20.08.2018 11:00
Bewerten
(0)

General Nutrition Centers Inc. partners with Proactis Sourcing Services

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Proactis, the global spend management and B2B eCommerce company, today announced that General Nutrition Centers (GNC) Inc. has selected Proactis to plan and execute online sourcing events.

GNC is the largest global specialty retailer of nutritional products  including vitamin, mineral, herbal and other specialty supplements and sports nutrition, diet and energy products  with more than 4,800 retail locations throughout the United States and operations in 46 international markets.

Given GNCs substantial growth in recent years, increasing the procurement capacity for running competitive sourcing events was essential to maximise efficiencies and savings across the business.

Tricia Tolliver, Chief Financial Officer of GNC said, "Proactis Sourcing Services gives us access to knowledge and best-in-class tools to expand and optimise our sourcing efforts and enables us to find and secure new opportunities to deliver greater value.

These successful managed sourcing events with Proactis provide the perfect platform for GNCs future sourcing strategy.

"A successful eSourcing program that positively impacts every corner of an organisation requires a partner that truly understands the companys unique needs and challenges, said Len Kaplan, Vice President Managed Sourcing Sales at Proactis. "With this approach GNC can not only deliver significant savings but use it as a platform to extend its ongoing financial transformation.

<ENDS>

About Proactis

Proactis helps organisations around the world to operate faster, leaner, smarter by rethinking the way they do commerce to thrive in the digital economy. We enable both buyers and sellers to eliminate wasted time, money and talent by transforming the way they buy and sell goods and services, while eliminating risk.

Proactis solutions are used daily by over 3 million people in 100+ countries, serving 1,000 enterprise clients. Our integrated spend management solutions streamline every aspect of buying and paying for all types of goods and services, while our integrated digital marketing, selling and invoicing solutions streamline B2B sales processes.

proactis.com

About GNC

GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNC), headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, is a leading global specialty health, wellness and performance retailer.

GNC connects customers to their best selves by offering a premium assortment of heath, wellness and performance products, including protein, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty, food and drink and other general merchandise. This assortment features proprietary GNC and nationally recognised third-party brands.

GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model generates revenue from product sales through company-owned retail stores, domestic and international franchise activities, third-party contract manufacturing, e-commerce and corporate partnerships. As of March 31, 2018, GNC had approximately 8,900 locations, of which approximately 6,700 retail locations are in the United States (including approximately 2,400 Rite Aid franchise store-within-a-store locations) and franchise operations in approximately 50 countries.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Proactis Holdings PLCShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
14.08.18
PROACTIS Holdings : Holding(s) in Company (Investegate)
03.08.18
PROACTIS Holdings : Holding(s) in Company (Investegate)
24.07.18
PROACTIS Holdings : Holding(s) in Company (Investegate)
18.06.18
PROACTIS Holdings : Proactis launches new brand identity (Investegate)
05.06.18
PROACTIS Holdings : Director/PDMR Shareholding (Investegate)
18.05.18
PROACTIS Holdings : Holding(s) in Company (Investegate)
24.04.18
PROACTIS Holdings : Second Price Monitoring Extn (Investegate)
24.04.18
PROACTIS Holdings : Price Monitoring Extension (Investegate)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Proactis News
RSS Feed
Proactis zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Proactis Holdings PLCShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Proactis News

24.07.18PROACTIS Holdings : Holding(s) in Company
03.08.18PROACTIS Holdings : Holding(s) in Company
14.08.18PROACTIS Holdings : Holding(s) in Company
Weitere Proactis News
Anzeige

