General Nutrition Centers Inc. partners with Proactis Sourcing Services

Proactis, the global spend management and B2B eCommerce company, today announced that General Nutrition Centers (GNC) Inc. has selected Proactis to plan and execute online sourcing events.

GNC is the largest global specialty retailer of nutritional products  including vitamin, mineral, herbal and other specialty supplements and sports nutrition, diet and energy products  with more than 4,800 retail locations throughout the United States and operations in 46 international markets.

Given GNCs substantial growth in recent years, increasing the procurement capacity for running competitive sourcing events was essential to maximise efficiencies and savings across the business.

Tricia Tolliver, Chief Financial Officer of GNC said, "Proactis Sourcing Services gives us access to knowledge and best-in-class tools to expand and optimise our sourcing efforts and enables us to find and secure new opportunities to deliver greater value.

These successful managed sourcing events with Proactis provide the perfect platform for GNCs future sourcing strategy.

"A successful eSourcing program that positively impacts every corner of an organisation requires a partner that truly understands the companys unique needs and challenges, said Len Kaplan, Vice President Managed Sourcing Sales at Proactis. "With this approach GNC can not only deliver significant savings but use it as a platform to extend its ongoing financial transformation.

<ENDS>

About Proactis

Proactis helps organisations around the world to operate faster, leaner, smarter by rethinking the way they do commerce to thrive in the digital economy. We enable both buyers and sellers to eliminate wasted time, money and talent by transforming the way they buy and sell goods and services, while eliminating risk.

Proactis solutions are used daily by over 3 million people in 100+ countries, serving 1,000 enterprise clients. Our integrated spend management solutions streamline every aspect of buying and paying for all types of goods and services, while our integrated digital marketing, selling and invoicing solutions streamline B2B sales processes.

proactis.com

About GNC

GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNC), headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, is a leading global specialty health, wellness and performance retailer.

GNC connects customers to their best selves by offering a premium assortment of heath, wellness and performance products, including protein, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty, food and drink and other general merchandise. This assortment features proprietary GNC and nationally recognised third-party brands.

GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model generates revenue from product sales through company-owned retail stores, domestic and international franchise activities, third-party contract manufacturing, e-commerce and corporate partnerships. As of March 31, 2018, GNC had approximately 8,900 locations, of which approximately 6,700 retail locations are in the United States (including approximately 2,400 Rite Aid franchise store-within-a-store locations) and franchise operations in approximately 50 countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180820005012/en/