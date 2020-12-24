  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ Das Online-Depot von BANX Broker im Check! Hier mehr erfahren +++-w-
24.12.2020 19:02

Genprex, Inc. Announces Closing Of $12 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules Without Warrants

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15  Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.12. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Genprex, Inc. (Nasdaq: GNPX) ("Genprex or the "Company), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes, today announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering of 3,116,884 shares of its common stock with a single healthcare-dedicated institutional investor. The offering was priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules at a price of $3.85 per share for gross proceeds to the Company of $12 million, before deducting commissions and estimated offering expenses. There were no warrants issued in the offering.

"We believe that the closing of this transaction with a single, healthcare dedicated institutional investor is further evidence that the potential of our gene therapies for cancer and diabetes is gaining recognition within the community of sophisticated healthcare investors. The proceeds will provide additional resources to conduct our Acclaim-1 and Acclaim-2 clinical trials, combining our gene therapy, REQORSA, with Tagrisso (by Astra Zeneca) and Keytruda (by Merck & Co.), respectively, for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, as well as continue the pursuit of our pre-clinical programs in cancer and diabetes, and to potentially acquire additional technologies for our pipeline, said Rodney Varner, President and Chief Executive Officer of Genprex.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners acted as sole placement agent for the offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The securities were offered pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-239134) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC).

A prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available for free on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (212) 624-2060, or by email at prospectus@allianceg.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Genprex

Genprex, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Genprexs technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for large patient populations with cancer and diabetes who currently have limited treatment options. Genprex works with world-class institutions and collaborators to develop drug candidates to further its pipeline of gene therapies in order to provide novel treatment approaches. The Companys lead product candidate, REQORSA (quaratusugene ozeplasmid), is being evaluated as a treatment for non-small cell lung cancer ("NSCLC). REQORSA has a multimodal mechanism of action that has been shown to interrupt cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells; re-establish pathways for apoptosis, or programmed cell death, in cancer cells; and modulate the immune response against cancer cells. REQORSA has also been shown to block mechanisms that create drug resistance. In January 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Fast Track Designation for REQORSA for NSCLC in combination therapy with osimertinib (AstraZenecas Tagrisso®) for patients with EFGR mutations whose tumors progressed after treatment with osimertinib alone.

For more information, please visit the Companys web site at www.genprex.com or follow Genprex on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the intended use of proceeds of the offering and other statements that are predictive in nature. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect, "anticipate, "intend, "plan, "believe, "estimate, "potential, "predict, "project, "should, "would and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include the risk factors set forth in the Companys filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K filed in 2020, as well as the risks identified in the shelf registration statement and the prospectus supplement relating to the offering. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Genprex undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Nachrichten zu Genprex Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Genprex News
RSS Feed
Genprex zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Genprex Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
29.04.2019Genprex OutperformNoble Capital Markets
29.04.2019Genprex OutperformNoble Capital Markets

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Genprex Inc Registered Shs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Genprex News

17.12.20Genprex (GNPX) Looks Good: Stock Adds 6.5% in Session
30.11.20NA Proactive news snapshot: Milestone Scientific. Loncor Resources. LeanLife. Genprex. BioSig Technologies UPDATE...
30.11.20Genprex starts clinical trial site recruitment for upcoming Acclaim-1 study on REQORSA
22.12.20Genprex set for C$12M investment from single healthcare-dedicated institution
08.12.20Genprex says successfully completes technology transfer of the manufacturing process for production of its REQORSA immunogene therapy
22.12.20Genprex finishes production ramp up of REQORSA ahead of lung cancer clinical trials
Weitere Genprex News
Werbung

Trading-News

ESG-ETFs: Ist Nachhaltigkeit ein Rendite-Killer?
Ausblick 2021: Das sind die 20 Trends für das neue Börsenjahr
BNP Paribas: dailyDAX Video | Aktuelle DAX-Chartanalyse mit Rocco Gräfe
Vontobel: Aktienanleihen Investor: Essenslieferanten weiter auf Erfolgskurs
EuropeFX: EU setzt Brexit-Frist fest, BoJ überlegt überdenken
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Robo Advisor Testsieger 2020 im Web Seminar kennenlernen
ETF-Replikation: Besser physisch oder synthetisch?
Bei CD Projekt fallen die Weihnachtsferien wohl aus
Jetzt im Magazin: Behavioral Finance - ein Weg zum besseren Anlegen
Das hat Sie 2020 am meisten interessiert
Exporo AG kauft Büroimmobilien für knapp 10 Millionen Euro
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Genprex-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Genprex Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Wie viele alte Handys haben Sie in der Schublade?
Mit diesen Last-Minute-Geschenken von Aldi, Lidl und Co retten Sie das Fest
Was Anleger aus dem Corona-Jahr 2020 lernen sollten
Das ist die entscheidende Botschaft
Norwegerinnen haben es besser

News von

Wasserstoff Newsblog: Morgan Stanley - So hoch kann die Plug Power-Aktie steigen
Alibaba-Aktie: Warum der Titel vor einem starken Comeback stehen könnte
Siemens-Energy-Aktie bricht aus: Was jetzt in dem Titel steckt
Millionenschwere Insidertransaktionen bei Rheinmetall, Qiagen und 7C Solarparken
DAX im Plus: Hoffnungen auf Brexit-Einigung verhelfen Europas Börsen zu Plus

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht mit Plus in Weihnachtspause -- Auslieferung von BioNTech-Impfstoff beginnt -- Musk wollte Tesla an Apple verkaufen -- Daimler, Siemens Energy, Lufthansa im Fokus

Trump legt Veto gegen den Verteidigungshaushalt ein. Nikola-Aktie bricht nach Auftragsstornierung zweistellig ein. Genehmigung für AstraZeneca-Impfstoff in Großbritannien beantragt. Heidelberger Druck verkauft Grundstück an Immobilienentwickler VGP. Kanada erlaubt Einsatz von Modernas Corona-Impfstoff. LG und Magna gründen Gemeinschaftsfirma für E-Mobilität. Stimmung der US-Verbraucher verbessert sich im Dezember.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 52 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 52 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 52 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

3. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die 15 Top-Verdiener unter den Gamern
Das sind die 15 millionenschweren Top-Verdiener in der Gamingbranche
Diese Aktien hat Bill Ackman in seinem Depot
Ein Blick ins Portfolio von Bill Ackman
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2020
Diese Geschenke landen 2020 unter dem Weihnachtsbaum
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Impfungen gegen das Coronavirus sollen am 27. Dezember starten. Haben Sie vor sich impfen zu lassen, wenn es so weit ist?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen