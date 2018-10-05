finanzen.net
Genesee & Wyoming Announces Q3 2018 Financial Release Conference Call and Webcast

Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (G&W) (NYSE:GWR) announces the following conference call and webcast:

WHAT: G&W Q3 2018 Financial Release Conference Call

WHEN: October 30, 2018, at 11 a.m. EDT

WHERE: www.gwrr.com/investors (listen only)

Conference Call Dial-In Numbers -- in U.S., call (800) 288-9626; outside U.S., call (612) 332-0345.

If you are unable to participate during the live conference call and webcast, the webcast will be archived at www.gwrr.com/investors until the next quarter. Telephone replay is also available for 30 days beginning at 1 p.m. EDT on Oct. 30 by dialing (800) 475-6701 (or outside U.S., dial 320-365-3844). The access code is 439197.

About G&W

G&W owns or leases 121 freight railroads organized in nine locally managed operating regions with 8,000 employees serving 3,000 customers.

  • G&Ws seven North American regions serve 41 U.S. states and four Canadian provinces and include 115 short line and regional freight railroads with more than 13,000 track-miles.
  • G&Ws Australia Region serves New South Wales, the Northern Territory and South Australia and operates the 1,400-mile Tarcoola-to-Darwin rail line. The Australia Region is 51.1% owned by G&W and 48.9% owned by a consortium of funds and clients managed by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets.
  • G&Ws UK/Europe Region includes the U.K.s largest rail maritime intermodal operator and second-largest freight rail provider, as well as regional rail services in Continental Europe.

G&W subsidiaries and joint ventures also provide rail service at more than 40 major ports, rail-ferry service between the U.S. Southeast and Mexico, transload services, contract coal loading, and industrial railcar switching and repair.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this press release and conference call regarding Genesee & Wyoming's business which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report or Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year.

