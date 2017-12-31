General Nutrition Centers Inc. partners with Proactis Sourcing Services

Proactis,
the global spend
management and B2B
eCommerce company, today announced that General Nutrition Centers
(GNC) Inc. has selected Proactis to plan and execute online sourcing
events.
GNC is the largest global specialty retailer of nutritional products
including vitamin, mineral, herbal and other specialty supplements and
sports nutrition, diet and energy products with more than 4,800 retail
locations throughout the United States and operations in 46
international markets.
Given GNCs substantial growth in recent years, increasing the
procurement capacity for running competitive sourcing events was
essential to maximise efficiencies and savings across the business.
Tricia Tolliver, Chief Financial Officer of GNC said, "Proactis
Sourcing Services gives us access to knowledge and best-in-class
tools to expand and optimise our sourcing efforts and enables us to find
and secure new opportunities to deliver greater value.
These successful managed sourcing events with Proactis provide the
perfect platform for GNCs future sourcing strategy.
"A successful eSourcing program that positively impacts every corner of
an organisation requires a partner that truly understands the companys
unique needs and challenges, said Len Kaplan, Vice President Managed
Sourcing Sales at Proactis. "With this approach GNC can not only deliver
significant savings but use it as a platform to extend its ongoing
financial transformation.
<ENDS>
About Proactis
Proactis helps organisations around the world to operate faster, leaner,
smarter by rethinking the way they do commerce to thrive in the digital
economy. We enable both buyers and sellers to eliminate wasted time,
money and talent by transforming the way they buy and sell goods and
services, while eliminating risk.
Proactis solutions are used daily by over 3 million people in 100+
countries, serving 1,000 enterprise clients. Our integrated spend
management solutions streamline every aspect of buying and paying for
all types of goods and services, while our integrated digital marketing,
selling and invoicing solutions streamline B2B sales processes.
proactis.com
About GNC
GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNC), headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, is a
leading global specialty health, wellness and performance retailer.
GNC connects customers to their best selves by offering a premium
assortment of heath, wellness and performance products, including
protein, performance supplements, weight management supplements,
vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty,
food and drink and other general merchandise. This assortment features
proprietary GNC and nationally recognised third-party brands.
GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model generates revenue from
product sales through company-owned retail stores, domestic and
international franchise activities, third-party contract manufacturing,
e-commerce and corporate partnerships. As of March 31, 2018, GNC had
approximately 8,900 locations, of which approximately 6,700 retail
locations are in the United States (including approximately 2,400 Rite
Aid franchise store-within-a-store locations) and franchise operations
in approximately 50 countries.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180820005012/en/