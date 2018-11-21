Generex Provides Stock Market Alert

finanzen.net
Generex Biotechnology Corporation (www.generex.com) (OTCQB:GNBT) (http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GNBT/quote) previously announced that the Record Date for its 20:1 common stock dividend is November 20, 2018 and that the Payment Date is November 30, 2018 (with an Ex-Date of December 3, 2018).

The Company learned today that Apex Clearing Corporation has inadvertently credited the Companys common stock dividend to all of its client accounts. The Company has apprised Apex Clearing of its error.

The Record Date, Payment Date, and Ex-Date were published yesterday in the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) Daily List (http://otce.finra.org/DailyList).

The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) will not allocate the dividend prior to the Payment Date. The dividend common stock will not be available for trade settlement prior to allocation. The dividend common stock has not been recorded to accounts on the books of the Companys transfer agent and is not legally outstanding.

About Generex Biotechnology Corporation

Generex is a strategic, diversified healthcare holdings company with offerings in a variety of services, diagnostics, medical devices, and pharmaceutical development.

The Companys direct-to-patient services support its strategy of all-inclusive access to doctors, diagnostics, therapeutics, and additional health-related services to greatly improve the patient experience in receiving care.

On the provider side, Generexs management services remove administrative burdens in multiple provider settings, including private practice and hospital, allowing doctors to devote more time to patient care.

Revenue from the Companys subsidiaries will support clinical advancement of its wholly owned therapeutic products with a focus in immunotherapeutics based on stimulating critical members of the immune response, known as T helper cells, and its proprietary buccal administration of insulin.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release and oral statements made from time to time by Generex representatives in respect of the same subject matter may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by introductory words such as "expects," "plan," "believes," "will," "achieve," "anticipate," "would," "should," "subject to" or words of similar meaning, and by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements frequently are used in discussing potential product applications, potential collaborations, product development activities, clinical studies, regulatory submissions and approvals, and similar operating matters. Many factors may cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements, including inaccurate assumptions and a broad variety of risks and uncertainties, some of which are known and others of which are not. Known risks and uncertainties include those identified from time to time in the reports filed by Generex with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which should be considered together with any forward-looking statement. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results or events, and one should avoid placing undue reliance on such statements. Generex undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Generex claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements that is contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

