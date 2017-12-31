13.04.2018 22:05
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Genesee & Wyoming Announces Q1 2018 Financial Release Conference Call and Webcast

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Top Themen Heute
3

Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (G&W) (NYSE:GWR) announces the following conference call and webcast:

WHAT: G&W Q1 2018 Financial Release Conference Call

WHEN: May 1, 2018, at 11 a.m. EDT

WHERE: www.gwrr.com/investors (listen only)

Conference Call Dial-In Numbers -- in U.S., call (800) 288-9626; outside U.S., call (612) 332-0345.

If you are unable to participate during the live conference call and webcast, the webcast will be archived at www.gwrr.com/investors until the next quarter. Telephone replay is also available for 30 days beginning at 1 p.m. EDT on May 1 by dialing (800) 475-6701 (or outside U.S., dial 320-365-3844). The access code is 439195.

About G&W

G&W owns or leases 122 freight railroads organized in nine locally managed operating regions with 8,000 employees serving 3,000 customers.

  • G&Ws seven North American regions serve 41 U.S. states and four Canadian provinces and include 115 short line and regional freight railroads with more than 13,000 track-miles.
  • G&Ws Australia Region serves New South Wales, the Northern Territory and South Australia and operates the 1,400-mile Tarcoola-to-Darwin rail line. The Australia Region is 51.1% owned by G&W and 48.9% owned by a consortium of funds and clients managed by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets.
  • G&Ws UK/Europe Region includes the U.K.s largest rail maritime intermodal operator and second-largest freight rail provider, as well as regional rail services in Continental Europe.

G&W subsidiaries and joint ventures also provide rail service at more than 40 major ports, rail-ferry service between the U.S. Southeast and Mexico, transload services, contract coal loading, and industrial railcar switching and repair.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this press release and conference call regarding Genesee & Wyoming's business which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report or Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Genesee & Wyoming Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
06.02.18
Ausblick: Genesee Wyoming zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
30.10.17
Ausblick: Genesee Wyoming zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Genesee Wyoming News
RSS Feed
Genesee Wyoming zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Genesee & Wyoming Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
03.05.2017GeneseeWyoming OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
09.02.2017GeneseeWyoming OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
02.11.2016GeneseeWyoming HoldDeutsche Bank AG
02.11.2016GeneseeWyoming OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
21.10.2016GeneseeWyoming OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
03.05.2017GeneseeWyoming OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
09.02.2017GeneseeWyoming OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
02.11.2016GeneseeWyoming OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
21.10.2016GeneseeWyoming OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
05.05.2016GeneseeWyoming HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
02.11.2016GeneseeWyoming HoldDeutsche Bank AG
29.04.2016GeneseeWyoming Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
07.01.2016GeneseeWyoming Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
17.08.2005Update Genesee & Wyoming Inc.: NeutralCredit Suisse First Boston

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Genesee & Wyoming Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Genesee Wyoming News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Genesee Wyoming News
Anzeige

Inside

Jetzt für den Scalable-Capital-Newsletter anmelden!
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE & ZERTIFIKATE weekly | BNP Paribas
DZ BANK  Osram investiert in die Zukunft
Dividenden-Aktien: Warum es sich lohnt, jetzt dabei zu sein
DekaBank: Wochenvorschau vom 14. April bis 20. April 2018
UBS: Volkswagen AG - Auf dem Weg zum Jahreshoch
Vontobel: Neue Zeichnungsprodukte: Protect Aktienanleihen
Trump rudert zurück, Gold stark unter Druck
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Top-Thema: Künstliche Intelligenz

Im neuen Anlegermagazin stellen wir Ihnen drei Aktien aus dem Software-Sektor vor, die beim Megatrend "Künstliche Intelligenz" gut positioniert sind. Außerdem: Der US-Medienkonzern Walt Disney verspricht langfristigen Anlegern die Chance auf attraktive Renditen. Gilt das auch für RTL und ProSiebenSat1?
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Genesee Wyoming-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Genesee Wyoming Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Selbstständige fürchten das Renten-Diktat des Staates
Es gibt gute Gründe, genau jetzt Gold zu kaufen
Notenbank-Protokolle offenbaren die neue Angst vor dem Abschwung
Berliner Immobilienboom nährt sich nur durchs Risiko
Die Blockchain ist wie eine riesige Steuer-CD

News von

Goldpreis: Achtung, bereit machen für den Ausbruch
Bei diesen fünf deutschen Aktien sehen die Experten von Jeffries bis zu 51 Prozent Kurspotenzial
Tencent-Aktie, Autodesk und Co.: Gegen diese Papiere sehen Tech-Giganten wie Apple oder Facebook alt aus
DAX: Aufwärtspotenzial wird kleiner
Steinhoff-Aktie: Die Lage, was die Analysten sagen

News von

Wer im Urlaub ein Auto mietet, sollte diese Fehler unbedingt vermeiden
Zweifelhafte Werbung: Hat die Deutsche Bahn ihre Kunden belogen?
O2, Telekom und Vodafone: So wird man beim Handy-Vertrag ausgetrickst
Das große "Ausschlachten": Das Verhalten chinesischer Investoren in Deutschland alarmiert sogar den Verfassungsschutz
Yale-Professor hat eine ungewöhnliche Idee, um die Demokratie zu retten - sie wäre in Deutschland undenkbar

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht mit kleinem Plus ins Wochenende -- Dow Jones im Minus -- Tesla: Elon Musk stellt Profitabilität in Aussicht -- VW, Wells Fargo, JPMorgan, Citigroup, DEUTZ, Steinhoff im Fokus

Verdi zu Gesprächen über Kaufhof-Sanierung bereit. Merck KGaA verhandelt wohl mit Mylan über Consumer-Health-Sparte. USA erwägen Wiedereinstieg in Freihandelsabkommen TPP. Südzucker: Indexabstieg ohne Auswirkung auf Investoreninteresse. Analyst: In einem Jahr wird die Facebook-Spitze anders besetzt sein.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 15: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 15: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Die reichsten Menschen der Welt
Diese Menschen haben das meiste Geld

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Geldvermögen weltweit: So viel besitzen die Bürger in verschiedenen Regionen
Wer hat das höchste Geldvermögen?
Diese Werte hat George Soros im Depot
Welche ist die größte Position?
In diesen Ländern zahlt man für Bitcoin-Mining am wenigsten
Große Preisspanne
Die teuersten Städte zum Leben
Wo bezahlt man am meisten?
Deutschland, England oder Spanien?
Hier spielen die stärksten Fußball-Marken der Welt
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Worin sehen Sie die wichtigste Aufgabe der neuen Regierung in Berlin?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:05 Uhr
DAX geht mit kleinem Plus ins Wochenende -- Dow Jones im Minus -- Tesla: Elon Musk stellt Profitabilität in Aussicht -- VW, Wells Fargo, JPMorgan, Citigroup, DEUTZ, Steinhoff im Fokus
Sonstiges
18:42 Uhr
Darum setzt ein großer Immobilienfonds nicht mehr nur auf Gewerbeimmobilien
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
21:34 Uhr
Updates zu Dürr, Bayer, Deutsche Post und Gerresheimer
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Siemens Healthineers AGSHL100
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
TeslaA1CX3T
Apple Inc.865985
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
E.ON SEENAG99
Amazon906866
Allianz840400
EVOTEC AG566480
CommerzbankCBK100
RWE AG St.703712