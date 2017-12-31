+++ Was ist Ihre Meinung zu finanzen.net? Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserer Umfrage teil +++
17.07.2018
Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for June 2018

Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (G&W) (NYSE:GWR) today reported traffic volumes for June 2018 and the second quarter of 2018.

G&Ws total traffic in June 2018 was 271,166 carloads, a decrease of 3,422 carloads, or 1.2%, compared with June 2017. G&Ws same railroad traffic in June 2018 increased 5,740 carloads, or 2.2%, compared with G&Ws traffic in June 2017, excluding carloads from G&Ws former Continental European intermodal business (ERS), which was sold in June 2018.

G&Ws total traffic in the second quarter of 2018 was 834,363 carloads, an increase of 24,281 carloads, or 3.0%, compared with the second quarter of 2017. G&Ws same railroad traffic in the second quarter of 2018 was 812,297 carloads, an increase of 29,863, or 3.8%, compared with G&Ws same railroad traffic in the second quarter of 2017. Second quarter same railroad traffic excludes all traffic from ERS in Q2 2018 and Q2 2017 as well as April 2018 and May 2018 traffic from the Heart of Georgia Railroad, Inc. (HOG) which was acquired on May 31, 2017.

The table below sets forth summary total carloads by segment.

Segment       June 2018     June 2017     Change    

%

Change

North American Operations 143,337 135,654 7,683 5.7%
Australian Operations(1) 48,487 45,998 2,489 5.4%
U.K./European Operations 79,342 92,936 (13,594) (14.6%)
Total G&W Operations 271,166 274,588 (3,422) (1.2%)
Carloads From Divested Operations(2) - 9,162 (9,162) NM
Same Railroad Carloads 271,166 265,426 5,740 2.2%

 

(1)  

51.1% owned by G&W.

(2) Total carloads from ERS, which was sold in June 2018.
 

Highlights by Segment

  • North American Operations: Traffic in June 2018 was 143,337 carloads, an increase of 5.7% compared with June 2017, primarily due to metals, coal & coke and other commodity group traffic.
  • Australian Operations: Traffic in June 2018 was 48,487 carloads, an increase of 5.4% compared with June 2017, primarily due to increased coal & coke traffic, partially offset by decreased metallic ores and agricultural products traffic. Carload information for G&Ws 51.1% owned Australian Operations is presented on a 100% basis.
  • U.K./European Operations: Traffic in June 2018 was 79,342 carloads, a decrease of 14.6% compared with June 2017. Excluding traffic from ERS, same railroad traffic in June 2018 was 79,342 carloads, a decrease of 5.3% compared with same railroad traffic in June 2017 of 83,774 carloads, primarily due to decreased intermodal traffic in the U.K.

The table below sets forth North American Operations carload information by commodity group.

North American Operations:       June 2018     June 2017     Change    

%

Change

Agricultural Products 16,122 17,330 (1,208) (7.0%)
Autos & Auto Parts 2,946 3,114 (168) (5.4%)
Chemicals & Plastics 14,524 14,359 165 1.1%
Coal & Coke 20,241 17,513 2,728 15.6%
Food & Kindred Products 4,682 4,911 (229) (4.7%)
Intermodal 1,252 975 277 28.4%
Lumber & Forest Products 12,288 11,895 393 3.3%
Metallic Ores 1,443 1,464 (21) (1.4%)
Metals 14,359 11,571 2,788 24.1%
Minerals & Stone 21,105 20,033 1,072 5.4%
Petroleum Products 8,246 8,479 (233) (2.7%)
Pulp & Paper 14,031 13,495 536 4.0%
Waste 5,025 5,075 (50) (1.0%)
Other 7,073 5,440 1,633 30.0%
Total Carloads 143,337 135,654 7,683 5.7%
 
  • Metals traffic increased 2,788 carloads, or 24.1%, primarily due to increased scrap steel and coil shipments in G&Ws Southern Region and scrap steel in G&Ws Midwest Region.
  • Coal & coke traffic increased 2,728 carloads, or 15.6%, primarily due to increased shipments in G&Ws Midwest and Northeast regions, partially offset by decreased shipments in G&Ws Central Region.
  • Other commodity group traffic increased 1,633 carloads, or 30.0%, primarily due to increased empty overhead car shipments in most G&W regions.
  • All remaining traffic increased by a net 534 carloads.

