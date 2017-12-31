Genesee & Wyoming Appoints Two New Directors to Board; Announces Upcoming Board Changes

Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (G&W)(NYSE:GWR) announced today the appointment
of Bruce J. Carter and Cynthia L. Hostetler to its Board of Directors
(the "G&W Board). These appointments expand the G&W Board to 12
directors, 11 of whom are independent directors.
Mr. Carter has extensive public company board experience in Australia
and currently serves as a member of the Board of Directors of Bank of
Queensland Limited, SkyCity Entertainment Group Limited and Aventus
Capital Limited. Mr. Carter is also Chairman of the Australian
government-owned ASC Pty Ltd (formerly Australian Submarine
Corporation). He also chairs the South Australian Premiers Climate
Change Council. Mr. Carter has served as a Director of G&Ws Australian
subsidiary, Genesee & Wyoming Australia Pty Ltd since 2011. He was a
founding Managing Partner of Ferrier Hodgson, Adelaide from 1992 to 2012
and previously was a Partner of Ernst & Young, Australia.
Ms. Hostetler has extensive public company and advisory board experience
in the United States and currently serves on the Board of Directors of
Vulcan Materials Company, on the Boards of Trustees of the Invesco Funds
and on the Board of Managers of TriLinc Global Impact Fund, LLC. She was
Head of Investment Funds of Overseas Private Investment Corporation
(OPIC) from 2001 to 2009 and served in various capacities, including as
a member of the Board, President and General Counsel of First Manhattan
Bancorporation, formerly First Savings Bank, between 1991 and 2006.
In conjunction with the new appointments, Richard Allert and Hans
Michael Norkus have informed the G&W Board that they will not stand for
re-election at the end of their terms in May 2018.
G&W Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jack Hellmann commented,
"Cynthia and Bruce bring tremendous leadership and expertise working in
both the private and public sectors, and their deep experience in
governance, investments and risk management will be invaluable as G&W
continues to build its global business.
Mr. Hellmann continued, "Michael Norkus has served with distinction on
the G&W Board for almost nine years and, as an expert on strategic
consulting, has been a great asset in guiding the strategic plans that
have underpinned G&Ws growth and transformation. Rick Allert has served
on the G&W Board for almost seven years and on the Board of Genesee &
Wyoming Australia Pty Ltd for 10 years, and his wisdom and leadership as
a Director has permeated G&W, particularly in the growth and evolution
of our Australian business. On behalf of the G&W Board, I would like to
thank Michael and Rick for their outstanding service to G&W and its
stockholders.
