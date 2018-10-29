finanzen.net
29.10.2018 14:00
Bewerten
(0)

Generex Biotechnology Announces IND Filing for a Phase II Clinical Trial of AE37 in Combination with Pembrolizumab (Keytruda®) for the Treatment of Triple-Negative Breast Cancer

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Generex Biotechnology Corporation (www.generex.com) (OTCQB:GNBT) (http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GNBT/quote) today announced that the Company filed an investigational new drug application (IND) with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) to initiate A Phase II Clinical Trial of Pembrolizumab (Keytruda®) in Combination with the AE37 Peptide Vaccine in Patients with Metastatic Triple Negative Breast Cancer. The trial, sponsored by Generex wholly-owned subsidiary Antigen Express, Inc. (www.antigenexpress.com) and conducted in conjunction with research partners Merck and the NSABP Foundation, Inc. (NSABP), is scheduled to initiate sites in the fourth quarter and to begin enrolling patients in the first quarter of 2019.

Dr. Eric von Hofe, President of Antigen Express, commented, "This is an important milestone in the development of AE37. Combining our promising immunotherapeutic with Mercks checkpoint inhibitor Keytruda® (pembrolizumab) for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer represents a novel treatment strategy for a cancer of high unmet need. Previous studies with each agent alone showed promising signs of efficacy. Their complementary mechanisms of action are particularly exciting and point to the importance of the current trial.

Richard Purcell, Executive Vice President  Research & Development of Generex, commented, "This IND filing represents the culmination of a committed effort by the team at Antigen Express and our research partners at the NSABP Foundation. Antigen Express has been a pioneer at the forefront of immuno-oncology for over a decade with our Ii-Key platform that ensures CD4 T-cell activation against any tumor antigen to which the Ii-Key is attached. We are advancing this technology with our lead product AE37 for breast cancer, but also for the treatment of prostate and potentially other cancers that express even low levels of HER2/neu. The Ii-Key platform holds great promise, and we plan to explore collaborations and partnerships in the field of personalized immuno-oncology to maximize value for our investors.

About AE37

AE37 is an investigational therapeutic cancer vaccine being developed to treat cancer in women with certain types of breast cancer. It is a combination of portions of two proteins that together stimulate the immune system to fight cancer cells.

Up to 80 percent of breast cancers express some level of a protein called HER2. While treatments exist to target HER2 in breast cancer patients with the highest level of HER2 expression (roughly 25%), the majority of patients who have lower levels of expression have more limited treatment options. AE37 consists of a protein derived from the HER2 protein combined with a portion of the MHC class II associated invariant chain which has been termed Ii-Key.

AE37 does not directly target HER2, but instead acts as a vaccine to activate the immune system to recognize the HER2 protein that is expressed on cancer cells as foreign.

AE37 ensures activation of CD4-positive lymphocytes, immune cells that are important in stimulating both the antibody response (antibodies against HER2) and cellular responses directed against the HER2 protein in breast cancer cells. The Ii-Key peptide is coupled with the HER2 protein to ensure a more robust and long-lasting response.

About Generex Biotechnology Corporation

Generex is a strategic, diversified healthcare holdings company with offerings in a variety of services, diagnostics, medical devices, and pharmaceutical development.

The Companys direct-to-patient services support its strategy of all-inclusive access to doctors, diagnostics, therapeutics, and additional health-related services to greatly improve the patient experience in receiving care.

On the provider side, Generexs management services remove administrative burdens in multiple provider settings, including private practice and hospital, allowing doctors to devote more time to patient care.

Revenue from the Companys subsidiaries will support clinical advancement of its wholly owned therapeutic products with a focus in immunotherapeutics based on stimulating critical members of the immune response, known as T helper cells, and its proprietary buccal administration of insulin.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release and oral statements made from time to time by Generex representatives in respect of the same subject matter may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by introductory words such as "expects," "plan," "believes," "will," "achieve," "anticipate," "would," "should," "subject to" or words of similar meaning, and by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements frequently are used in discussing potential product applications, potential collaborations, product development activities, clinical studies, regulatory submissions and approvals, and similar operating matters. Many factors may cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements, including inaccurate assumptions and a broad variety of risks and uncertainties, some of which are known and others of which are not. Known risks and uncertainties include those identified from time to time in the reports filed by Generex with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which should be considered together with any forward-looking statement. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results or events, and one should avoid placing undue reliance on such statements. Generex undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Generex claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements that is contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Generex Biotechnology Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Generex Biotechnology News
RSS Feed
Generex Biotechnology zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Generex Biotechnology Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
28.03.2006Generex Biotechnology einsteigenHot Stocks Investor
28.03.2006Generex Biotechnology einsteigenHot Stocks Investor

