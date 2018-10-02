Genesee & Wyoming Announces Organizational Changes

Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (G&W)(NYSE:GWR) today announced the following
organizational changes:
Michael Miller is promoted to President, North America, effective
immediately. The heads of G&Ws seven North American operating regions
and Chief Commercial Officer, North America, now report to Miller, who
previously served in the Chief Commercial Officer role since joining G&W
in 2010.
David Brown continues in his role as Chief Operating Officer with
responsibilities for the safety, mechanical, engineering, dispatch,
service design and customer service departments in the United States as
well as operating oversight of G&Ws international operations in the
U.K./Europe, Australia and Canada. Mr. Brown previously served as
Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of CSX
Transportation prior to joining G&W in 2012.
Mike Peters is promoted to Chief Commercial Officer, North
America, and leads G&Ws corporate commercial, industrial development,
real estate, fleet management and commercial support teams. Mr. Peters
previously served as Senior Vice President of Industrial Development and
Real Estate since joining G&W in 2013.
Jack Hellmann, G&Ws Chairman and CEO commented, "With our North
American business experiencing strong growth and a promising outlook, we
are focused on capturing this value for our stockholders, intensifying
our concentration on our customers, and enhancing the operational
support of our railroads. With Michael Millers proven leadership,
knowledge of our customers and commitment to commercial growth coupled
with David Browns deep operating expertise and commitment to uniform
excellence across our footprint of 121 railroads, we believe these
organizational changes will further strengthen the trajectory of our
business.
About G&W
G&W owns or leases 121 freight railroads organized in nine locally
managed operating regions with 8,000 employees serving 3,000 customers.
G&Ws seven North American regions serve 41 U.S. states and four
Canadian provinces and include 115 short line and regional freight
railroads with more than 13,000 track-miles.
G&Ws Australia Region serves New South Wales, the Northern Territory
and South Australia and operates the 1,400-mile Tarcoola-to-Darwin
rail line. The Australia Region is 51.1% owned by G&W and 48.9% owned
by a consortium of funds and clients managed by Macquarie
Infrastructure and Real Assets.
G&Ws UK/Europe Region includes the U.K.s largest rail maritime
intermodal operator and second-largest freight rail provider, as well
as regional rail services in Continental Europe.
G&W subsidiaries and joint ventures also provide rail service at more
than 40 major ports, rail-ferry service between the U.S. Southeast
and Mexico, transload services, contract coal loading, and industrial
railcar switching and repair.
"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995: Statements in this press release regarding Genesee &
Wyoming's business which are not historical facts are "forward-looking
statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of
such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ
from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk
Factors" in the Company's Annual Report or Form 10-K for the most
recently ended fiscal year.
