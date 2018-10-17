Generex Announces Launch of NuGenerex Distribution Solutions

Generex Biotechnology Corporation (www.generex.com)
(OTCQB:GNBT) (http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GNBT/quote)
is pleased to announce the launch of NuGenerex Distribution Solutions,
and the commencement of business operations enabled through the
acquisition of certain operating assets of Veneto Holdings, L.L.C., as
announced on October 9, 2018.
NuGenerex Distribution Solutions (NDS), an affiliate of Generex, has
begun implementing its plan to provide essential management services to
an extensive network of top-tier ancillary service providers, including
pharmacies, laboratories, diagnostic imaging centers, and durable
medical equipment manufacturers.
Generex Chief Operating Officer, Terry Thompson, stated, "Generex will
be providing centralized insurance adjudication, product procurement,
and other support services that allow the acquired assets to increase
revenue and service quality, decreasing costs, while focusing on
providing better patient care. On November 1, 2018, when the anticipated
second phase of the acquisition of the Veneto assets is completed, NDS
will be able to expand its management services to include legal and
regulatory compliance, accounting, HR, IT and other support services to
the current and future acquired assets. One of the key benefits of the
acquired assets is that they will allow NDS to begin developing its
chronic care management and medication therapy management service
initiatives by utilizing their dedicated call centers and technology
infrastructure in 2019.
Mr. Thompson continued, "NDS benefits the medical community by providing
cost effective ancillary services that ultimately deliver better
outcomes and enhance the doctor-patient relationship. Utilizing our
proprietary pharmacy workflow management systems and dedicated call
centers, we will be able help our ancillary service providers,
physicians, and patients to better coordinate healthcare services from
diagnosis through treatment and follow-up. Over and above the services
we provide to pharmacies, one of the keys to the historical success of
this model is managing how the pharmacy network provides topical
non-opioid treatments that physicians can utilize for their patients for
pain management. This helps combat the current opioid epidemic by
significantly reducing the risk of addiction to oral pain medications,
lowering overall cost to the healthcare system and providing better
patient outcomes. We are excited about the repurposing of the Generex
family of companies and look forward to growing this proven model that
provides compliant operational efficiency for providers, transparency
for payers, and convenience that enhances patient satisfaction
throughout the continuum of care, Mr. Thompson concluded.
Generex Chief Medical and Scientific Officer, Dr. Jason Terrell, added,
"NDS will provide a broad range of outstanding services to benefit
patients and physicians alike. The launch of NDS allows us to have an
immediate impact on patient care and provides the foundation to support
our rapid growth and expansion into other areas in healthcare. NDS
represents another successful advancement to our overall goal to improve
patient care through innovative products and services.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This release and oral statements made from time to time by Generex
representatives in respect of the same subject matter may contain
"forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be
identified by introductory words such as "expects," "plan," "believes,"
"will," "achieve," "anticipate," "would," "should," "subject to" or
words of similar meaning, and by the fact that they do not relate
strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements
frequently are used in discussing potential product applications,
potential collaborations, product development activities, clinical
studies, regulatory submissions and approvals, and similar operating
matters. Many factors may cause actual results to differ from
forward-looking statements, including inaccurate assumptions and a broad
variety of risks and uncertainties, some of which are known and others
of which are not. Known risks and uncertainties include those identified
from time to time in the reports filed by Generex with the Securities
and Exchange Commission, which should be considered together with any
forward-looking statement. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee
of future results or events, and one should avoid placing undue reliance
on such statements. Generex undertakes no obligation to update publicly
any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise.
Generex claims the protection of the
safe harbor for forward-looking statements that is contained in the
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181017005233/en/