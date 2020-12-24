Genprex, Inc. (Nasdaq: GNPX) ("Genprex or the "Company), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes, today announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering of 3,116,884 shares of its common stock with a single healthcare-dedicated institutional investor. The offering was priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules at a price of $3.85 per share for gross proceeds to the Company of $12 million, before deducting commissions and estimated offering expenses. There were no warrants issued in the offering.

"We believe that the closing of this transaction with a single, healthcare dedicated institutional investor is further evidence that the potential of our gene therapies for cancer and diabetes is gaining recognition within the community of sophisticated healthcare investors. The proceeds will provide additional resources to conduct our Acclaim-1 and Acclaim-2 clinical trials, combining our gene therapy, REQORSA, with Tagrisso (by Astra Zeneca) and Keytruda (by Merck & Co.), respectively, for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, as well as continue the pursuit of our pre-clinical programs in cancer and diabetes, and to potentially acquire additional technologies for our pipeline, said Rodney Varner, President and Chief Executive Officer of Genprex.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners acted as sole placement agent for the offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The securities were offered pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-239134) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC).

About Genprex

Genprex, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Genprexs technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for large patient populations with cancer and diabetes who currently have limited treatment options. Genprex works with world-class institutions and collaborators to develop drug candidates to further its pipeline of gene therapies in order to provide novel treatment approaches. The Companys lead product candidate, REQORSA (quaratusugene ozeplasmid), is being evaluated as a treatment for non-small cell lung cancer ("NSCLC). REQORSA has a multimodal mechanism of action that has been shown to interrupt cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells; re-establish pathways for apoptosis, or programmed cell death, in cancer cells; and modulate the immune response against cancer cells. REQORSA has also been shown to block mechanisms that create drug resistance. In January 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Fast Track Designation for REQORSA for NSCLC in combination therapy with osimertinib (AstraZenecas Tagrisso®) for patients with EFGR mutations whose tumors progressed after treatment with osimertinib alone.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the intended use of proceeds of the offering and other statements that are predictive in nature. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect, "anticipate, "intend, "plan, "believe, "estimate, "potential, "predict, "project, "should, "would and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include the risk factors set forth in the Companys filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K filed in 2020, as well as the risks identified in the shelf registration statement and the prospectus supplement relating to the offering. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Genprex undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

