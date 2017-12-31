Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for June 2018

Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (G&W) (NYSE:GWR) today reported traffic volumes
for June 2018 and the second quarter of 2018.
G&Ws total traffic in June 2018 was 271,166 carloads, a decrease of
3,422 carloads, or 1.2%, compared with June 2017. G&Ws same railroad
traffic in June 2018 increased 5,740 carloads, or 2.2%, compared with
G&Ws traffic in June 2017, excluding carloads from G&Ws former
Continental European intermodal business (ERS), which was sold in June
2018.
G&Ws total traffic in the second quarter of 2018 was 834,363 carloads,
an increase of 24,281 carloads, or 3.0%, compared with the second
quarter of 2017. G&Ws same railroad traffic in the second quarter of
2018 was 812,297 carloads, an increase of 29,863, or 3.8%, compared with
G&Ws same railroad traffic in the second quarter of 2017. Second
quarter same railroad traffic excludes all traffic from ERS in Q2 2018
and Q2 2017 as well as April 2018 and May 2018 traffic from the Heart of
Georgia Railroad, Inc. (HOG) which was acquired on May 31, 2017.
The table below sets forth summary total carloads by segment.
|
Segment
|
|
|
|
June 2018
|
|
|
June 2017
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
%
Change
|
|
North American Operations
|
|
|
|
143,337
|
|
|
135,654
|
|
|
7,683
|
|
|
5.7%
|
|
Australian Operations(1)
|
|
|
|
48,487
|
|
|
45,998
|
|
|
2,489
|
|
|
5.4%
|
|
U.K./European Operations
|
|
|
|
79,342
|
|
|
92,936
|
|
|
(13,594)
|
|
|
(14.6%)
|
|
Total G&W Operations
|
|
|
|
271,166
|
|
|
274,588
|
|
|
(3,422)
|
|
|
(1.2%)
|
|
Carloads From Divested Operations(2)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
9,162
|
|
|
(9,162)
|
|
|
NM
|
|
Same Railroad Carloads
|
|
|
|
271,166
|
|
|
265,426
|
|
|
5,740
|
|
|
2.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
51.1% owned by G&W.
|
(2)
|
|
Total carloads from ERS, which was sold in June 2018.
|
|
|
Highlights by Segment
-
North American Operations: Traffic in June 2018 was 143,337 carloads,
an increase of 5.7% compared with June 2017, primarily due to metals,
coal & coke and other commodity group traffic.
-
Australian Operations: Traffic in June 2018 was 48,487 carloads, an
increase of 5.4% compared with June 2017, primarily due to increased
coal & coke traffic, partially offset by decreased metallic ores and
agricultural products traffic. Carload information for G&Ws 51.1%
owned Australian Operations is presented on a 100% basis.
-
U.K./European Operations: Traffic in June 2018 was 79,342 carloads, a
decrease of 14.6% compared with June 2017. Excluding traffic from ERS,
same railroad traffic in June 2018 was 79,342 carloads, a decrease of
5.3% compared with same railroad traffic in June 2017 of 83,774
carloads, primarily due to decreased intermodal traffic in the U.K.
The table below sets forth North American Operations carload information
by commodity group.
|
North American Operations:
|
|
|
|
June 2018
|
|
|
June 2017
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
%
Change
|
|
Agricultural Products
|
|
|
|
16,122
|
|
|
17,330
|
|
|
(1,208)
|
|
|
(7.0%)
|
|
Autos & Auto Parts
|
|
|
|
2,946
|
|
|
3,114
|
|
|
(168)
|
|
|
(5.4%)
|
|
Chemicals & Plastics
|
|
|
|
14,524
|
|
|
14,359
|
|
|
165
|
|
|
1.1%
|
|
Coal & Coke
|
|
|
|
20,241
|
|
|
17,513
|
|
|
2,728
|
|
|
15.6%
|
|
Food & Kindred Products
|
|
|
|
4,682
|
|
|
4,911
|
|
|
(229)
|
|
|
(4.7%)
|
|
Intermodal
|
|
|
|
1,252
|
|
|
975
|
|
|
277
|
|
|
28.4%
|
|
Lumber & Forest Products
|
|
|
|
12,288
|
|
|
11,895
|
|
|
393
|
|
|
3.3%
|
|
Metallic Ores
|
|
|
|
1,443
|
|
|
1,464
|
|
|
(21)
|
|
|
(1.4%)
|
|
Metals
|
|
|
|
14,359
|
|
|
11,571
|
|
|
2,788
|
|
|
24.1%
|
|
Minerals & Stone
|
|
|
|
21,105
|
|
|
20,033
|
|
|
1,072
|
|
|
5.4%
|
|
Petroleum Products
|
|
|
|
8,246
|
|
|
8,479
|
|
|
(233)
|
|
|
(2.7%)
|
|
Pulp & Paper
|
|
|
|
14,031
|
|
|
13,495
|
|
|
536
|
|
|
4.0%
|
|
Waste
|
|
|
|
5,025
|
|
|
5,075
|
|
|
(50)
|
|
|
(1.0%)
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
7,073
|
|
|
5,440
|
|
|
1,633
|
|
|
30.0%
|
|
Total Carloads
|
|
|
|
143,337
|
|
|
135,654
|
|
|
7,683
|
|
|
5.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Metals traffic increased 2,788 carloads, or 24.1%, primarily due to
increased scrap steel and coil shipments in G&Ws Southern Region and
scrap steel in G&Ws Midwest Region.
-
Coal & coke traffic increased 2,728 carloads, or 15.6%, primarily due
to increased shipments in G&Ws Midwest and Northeast regions,
partially offset by decreased shipments in G&Ws Central Region.
-
Other commodity group traffic increased 1,633 carloads, or 30.0%,
primarily due to increased empty overhead car shipments in most G&W
regions.
-
All remaining traffic increased by a net 534 carloads.
The table below sets forth carload information for G&Ws 51.1% owned
Australian Operations by commodity group.
|
Australian Operations(1):
|
|
|
|
June 2018
|
|
|
June 2017
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
%
Change
|
Agricultural Products
|
|
|
|
4,143
|
|
|
5,172
|
|
|
(1,029)
|
|
|
(19.9%)
|
Coal & Coke
|
|
|
|
32,084
|
|
|
27,336
|
|
|
4,748
|
|
|
17.4%
|
Intermodal
|
|
|
|
4,836
|
|
|
5,090
|
|
|
(254)
|
|
|
(5.0%)
|
Metallic Ores
|
|
|
|
1,894
|
|
|
2,974
|
|
|
(1,080)
|
|
|
(36.3%)
|
Minerals & Stone
|
|
|
|
5,500
|
|
|
5,404
|
|
|
96
|
|
|
1.8%
|
Petroleum Products
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
36.4%
|
Total Carloads
|
|
|
|
48,487
|
|
|
45,998
|
|
|
2,489
|
|
|
5.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Coal & coke traffic increased 4,748, or 17.4%, primarily due to
increased spot coal shipments for various customers in the Hunter
Valley.
-
Metallic ores traffic decreased 1,080 carloads, or 36.3%, primarily
due to the planned, temporary shutdown of an iron ore mine in October
2017.
-
Agricultural products traffic decreased 1,029 carloads, or 19.9%,
primarily due to a weaker 2017-2018 harvest in South Australia.
-
All remaining traffic decreased by a net 150 carloads.
The table below sets forth U.K./European Operations carload information
by commodity group.
|
U.K./European Operations:
|
|
|
|
June 2018
|
|
|
June 2017
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
%
Change
|
|
Agricultural Products
|
|
|
|
244
|
|
|
176
|
|
|
68
|
|
|
38.6%
|
|
Coal & Coke
|
|
|
|
1,225
|
|
|
600
|
|
|
625
|
|
|
NM
|
|
Intermodal
|
|
|
|
60,880
|
|
|
75,559
|
|
|
(14,679)
|
|
|
(19.4%)
|
|
Minerals & Stone
|
|
|
|
16,973
|
|
|
16,601
|
|
|
372
|
|
|
2.2%
|
|
Petroleum Products
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
NM
|
|
Total Carloads
|
|
|
|
79,342
|
|
|
92,936
|
|
|
(13,594)
|
|
|
(14.6%)
|
|
Carloads From Divested Operations(1)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
9,162
|
|
|
(9,162)
|
|
|
NM
|
|
Same Railroad Carloads
|
|
|
|
79,342
|
|
|
83,774
|
|
|
(4,432)
|
|
|
(5.3%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
Total intermodal carloads from ERS, which was sold in June 2018.
|
|
|
|
|
The following highlights relate to U.K./European same railroad traffic.
-
Intermodal traffic decreased 5,517 carloads, or 8.3%, due to decreased
shipments in the U.K. in part due to operational issues at a U.K. port.
-
All remaining traffic increased by a net 1,085 carloads.
Second Quarter of 2018 Traffic
The table below sets forth summary total carloads by segment.
|
Segment
|
|
|
|
Q2 2018
|
|
|
Q2 2017
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
%
Change
|
|
North American Operations
|
|
|
|
430,353
|
|
|
397,047
|
|
|
33,306
|
|
|
8.4%
|
|
Australian Operations(1)
|
|
|
|
147,965
|
|
|
146,089
|
|
|
1,876
|
|
|
1.3%
|
|
U.K./European Operations
|
|
|
|
256,045
|
|
|
266,946
|
|
|
(10,901)
|
|
|
(4.1%)
|
|
Total G&W Operations
|
|
|
|
834,363
|
|
|
810,082
|
|
|
24,281
|
|
|
3.0%
|
|
Adjusted Carloads(2)
|
|
|
|
22,066
|
|
|
27,648
|
|
|
(5,582)
|
|
|
NM
|
|
Same Railroad Carloads
|
|
|
|
812,297
|
|
|
782,434
|
|
|
29,863
|
|
|
3.8%
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
51.1% owned by G&W.
|
|
(2)
|
|
Adjusted to exclude 1,243 carloads (April-May 2018) from HOG, which
was acquired on May 31, 2017, and all carloads from ERS, which was
sold in June 2018 and contributed 20,823 intermodal carloads in Q2
2018 (April-May 2018) and 27,648 intermodal carloads in Q2 2017.
|
|
|
|
|
The table below sets forth North American Operations carload information
by commodity group.
|
North American Operations:
|
|
|
|
Q2 2018
|
|
|
Q2 2017
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
%
Change
|
|
Agricultural Products
|
|
|
|
51,762
|
|
|
52,953
|
|
|
(1,191)
|
|
|
(2.2%)
|
|
Autos & Auto Parts
|
|
|
|
9,106
|
|
|
9,184
|
|
|
(78)
|
|
|
(0.8%)
|
|
Chemicals & Plastics
|
|
|
|
45,285
|
|
|
44,814
|
|
|
471
|
|
|
1.1%
|
|
Coal & Coke
|
|
|
|
59,346
|
|
|
46,501
|
|
|
12,845
|
|
|
27.6%
|
|
Food & Kindred Products
|
|
|
|
14,907
|
|
|
14,806
|
|
|
101
|
|
|
0.7%
|
|
Intermodal
|
|
|
|
3,816
|
|
|
2,367
|
|
|
1,449
|
|
|
61.2%
|
|
Lumber & Forest Products
|
|
|
|
37,733
|
|
|
35,619
|
|
|
2,114
|
|
|
5.9%
|
|
Metallic Ores
|
|
|
|
4,448
|
|
|
4,249
|
|
|
199
|
|
|
4.7%
|
|
Metals
|
|
|
|
40,806
|
|
|
34,695
|
|
|
6,111
|
|
|
17.6%
|
|
Minerals & Stone
|
|
|
|
62,156
|
|
|
56,768
|
|
|
5,388
|
|
|
9.5%
|
|
Petroleum Products
|
|
|
|
24,340
|
|
|
23,912
|
|
|
428
|
|
|
1.8%
|
|
Pulp & Paper
|
|
|
|
41,762
|
|
|
39,813
|
|
|
1,949
|
|
|
4.9%
|
|
Waste
|
|
|
|
14,837
|
|
|
14,387
|
|
|
450
|
|
|
3.1%
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
20,049
|
|
|
16,979
|
|
|
3,070
|
|
|
18.1%
|
|
Total Carloads
|
|
|
|
430,353
|
|
|
397,047
|
|
|
33,306
|
|
|
8.4%
|
|
Carloads From New Operations(1)
|
|
|
|
1,243
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1,243
|
|
|
NM
|
|
Same Railroad Carloads
|
|
|
|
429,110
|
|
|
397,047
|
|
|
32,063
|
|
|
8.1%
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
Total carloads from HOG (April-May 2018), which contributed 676
carloads of lumber & forest products traffic and 567 carloads from
all other commodities.
