide set of new and existing investors. The purpose of the tap issue is for general corporate purposes.

 

The tap bonds were issued with a temporary ISIN (NO 0013771527) since Genel can elect to redeem the additional bonds within 1st February 2027 at 104.5% of nominal value plus accrued interest. If Genel elects to draw the tap issue’s net proceeds from the escrow account pledged in favour of the bond trustee, then the additional bonds will merge with the existing bond’s ISIN to form one series with a total outstanding amount of USD 200 million.

 

Pareto Securities AS acted as Manager and Bookrunner, whereas The Mauritius Commercial Bank Limited acted as Co-Manager for the tap issue.

 

-ends-

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Genel Energy

Luke Clements

+44 20 7659 5100

 

 

 

 

This announcement includes inside information.

 

Disclaimer:

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, in any jurisdiction to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation in such jurisdiction.

 

This announcement is not for general publication, release or distribution in the United States or in any jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation or would require any registration or licensing within such jurisdiction.

 

Notes to editors:

 

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330
Category Code: IOD
TIDM: GENL
LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
Sequence No.: 444557
EQS News ID: 2405782

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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16.10.12 Genel Energy buy Deutsche Bank AG
03.10.12 Genel Energy outperform RBC Capital Markets
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