21.05.2019
Genprex to Present at Sachs 5th Annual Immuno-Oncology BD&L and Investment Forum

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX), a clinical-stage gene therapy company, today announced it will be presenting at the upcoming Sachs 5th Annual Immuno-Oncology BD&L and Investment Forum at the Waldorf Astoria Chicago on May 31, 2019.

Taking place on the first day of ASCO, the 5th Annual Immuno-Oncology BD&L and Investment Forum is designed to bring together thought leaders from cancer research institutes, patient advocacy groups, pharma and biotech to facilitate partnering, funding and investment. Genprex will be among the 30+ presentations by listed and private biotechnology companies at the event.

Several networking opportunities are still available to investors or delegates of other companies that may wish to meet the Genprex team one-on-one. Those interested in setting a meeting are asked to contact the company at investors@genprex.com.

Genprex will present at the Sachs 5th Annual Immuno-Oncology BD&L and Investment Forum as follows:

Date: Friday, May 31, 2019
Time: 11:10 a.m. CT
Venue: Waldorf Astoria Chicago
Room: Sinclair Ballroom

Genprexs President and Chief Operating Officer, Julien Pham, MD, MPH, will lead the company's presentation and will be available for one-on-one meetings.

About Genprex, Inc.

Genprex, Inc. is a clinical stage gene therapy company developing potentially life-changing technologies for cancer patients, based upon a unique proprietary technology platform, including Genprexs initial product candidate, Oncoprex immunogene therapy for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Genprexs platform technologies are designed to administer cancer fighting genes by encapsulating them into nanoscale hollow spheres called nanovesicles, which are then administered intravenously and taken up by tumor cells where they express proteins that are missing or found in low quantities. Oncoprex has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis, or programmed cell death, in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells. Oncoprex has also been shown to block mechanisms that create drug resistance. Visit the companys web site at www.genprex.com or follow Genprex on Twitter at twitter.com/genprex, Facebook at facebook.com/genprexinc, and LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/genprex.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the effects of Oncoprex on cancer. Risks and uncertainties associated with Genprex and its lead product candidate Oncoprex are described more fully under the caption "Risk Factors and elsewhere in our filings and reports with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. We undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

