  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
20 Trends für 2022: Diese Börsentrends erwarten Aktienmarktanalysten für 2022. Starten Sie gut informiert ins neue Börsenjahr. Jetzt lesen!-w-
10.01.2022 15:17

Genprex to Accelerate Opening of Acclaim-1 Clinical Trial Sites for REQORSA Systemic Gene Therapy in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Genprex, Inc. ("Genprex or the "Company) (NASDAQ: GNPX), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes, today announced a plan to accelerate the opening of clinical trial sites for the Acclaim-1 clinical trial which combines the Companys lead product candidate, REQORSA (quaratusugene ozeplasmid) Immunogene Therapy with AstraZenecas Tagrisso®, as a potential innovative treatment for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Under a collaboration agreement with a large network of integrated, community-based oncology practices, the opening of four clinical trial sites to enroll patients in the Phase 1 portion of Genprexs Acclaim-1 clinical trial is underway, with an expectation of opening additional sites in the Phase 2 portion of the study.

"We are pleased to target community based oncology practices for the conduct of our Acclaim-1 clinical trial, said Mark S. Berger, MD, Genprexs Chief Medical Officer. "Not only does this approach provide cancer patients with access to innovative oncology treatments at the office of their primary oncologist, it also allows Genprex to more readily access patients for the clinical trial and move it forward in a more efficient and expeditious manner. Our Acclaim-1 trial offers a unique opportunity to transform cancer care for patients with advanced lung cancer who have EGFR mutations that are no longer responsive to standard targeted therapies.

The Acclaim-1 clinical trial is an open-label, multi-center Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating the Companys lead drug candidate, REQORSA Immunogene Therapy, in combination with Tagrisso in patients with late-stage NSCLC whose disease progressed after treatment with Tagrisso. Genprex expects the Phase 1 portion of the Acclaim-1 trial to enroll up to 18 patients in a dose escalation study to determine the maximum tolerated dose of the combination. The Phase 2 portion of the study is expected to enroll approximately 74 patients to be randomized 1:1 to receive either REQORSA and Tagrisso combination therapy or Tagrisso monotherapy. The primary endpoint of the Phase 2 portion of the trial is progression-free survival, which is defined as time from randomization to progression or death. An interim analysis will be performed at 25 events.

In January 2020, Genprex received FDA Fast Track Designation for the Acclaim-1 patient population. Additional information about the Acclaim-1 clinical trial can be found by visiting ClinicalTrials.gov.

About Genprex, Inc.

Genprex, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Genprexs technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for large patient populations with cancer and diabetes who currently have limited treatment options. Genprex works with world-class institutions and collaborators to develop drug candidates to further its pipeline of gene therapies in order to provide novel treatment approaches. Genprexs oncology program utilizes its unique, proprietary, non-viral ONCOPREX® Nanoparticle Delivery System, which the Company believes is the first systemic gene therapy delivery platform used for cancer in humans. ONCOPREX encapsulates the gene-expressing plasmids using lipid nanoparticles. The resultant product is then administered intravenously, where it is then taken up by tumor cells that express proteins that are deficient. The Companys lead product candidate, REQORSA (quaratusugene ozeplasmid), is being evaluated as a treatment for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). REQORSA has a multimodal mechanism of action that has been shown to interrupt cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells; re-establish pathways for apoptosis, or programmed cell death, in cancer cells; and modulate the immune response against cancer cells. REQORSA has also been shown to block mechanisms that create drug resistance. In January 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Fast Track Designation for REQORSA for NSCLC in combination therapy with AstraZenecas Tagrisso® (osimertinib) for patients with EGFR mutations whose tumors progressed after treatment with Tagrisso. In 2021, the FDA granted Fast Track Designation for REQORSA for NSCLC in combination therapy with Merck & Cos Keytruda® (pembrolizumab) for late-stage patients whose disease progressed after treatment with Keytruda.

For more information, please visit the Companys web site at www.genprex.com or follow Genprex on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of management, are not guarantees of performance and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. These forward-looking statements should, therefore, be considered in light of various important factors, including those set forth in Genprexs reports that it files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and which you should review, including those statements under "Item 1A  Risk Factors in Genprexs Annual Report on Form 10-K and "Part II, Item 1A of Genprexs Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Because forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the timing and success of Genprexs clinical trials and regulatory approvals, including the extent and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the effect of Genprexs product candidates, alone and in combination with other therapies, on cancer and diabetes; Genprexs future growth and financial status; Genprexs commercial and strategic partnerships including the scale up of the manufacture of its product candidates; and Genprexs intellectual property and licenses.