|
|
|
|
|
The table below sets forth carload information for G&Ws 51.1% owned
Australian Operations by commodity group.
|
Australian Operations(1):
|
|
|
|
Q2 2018
|
|
|
Q2 2017
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
%
Change
|
|
Agricultural Products
|
|
|
|
14,175
|
|
|
15,375
|
|
|
(1,200)
|
|
|
(7.8%)
|
|
Coal & Coke
|
|
|
|
97,282
|
|
|
92,659
|
|
|
4,623
|
|
|
5.0%
|
|
Intermodal
|
|
|
|
13,957
|
|
|
15,159
|
|
|
(1,202)
|
|
|
(7.9%)
|
|
Metallic Ores
|
|
|
|
5,586
|
|
|
8,854
|
|
|
(3,268)
|
|
|
(36.9%)
|
|
Minerals & Stone
|
|
|
|
16,891
|
|
|
13,978
|
|
|
2,913
|
|
|
20.8%
|
|
Petroleum Products
|
|
|
|
74
|
|
|
64
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
15.6%
|
|
Total Carloads
|
|
|
|
147,965
|
|
|
146,089
|
|
|
1,876
|
|
|
1.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The table below sets forth U.K./European Operations carload information
by commodity group.
|
U.K./European Operations:
|
|
|
|
Q2 2018
|
|
|
Q2 2017
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
%
Change
|
|
Agricultural Products
|
|
|
|
607
|
|
|
746
|
|
|
(139)
|
|
|
(18.6%)
|
|
Coal & Coke
|
|
|
|
4,038
|
|
|
3,974
|
|
|
64
|
|
|
1.6%
|
|
Intermodal
|
|
|
|
201,058
|
|
|
217,091
|
|
|
(16,033)
|
|
|
(7.4%)
|
|
Minerals & Stone
|
|
|
|
50,322
|
|
|
45,135
|
|
|
5,187
|
|
|
11.5%
|
|
Petroleum Products
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
NM
|
|
Total Carloads
|
|
|
|
256,045
|
|
|
266,946
|
|
|
(10,901)
|
|
|
(4.1%)
|
|
Carloads From Divested Operations(1)
|
|
|
|
20,823
|
|
|
27,648
|
|
|
(6,825)
|
|
|
NM
|
|
Same Railroad Carloads
|
|
|
|
235,222
|
|
|
239,298
|
|
|
(4,076)
|
|
|
(1.7%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
Total intermodal carloads from ERS, which was sold in June 2018.
|
|
|
|
|
Other
The term carload represents physical railcars and estimated railcar
equivalents of commodities for which G&W is paid on a metric ton or
other measure to move freight, as well as intermodal units.
Historically, G&W has found that traffic information may be indicative
of freight revenues on its railroads. Freight revenues are revenues for
which G&W is paid on a per car, per container or per metric ton basis to
move freight. Activities such as railcar switching, port terminal
shunting, traction services and other similar freight-related services
are excluded from our traffic information as the resulting revenues are
not classified as freight revenue. Traffic information may not be
indicative of total operating revenues, operating expenses, operating
income or net income. Please refer to the documents G&W files from time
to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as its Form
10-Q and 10-K, which contain additional information on G&Ws freight
traffic and segment reporting.
About G&W
G&W owns or leases 121 freight railroads organized in nine locally
managed operating regions with 8,000 employees serving 3,000 customers.
-
G&Ws seven North American regions serve 41 U.S. states and four
Canadian provinces and include 115 short line and regional freight
railroads with more than 13,000 track-miles.
-
G&Ws Australia Region serves New South Wales, the Northern Territory
and South Australia and operates the 1,400-mile Tarcoola-to-Darwin
rail line. The Australia Region is 51.1% owned by G&W and 48.9% owned
by a consortium of funds and clients managed by Macquarie
Infrastructure and Real Assets.
-
G&Ws UK/Europe Region includes the U.K.s largest rail maritime
intermodal operator and second-largest freight rail provider, as well
as regional rail services in Continental Europe.
G&W subsidiaries and joint ventures also provide rail service at more
than 40 major ports, rail-ferry service between the U.S. Southeast
and Mexico, transload services, contract coal loading, and industrial
railcar switching and repair.
For more information, visit gwrr.com.
