Generex Biotechnology Announces IND Filing for a Phase II Clinical Trial of AE37 in Combination with Pembrolizumab (Keytruda®) for the Treatment of Triple-Negative Breast Cancer

today announced that the Company filed an investigational new drug
application (IND) with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) to
initiate A Phase II Clinical Trial of Pembrolizumab (Keytruda®) in
Combination with the AE37 Peptide Vaccine in Patients with Metastatic
Triple Negative Breast Cancer. The trial, sponsored by Generex
wholly-owned subsidiary Antigen Express, Inc. (www.antigenexpress.com)
and conducted in conjunction with research partners Merck and the NSABP
Foundation, Inc. (NSABP), is scheduled to initiate sites in the fourth
quarter and to begin enrolling patients in the first quarter of 2019.
Dr. Eric von Hofe, President of Antigen Express, commented, "This is an
important milestone in the development of AE37. Combining our promising
immunotherapeutic with Mercks checkpoint inhibitor Keytruda®
(pembrolizumab) for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer
represents a novel treatment strategy for a cancer of high unmet need.
Previous studies with each agent alone showed promising signs of
efficacy. Their complementary mechanisms of action are particularly
exciting and point to the importance of the current trial.
Richard Purcell, Executive Vice President Research & Development of
Generex, commented, "This IND filing represents the culmination of a
committed effort by the team at Antigen Express and our research
partners at the NSABP Foundation. Antigen Express has been a pioneer at
the forefront of immuno-oncology for over a decade with our Ii-Key
platform that ensures CD4 T-cell activation against any tumor antigen to
which the Ii-Key is attached. We are advancing this technology with our
lead product AE37 for breast cancer, but also for the treatment of
prostate and potentially other cancers that express even low levels of
HER2/neu. The Ii-Key platform holds great promise, and we plan to
explore collaborations and partnerships in the field of personalized
immuno-oncology to maximize value for our investors.
About AE37
AE37 is an investigational therapeutic cancer vaccine being developed to
treat cancer in women with certain types of breast cancer. It is a
combination of portions of two proteins that together stimulate the
immune system to fight cancer cells.
Up to 80 percent of breast cancers express some level of a protein
called HER2. While treatments exist to target HER2 in breast cancer
patients with the highest level of HER2 expression (roughly 25%), the
majority of patients who have lower levels of expression have more
limited treatment options. AE37 consists of a protein derived from the
HER2 protein combined with a portion of the MHC class II associated
invariant chain which has been termed Ii-Key.
AE37 does not directly target HER2, but instead acts as a vaccine to
activate the immune system to recognize the HER2 protein that is
expressed on cancer cells as foreign.
AE37 ensures activation of CD4-positive lymphocytes, immune cells that
are important in stimulating both the antibody response (antibodies
against HER2) and cellular responses directed against the HER2 protein
in breast cancer cells. The Ii-Key peptide is coupled with the HER2
protein to ensure a more robust and long-lasting response.
About Generex Biotechnology Corporation
Generex is a strategic, diversified healthcare holdings company with
offerings in a variety of services, diagnostics, medical devices, and
pharmaceutical development.
The Companys direct-to-patient services support its strategy of
all-inclusive access to doctors, diagnostics, therapeutics, and
additional health-related services to greatly improve the patient
experience in receiving care.
On the provider side, Generexs management services remove
administrative burdens in multiple provider settings, including private
practice and hospital, allowing doctors to devote more time to patient
care.
Revenue from the Companys subsidiaries will support clinical
advancement of its wholly owned therapeutic products with a focus in
immunotherapeutics based on stimulating critical members of the immune
response, known as T helper cells, and its proprietary buccal
administration of insulin.