The table below sets forth carload information for G&Ws 51.1% owned Australian Operations by commodity group.

Australian Operations(1):       June 2018     June 2017     Change    

%

Change

Agricultural Products 4,143 5,172 (1,029) (19.9%)
Coal & Coke 32,084 27,336 4,748 17.4%
Intermodal 4,836 5,090 (254) (5.0%)
Metallic Ores 1,894 2,974 (1,080) (36.3%)
Minerals & Stone 5,500 5,404 96 1.8%
Petroleum Products 30 22 8 36.4%
Total Carloads 48,487 45,998 2,489 5.4%

 

(1)   51.1% owned by G&W.
 
  • Coal & coke traffic increased 4,748, or 17.4%, primarily due to increased spot coal shipments for various customers in the Hunter Valley.
  • Metallic ores traffic decreased 1,080 carloads, or 36.3%, primarily due to the planned, temporary shutdown of an iron ore mine in October 2017.
  • Agricultural products traffic decreased 1,029 carloads, or 19.9%, primarily due to a weaker 2017-2018 harvest in South Australia.
  • All remaining traffic decreased by a net 150 carloads.


The table below sets forth U.K./European Operations carload information by commodity group.

U.K./European Operations:       June 2018     June 2017     Change    

%

Change

Agricultural Products 244 176 68 38.6%
Coal & Coke 1,225 600 625 NM
Intermodal 60,880 75,559 (14,679) (19.4%)
Minerals & Stone 16,973 16,601 372 2.2%
Petroleum Products 20 - 20 NM
Total Carloads 79,342 92,936 (13,594) (14.6%)
Carloads From Divested Operations(1) - 9,162 (9,162) NM
Same Railroad Carloads 79,342 83,774 (4,432) (5.3%)

 

(1)   Total intermodal carloads from ERS, which was sold in June 2018.
 

The following highlights relate to U.K./European same railroad traffic.

  • Intermodal traffic decreased 5,517 carloads, or 8.3%, due to decreased shipments in the U.K. in part due to operational issues at a U.K. port.
  • All remaining traffic increased by a net 1,085 carloads.


Second Quarter of 2018 Traffic

The table below sets forth summary total carloads by segment.

Segment       Q2 2018     Q2 2017     Change    

%

Change

North American Operations 430,353 397,047 33,306 8.4%
Australian Operations(1) 147,965 146,089 1,876 1.3%
U.K./European Operations 256,045 266,946 (10,901) (4.1%)
Total G&W Operations 834,363 810,082 24,281 3.0%
Adjusted Carloads(2) 22,066 27,648 (5,582) NM
Same Railroad Carloads 812,297 782,434 29,863 3.8%

 

(1)   51.1% owned by G&W.
(2) Adjusted to exclude 1,243 carloads (April-May 2018) from HOG, which was acquired on May 31, 2017, and all carloads from ERS, which was sold in June 2018 and contributed 20,823 intermodal carloads in Q2 2018 (April-May 2018) and 27,648 intermodal carloads in Q2 2017.
 

The table below sets forth North American Operations carload information by commodity group.

North American Operations:       Q2 2018     Q2 2017     Change    

%

Change

Agricultural Products 51,762 52,953 (1,191) (2.2%)
Autos & Auto Parts 9,106 9,184 (78) (0.8%)
Chemicals & Plastics 45,285 44,814 471 1.1%
Coal & Coke 59,346 46,501 12,845 27.6%
Food & Kindred Products 14,907 14,806 101 0.7%
Intermodal 3,816 2,367 1,449 61.2%
Lumber & Forest Products 37,733 35,619 2,114 5.9%
Metallic Ores 4,448 4,249 199 4.7%
Metals 40,806 34,695 6,111 17.6%
Minerals & Stone 62,156 56,768 5,388 9.5%
Petroleum Products 24,340 23,912 428 1.8%
Pulp & Paper 41,762 39,813 1,949 4.9%
Waste 14,837 14,387 450 3.1%
Other 20,049 16,979 3,070 18.1%
Total Carloads 430,353 397,047 33,306 8.4%
Carloads From New Operations(1) 1,243 - 1,243 NM
Same Railroad Carloads 429,110 397,047 32,063 8.1%

 

(1)   Total carloads from HOG (April-May 2018), which contributed 676 carloads of lumber & forest products traffic and 567 carloads from all other commodities.
 

The table below sets forth carload information for G&Ws 51.1% owned Australian Operations by commodity group.

Australian Operations(1):       Q2 2018     Q2 2017     Change    

%

Change

Agricultural Products 14,175 15,375 (1,200) (7.8%)
Coal & Coke 97,282 92,659 4,623 5.0%
Intermodal 13,957 15,159 (1,202) (7.9%)
Metallic Ores 5,586 8,854 (3,268) (36.9%)
Minerals & Stone 16,891 13,978 2,913 20.8%
Petroleum Products 74 64 10 15.6%
Total Carloads 147,965 146,089 1,876 1.3%

 

(1)   51.1% owned by G&W.
 

The table below sets forth U.K./European Operations carload information by commodity group.

U.K./European Operations:

      Q2 2018     Q2 2017     Change    

%

Change

Agricultural Products 607 746 (139) (18.6%)
Coal & Coke 4,038 3,974 64 1.6%
Intermodal 201,058 217,091 (16,033) (7.4%)
Minerals & Stone 50,322 45,135 5,187 11.5%
Petroleum Products 20 - 20 NM
Total Carloads 256,045 266,946 (10,901) (4.1%)
Carloads From Divested Operations(1) 20,823 27,648 (6,825) NM
Same Railroad Carloads 235,222 239,298 (4,076) (1.7%)

 

(1)   Total intermodal carloads from ERS, which was sold in June 2018.
 

Other

The term carload represents physical railcars and estimated railcar equivalents of commodities for which G&W is paid on a metric ton or other measure to move freight, as well as intermodal units.

Historically, G&W has found that traffic information may be indicative of freight revenues on its railroads. Freight revenues are revenues for which G&W is paid on a per car, per container or per metric ton basis to move freight. Activities such as railcar switching, port terminal shunting, traction services and other similar freight-related services are excluded from our traffic information as the resulting revenues are not classified as freight revenue. Traffic information may not be indicative of total operating revenues, operating expenses, operating income or net income. Please refer to the documents G&W files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as its Form 10-Q and 10-K, which contain additional information on G&Ws freight traffic and segment reporting.

About G&W

G&W owns or leases 121 freight railroads organized in nine locally managed operating regions with 8,000 employees serving 3,000 customers.

  • G&Ws seven North American regions serve 41 U.S. states and four Canadian provinces and include 115 short line and regional freight railroads with more than 13,000 track-miles.
  • G&Ws Australia Region serves New South Wales, the Northern Territory and South Australia and operates the 1,400-mile Tarcoola-to-Darwin rail line. The Australia Region is 51.1% owned by G&W and 48.9% owned by a consortium of funds and clients managed by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets.
  • G&Ws UK/Europe Region includes the U.K.s largest rail maritime intermodal operator and second-largest freight rail provider, as well as regional rail services in Continental Europe.

G&W subsidiaries and joint ventures also provide rail service at more than 40 major ports, rail-ferry service between the U.S. Southeast and Mexico, transload services, contract coal loading, and industrial railcar switching and repair.

For more information, visit gwrr.com.

29.04.18
Ausblick: Genesee Wyoming präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
06.02.18
Ausblick: Genesee Wyoming zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
30.10.17
Ausblick: Genesee Wyoming zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

