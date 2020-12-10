  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ iShares: 5 Gründe, warum der Aufbau nachhaltiger Portfolios mit Indexanlagen beginnen sollte +++-w-
10.12.2020 18:00

GenSight Biologics Announces the Partial Conversion of Convertible Bonds and Full Exercise of Share Warrants by Kreos Capital

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15  Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.12. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Regulatory News:

GenSight Biologics (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible) (Paris:SIGHT) (the "Company" or "GenSight"), a biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders, announces today that it has received, in connection with its bond agreement entered with Kreos Capital VI (Expert Fund) LP ("Kreos"), the notification by Kreos of (i) the conversion of 50% of the convertible bonds of tranches A and B (at a price of 2.245 per share), (ii) the conversion of 50% of the additional convertible bonds of tranche B (at a price of 2.574 per share) and (iii) the exercise of all share warrants of tranches A and B (at a price of 2.245 per share), representing a total issuance of 1,182,953 new ordinary shares.

The total number of shares of the Company that may be issued, in connection with the bond agreement, upon conversion of the remaining 50% of (i) the convertible bonds of tranches A and B (at a price of 2.245 per share) and (ii) the additional convertible bonds of tranche B (at a price of 2.574 per share) is 726,426 shares.

The new shares were listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris on December 10, 2020.

About GenSight Biologics

GenSight Biologics S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders. GenSight Biologics pipeline leverages two core technology platforms, the Mitochondrial Targeting Sequence (MTS) and optogenetics, to help preserve or restore vision in patients suffering from blinding retinal diseases. Using its gene therapy-based approach, GenSight Biologics product candidates are designed to be administered in a single treatment to each eye by intravitreal injection to offer patients a sustainable functional visual recovery. Developed as a treatment for Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON), GenSight Biologics lead product candidate, LUMEVOQ® (GS010; lenadogene nolparvovec), is currently in the review phase of its registration process in Europe, and in Phase III to move forward to a BLA filing in the U.S.

Nachrichten zu Gensight Biologics SA

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Gensight Biologics SA News
RSS Feed
Gensight Biologics SA zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Gensight Biologics SA

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Gensight Biologics SA News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Gensight Biologics SA News
Werbung

Trading-News

DZ BANK - Alphabet: Die Werbemacht im Internet
Vontobel: Video: Walt Disney - Hoffnungsträger Disney+?
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones mit bärischem Reversal
Facebook im Visier wegen Monopolaktivitäten
Zu viel Cash ist nicht King
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Mit 100  monatlich Ihre Rente aufbessern
AMD: Vom Pennystock-Kandidaten zum Top-Performer
Jahrhundertkrisen kommen öfter mal
Smarte Altersvorsorge mit attraktiven Renditechancen.
Wie legt ein erfolgreicher Fondsmanager sein Geld privat an?
Exporo AG kauft Büroimmobilien für knapp 10 Millionen Euro
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Gensight Biologics SA-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Gensight Biologics SA Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Das ist der perfekte Einstiegsmoment für die Jahrhundert-Aktie
Das sind die besten Deals am 10. Dezember
So wollen die Städte die Allmacht von Airbnb verhindern
Börsengang von Airbnb  Diese Kursgrenze sollten Sie im Blick haben
Deutschland baut Vorsprung beim Putzen aus

News von

Top Thema: EZB beschließt neues Hilfsprogramm für krisengeschwächte Wirtschaft
Newsticker Corona: Sprunghafter Anstieg der Corona-Totenzahl in Italien
EZB-Ratssitzung: Die Pressekonferenz mit Christine Lagarde im Livestream
DAX tritt auf der Stelle: EZB-Geldspritzen stützen Europas Börsen - Pfund fällt
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Tesla fällt bei Marktkapitalisierung unter 600 Milliarden Dollar

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt schwächer -- EZB weitet Pandemie-Programm aus -- Airbnb vor Mega-IPO -- AKASOL schließt Millionen-Vertrag -- Hackerangriff auf BioNTech-Impfstoffdaten -- Siltronic im Fokus

Volkswagen plant Corona-Impfungen im Stammwerk. EssilorLuxottica überdenkt wohl Grandvision-Übernahme. WACKER CHEMIE mit neuem Chef. AEGON will Kosten um 13 Prozent senken. Deutsche Telekom und Microsoft bauen strategische Partnerschaft aus. Auto1 fährt trotz Umsatzrückgang in schwarze Zahlen. General Electric erzielt Vergleich mit SEC und zahlt hunderte Millionen Dollar.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 49 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 49 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 49 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2020
Diese Geschenke landen 2020 unter dem Weihnachtsbaum
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
3. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die 15 Top-Verdiener unter den Gamern
Das sind die 15 millionenschweren Top-Verdiener in der Gamingbranche
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Kanzleramtsminister Helge Braun will keine Sonderrechte für Menschen, die gegen Corona geimpft wurden. Halten Sie dies für richtig?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen