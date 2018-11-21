Generex Provides Stock Market Alert

Generex Biotechnology Corporation (www.generex.com)
(OTCQB:GNBT) (http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GNBT/quote)
previously announced that the Record Date for its 20:1 common stock
dividend is November 20, 2018 and that the Payment Date is November 30,
2018 (with an Ex-Date of December 3, 2018).
The Company learned today that Apex Clearing Corporation has
inadvertently credited the Companys common stock dividend to all of its
client accounts. The Company has apprised Apex Clearing of its error.
The Record Date, Payment Date, and Ex-Date were published yesterday in
the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) Daily List (http://otce.finra.org/DailyList).
The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) will not allocate the
dividend prior to the Payment Date. The dividend common stock will not
be available for trade settlement prior to allocation. The dividend
common stock has not been recorded to accounts on the books of the
Companys transfer agent and is not legally outstanding.
About Generex Biotechnology Corporation
Generex is a strategic, diversified healthcare holdings company with
offerings in a variety of services, diagnostics, medical devices, and
pharmaceutical development.
The Companys direct-to-patient services support its strategy of
all-inclusive access to doctors, diagnostics, therapeutics, and
additional health-related services to greatly improve the patient
experience in receiving care.
On the provider side, Generexs management services remove
administrative burdens in multiple provider settings, including private
practice and hospital, allowing doctors to devote more time to patient
care.
Revenue from the Companys subsidiaries will support clinical
advancement of its wholly owned therapeutic products with a focus in
immunotherapeutics based on stimulating critical members of the immune
response, known as T helper cells, and its proprietary buccal
administration of insulin.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This release and oral statements made from time to time by Generex
representatives in respect of the same subject matter may contain
"forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be
identified by introductory words such as "expects," "plan," "believes,"
"will," "achieve," "anticipate," "would," "should," "subject to" or
words of similar meaning, and by the fact that they do not relate
strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements
frequently are used in discussing potential product applications,
potential collaborations, product development activities, clinical
studies, regulatory submissions and approvals, and similar operating
matters. Many factors may cause actual results to differ from
forward-looking statements, including inaccurate assumptions and a broad
variety of risks and uncertainties, some of which are known and others
of which are not. Known risks and uncertainties include those identified
from time to time in the reports filed by Generex with the Securities
and Exchange Commission, which should be considered together with any
forward-looking statement. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee
of future results or events, and one should avoid placing undue reliance
on such statements. Generex undertakes no obligation to update publicly
any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise.
Generex claims the protection of the
safe harbor for forward-looking statements that is contained in the
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181121005545/en/