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Generex Biotechnology Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Generex Biotechnology News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Generex Biotechnology News
Anzeige

Inside

DAX: Monat Oktober enttäuscht auf ganzer Linie
DZ BANK - Crash am Aktienmarkt - Bayer und Daimler im Check
UBS: Münchener Rück  Die Lage wird kritisch
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - FTSE 100 dreht am Jahrestief
DekaBank: Wochenvorschau vom 27. Oktober bis 02. November 2018
Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Discount Zertifikate auf Lufthansa, Commerzbank, Bayer
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE AM MORGEN | Aktienmärkte loten Schmerzgrenze aus
ING Markets: DAX - Beginnt der Bullenritt?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Generex Biotechnology-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Generex Biotechnology Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Diese Versicherung sollten Hausbesitzer unbedingt überprüfen
Überlassen Sie Ihre Schätze vom Dachboden bloß nicht dem Entrümpler!
Wenn Sie Ihr Haus so vererben, haben Ihre Kinder mehr davon
Warum Ostdeutsche früher in Rente gehen als Westdeutsche
Die für Anleger gefährliche Verzerrung des Shiller-KGV

News von

Hessen-Wahl Ticker +++ Grüne zollen Merkel Respekt
CDU-Kreise - Merkel verzichtet auf Parteivorsitz
Red-Hat-Aktie: IBM kündigt Übernahme des Softwarespezialisten an
Handelskrieg, Brexit, Dieselskandal, heißer Sommer: Deutsche Konzerne kappen reihenweise ihre Gewinnziele
Was bedeutet ein möglicher Wechsel an der CDU-Spitze von Merkel zu Merz für die Börsen, Herr Halver?

News von

Das Supermarkt-Konzept Amazon Go ist gar nicht so revolutionär, denn die Konkurrenz ist schon viel weiter
Playlist-Plugging: Spotify hat ein Problem mit Auftragshackern, die heimlich Playlisten manipulieren
Deutsche Bank-Experte in neuem Buch: "Ackermann hat die Finanzkrise in Deutschland bewusst eskalieren lassen"
Studie: Wann ihr eure Weihnachtsgeschenke kaufen solltet, um Schnäppchen zu machen
Uni-Ranking: Diese deutschen Hochschulen bringen die meisten Gründer hervor

Heute im Fokus

DAX kräftig im Plus -- Dow fester erwartet -- KUKA-Aktie nach Gewinnwarnung unter Druck -- CANCOM erzielt Rekordumsatz -- IBM will Red Hat kaufen -- Tesla, GEA im Fokus

Merkel will Kanzlerin bleiben - Keine neue Kandidatur 2021. Deutsche Bank-Chef: Spekulationen über Commerzbank-Fusion sind "Bullshit". Merck KGaA bauen nach Empfehlung Outperformance aus. Neue Linde-Aktien legen leicht zu. Amazon Deutschland-Chef erwartet starkes Weihnachtsgeschäft. Novartis forscht zusammen mit Pfizer an Lebermedikament.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 43 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 43 2018.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 43 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Der Financial Secrecy Index 2018
Die größten Schattenfinanzzentren der Welt
Die bestbezahlten Promis der Welt 2018
Bis zu 285 Millionen US-Dollar Verdienst
Die beliebtesten Marken im Social Web 2018
Kundenlieblinge 2018
Das sind die kreativsten Unternehmen der Welt
Welcher Global Player ist vorne mit dabei?
Diese Autobauer machen den meisten Profit
Größte Marge bei verkauften Autos
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Italien plant eine höhere Neuverschuldung und befindet sich damit auf Konfrontationskurs zur EU. Sollte die EU nachsichtig mit Italien sein?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net Brokerage

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
14:01 Uhr
DAX kräftig im Plus -- KUKA-Aktie nach Gewinnwarnung unter Druck -- CANCOM erzielt Rekordumsatz -- IBM will Red Hat kaufen -- Tesla, GEA im Fokus
Anlegen und Sparen
14:00 Uhr
Robo Advisor - Nur ein Hype oder ein echter Mehrwert?
Sonstiges
13:54 Uhr
Darum zeigen sich die Ölpreise nach hohen Verlusten kaum bewegt
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Amazon906866
TeslaA1CX3T
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
Wirecard AG747206
Saint-Gobain S.A. (Compagnie de Saint-Gobain)872087
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
BASFBASF11
BayerBAY001
Apple Inc.865985
CommerzbankCBK100
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Infineon AG623100
Allianz840400