Genprex to Present at Sachs 5th Annual Immuno-Oncology BD&L and Investment Forum

Genprex,
Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX),
a clinical-stage gene therapy company, today announced it will be
presenting at the upcoming Sachs 5th Annual Immuno-Oncology BD&L and
Investment Forum at the Waldorf Astoria Chicago on May 31, 2019.
Taking place on the first day of ASCO, the 5th Annual Immuno-Oncology
BD&L and Investment Forum is designed to bring together thought leaders
from cancer research institutes, patient advocacy groups, pharma and
biotech to facilitate partnering, funding and investment. Genprex will
be among the 30+ presentations by listed and private biotechnology
companies at the event.
Several networking opportunities are still available to investors or
delegates of other companies that may wish to meet the Genprex team
one-on-one. Those interested in setting a meeting are asked to contact
the company at investors@genprex.com.
Genprex will present at the Sachs 5th Annual Immuno-Oncology BD&L and
Investment Forum as follows:
Date: Friday, May 31, 2019
Time: 11:10 a.m. CT
Venue:
Waldorf Astoria Chicago
Room: Sinclair Ballroom
Genprexs President and Chief Operating Officer, Julien
Pham, MD, MPH, will lead the company's presentation and will be
available for one-on-one meetings.
About Genprex, Inc.
Genprex, Inc. is a clinical stage gene therapy company developing
potentially life-changing technologies for cancer patients, based upon a
unique proprietary technology platform, including Genprexs initial
product candidate, Oncoprex immunogene therapy for non-small cell lung
cancer (NSCLC). Genprexs platform technologies are designed to
administer cancer fighting genes by encapsulating them into nanoscale
hollow spheres called nanovesicles, which are then administered
intravenously and taken up by tumor cells where they express proteins
that are missing or found in low quantities. Oncoprex has a multimodal
mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that
cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes
pathways for apoptosis, or programmed cell death, in cancer cells, and
modulates the immune response against cancer cells. Oncoprex has also
been shown to block mechanisms that create drug resistance. Visit the
companys web site at www.genprex.com
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are
not historical facts are "forward-looking statements within the meaning
of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such
statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may
differ materially from those expressed or implied by such
forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited
to, statements regarding the effects of Oncoprex on cancer. Risks and
uncertainties associated with Genprex and its lead product candidate
Oncoprex are described more fully under the caption "Risk Factors and
elsewhere in our filings and reports with the United States Securities
and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in
this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. We
undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that
occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.