These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as predictions of future events and Genprex cannot assure you that the events or circumstances discussed or reflected in these statements will be achieved or will occur. If such forward-looking statements prove to be inaccurate, the inaccuracy may be material. You should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by Genprex or any other person that Genprex will achieve its objectives and plans in any specified timeframe, or at all. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Genprex disclaims any obligation to publicly update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Nachrichten zu Genprex Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Genprex News
RSS Feed
Genprex zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Genprex Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
29.04.2019Genprex OutperformNoble Capital Markets
29.04.2019Genprex OutperformNoble Capital Markets

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Genprex Inc Registered Shs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Genprex News

03.01.22Genprex stock more than doubles on very heavy volume after FTD granted for cancer treatment
03.01.22Genprex Receives U.S. FDA Fast Track Designation for REQORSA™ Immunogene Therapy in Combination With Keytruda® for the Treatment of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
05.01.22Genprex to Participate in January Investor and Healthcare Conferences to Highlight Company’s Gene Therapies in Cancer and Diabetes
04.01.22Genprex Expands Gene Therapy Oncology Pipeline to Include Small Cell Lung Cancer
Weitere Genprex News
Werbung

Trading-News

Apple konsolidiert nach Rekordhoch
Vontobel: Frisch auf dem Markt: Jetzt Aktienanleihen mit Barriere und Multi Aktienanleihen mit Barriere (Worst-Of) zeichnen
Ausblick 2022: DAX 13.500, Gold 2100 und EUR/USD bei 1,25?
Ölpreise legen zu Jahresbeginn kräftig zu
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Podcast: Der Ausblick 2022 mit den DJE Analysten
BIT Capital erweitert Angebot mit neuen Crypto-Fonds
ETHENEA: Managerkommentare
Viel mehr Grau als Schwarz und Weiß
Nasdaq-Ausblick: Achtung Dickschiffe!
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Genprex-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Genprex Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Drei-Fonds-Lösung  das sind die perfekten Fonds für Ihren Börsen-Start
Die Legende von der Stadtflucht
Das ewige Duell BMW vs. Mercedes und eine Krypto-Kampfansage
Die Post-Pandemie-Aktien
Das Ende des billigen Baugeldes  das müssen Sie jetzt wissen

News von

DAX-Ausblick: Anleger erhoffen sich Kursschub durch US-Bilanzsaison
Die höchsten Dividendenrenditen: Welche Aktien aus Dax, MDax und Co. besonders überzeugen
BASF-Aktie dreifach gut: Aktienrückkauf, hohe Dividende und Kurspotenzial
DAX im Minus: Furcht vor US-Zinserhöhung belastet Europas Aktienmärkte
DAX-Chartanalyse mittelfristig: Grenzlinie ist gezogen

Heute im Fokus

Wall Street leichter erwartet -- DAX im Minus -- Tilray überzeugt mit seiner Bilanz -- VW steigert US-Absatz 2021 deutlich -- Take-Two will Zynga kaufen -- adidas, BP, Vitesco im Fokus

E-Lkw-Hersteller will SUV-Spezialist SsangYong Motor übernehmen. thyssenkrupp baut für Shell in Rotterdam große Wasserstoff-Anlage. Novartis/Molecular Partners mit Phase-2-Erfolg von COVID-19-Medikament. US-Behörde gibt grünes Licht für Schlafpille von Idorsia. UBS sieht Luxusgüterbranche nach Umsatzrekord weiter im Aufwind. Ehemaliger AUDI-Manager wird neuer Chef von Ford Deutschland.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 1 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 1 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 1 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die mächtigsten Frauen der Welt
Wer ist oben angekommen?
Studie zeigt: In diesen zehn deutschen Städten sind die Nebenkosten am höchsten
Teures Wohnen
Die reichsten Amerikaner 2021
Das sind die zehn reichsten Amerikaner 2021
3. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Depot
Blick ins 13F-Formular
Die beliebtesten Marken Deutschlands
Verbraucherlieblinge
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo steht der DAX zum Jahresende 2022?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen