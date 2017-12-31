Genesee & Wyoming Announces Investment in Cargomatic

Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (G&W) (NYSE:GWR) today announced it has made an
investment in and formed a strategic alliance with Cargomatic, Inc.
(Cargomatic), a technology platform connecting shippers and truck
carriers with a focus on short-haul markets. Terms of the investment
were not disclosed.
Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Long Beach, Calif., Cargomatic
focuses on the fragmented short-haul and drayage trucking markets
connecting shippers and carriers real-time via its web platform and
apps. The Cargomatic platform facilitates increased truck capacity,
real-time tracking and an efficient transportation solution for shippers
while providing owner-operator and smaller truck carriers visibility to
traffic volumes and operational flexibility. Currently operating in Los
Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Seattle, Dallas, Houston and New York,
Cargomatic is expanding across the U.S. with plans to expand
internationally.
Michael Miller, Chief Commercial Officer of G&W, commented: "The
Cargomatic team has built a world-class platform combining the best of
technology and streamlined processes to connect shippers and carriers to
drive supply chain efficiency. In addition to our investment in
Cargomatic, we are pleased to add the Cargomatic platform as an
extension of G&Ws rail service at terminal and transload locations
across G&Ws U.S. rail network and to work with the Cargomatic team as
they expand internationally to Europe and Australia. By extending our
first and last mile service offering, Cargomatic not only improves the
efficiency of first and last mile logistics between rail and road, but
it also simplifies the multimodal touchpoints for our customers.
Richard Gerstein, Chief Executive Officer of Cargomatic, commented:
"This relationship with G&W will create unprecedented transparency and
facilitate ease-of-use for first and last mile logistics networks
associated with rail; setting the stage for what we view as the
semi-autonomous future of transportation: scalable long-haul rail, one
train hauling hundreds of containers and railcars - with local, human
powered pickup and delivery. The Cargomatic platform is unique in that
it combines deep mobile and enterprise technology with robust customer
service necessary for managing the intricacies of drayage and short-haul
trucking for intermodal and breakbulk commodities. We are excited to
work with G&W and together we will work to simplify and automate
first/last mile delivery of bulk traffic flows across the U.S. In
addition, the G&W/Cargomatic relationship allows Cargomatic to rapidly
increase its presence outside of the U.S., creating additional global
marketplaces while simultaneously enhancing G&Ws international service
offerings.
About G&W
G&W owns or leases 122 freight railroads organized in nine locally
managed operating regions with 8,000 employees serving 3,000 customers.
-
G&Ws seven North American regions serve 41 U.S. states and four
Canadian provinces and include 115 short line and regional freight
railroads with more than 13,000 track-miles.
-
G&Ws Australia Region serves New South Wales, the Northern Territory
and South Australia and operates the 1,400-mile Tarcoola-to-Darwin
rail line. The Australia Region is 51.1% owned by G&W and 48.9% owned
by a consortium of funds and clients managed by Macquarie
Infrastructure and Real Assets.
-
G&Ws UK/Europe Region includes the U.K.s largest rail maritime
intermodal operator and second-largest freight rail provider, as well
as regional rail services in Continental Europe.
G&W subsidiaries and joint ventures also provide rail service at more
than 40 major ports, rail-ferry service between the U.S. Southeast
and Mexico, transload services, contract coal loading, and industrial
railcar switching and repair.
For more information, visit gwrr.com.
About Cargomatic
Headquartered in Long Beach, Calif., Cargomatic is a technology-based
transportation company and marketplace focused on first and last mile
transportation.
-
50 full time employees
-
Serves shippers in LTL, regional truckload and drayage in and out of
ports and rail facilities
-
Active in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, New York, Chicago,
Dallas and Houston
-
300 active customers
-
Nearly 1,000 active drivers
-
Cargomatic investors include: Canaan Partners, Volvo Group Venture
Capital, Xplorer Capital, Morado Venture Partners, Acequia Capital, SV
Angel, Muse Family Enterprises, Structure Capital and Sherpa Capital
For more information, visit www.cargomatic.com