Inside

SOCIETE GENERALE: JETZT auch Seitwärts Optionsscheine auf 15 Aktien handelbar!
Wir suchen den besten Trader 2018! Gewinnen Sie einen Jaguar F-TYPE, jede Woche 2.222 Euro & 9x iPhone X  jetzt kostenfrei anmelden!
Vontobel: Risiken reduzieren  Discount-Zertifikate auf Lufthansa, Volkswagen, RWE
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE AM MORGEN | DAX bleibt im Bann der Politik
Scalable Capital: Mehr Risiko bedeutet nicht automatisch mehr Rendite
ING Markets: DAX - 12.300 Punkte im Fokus!
UBS: DAX  Abwärtsdruck hält an
DZ BANK  DAX nimmt Kurs auf Trendlinie bei 12.310 Punkte
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Proactis-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Proactis Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Fake-Shops im Netz  Wie Sie Betrüger erkennen
Wohnen auf 6,4 Quadratmeter  für 100 Euro Miete
Diese Mittelstandsaktien sind lukrativer als die von Großkonzernen
Bitcoin-Crash hat 600 Milliarden Dollar ausradiert
Vorsicht vor der teuren Willkommens-Masche beim Stromtarif

News von

Schnäppchenjäger aufgepasst: Sieben Aktien mit niedrigem KGV und hohem Potential
iShares ETF Global Water: Wie Anleger auf den blauen Rohstoff setzen
Lufthansa-Aktie: Keine größeren Turbulenzen in Sicht
Bayer-Aktie: So tief kann der Kurs jetzt noch fallen
Hoffnung auf Entspannung im Handelsstreit gibt Dax Auftrieb - Bayer-Aktie im Plus

News von

Superdry-Gründer spendet eine Million Pfund für ein zweites Brexit-Referendum
Warren Buffett setzt jetzt vor allem auf eine Aktie, die er noch vor wenigen Jahren verschmäht hat
Ein DAX-Aufstieg würde Wirecard vor große Herausforderungen stellen, sagt ein Finanzexperte
SpaceX ließ Menschen erstmals ins Innere seiner Kapseln für die Nasa-Astronauten - so sehen sie aus
Showdown der 1.000-Euro-Smartphones: Samsungs Galaxy Note 9 versus iPhone X

Heute im Fokus

DAX legt zu -- Bayer-Aktie erobert DAX-Spitze -- Heute wohl Entscheidung aus Brüssel zu Linde-Praxair-Deal -- Griechenland verlässt Rettungsschirm -- VW, Allianz, Wirecard im Fokus

FBI will angeblich Facebook zur Entschlüsselung des Messenger zwingen. Pepsi will Sodastream übernehmen. Weidmann sieht EZB auf Kurs zu einer weniger lockeren Geldpolitik. Rocket Internet verliert Finanzchef Peter Kimpel. Drei Ratingagenturen bemängeln Stabilität der Türkei.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 33 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 33 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 33 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
Die teuersten Städte für Expats 2018
Hier ist das Leben für ausländische Fachkräfte besonders teuer
Der Financial Secrecy Index 2018
Die größten Schattenfinanzzentren der Welt
Die bestbezahlten Promis der Welt 2018
Bis zu 285 Millionen US-Dollar Verdienst
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Job verdient man am meisten?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welche Kryptowährung hat das größte Zukunftspotenzial?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
10:59 Uhr
DAX legt zu -- Bayer-Aktie erobert DAX-Spitze -- Heute wohl Entscheidung aus Brüssel zu Linde-Praxair-Deal -- Griechenland verlässt Rettungsschirm -- VW, Allianz, Wirecard im Fokus
Unsere Empfehlung
NEU: Aktivieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Push-Benachrichtigungen für Ihren Desktop-Browser. So verpassen Sie keine Top News mehr.
Aktie im Fokus
11:03 Uhr
Bayer-Aktie schiebt sich an DAX-Spitze - auch BASF-Titel stark
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
Saint-Gobain S.A. (Compagnie de Saint-Gobain)872087
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Daimler AG710000
BayerBAY001
Wirecard AG747206
Netflix Inc.552484
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
Intel Corp.855681
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Amazon906866
TwitterA1W6XZ
GoProA1XE7G