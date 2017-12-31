GenSight Biologics to Present Data on GS010 and GS030 at the Annual Meeting of ARVO

Regulatory News:
GenSight Biologics (Paris:SIGHT) (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985,
PEA-PME eligible), a biopharma company focused on discovering and
developing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative
diseases and central nervous system disorders, today announced that five
abstracts were accepted at the 2018 Association for Research in Vision
and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting in Honolulu, Hawaii, April 29
May 3, 2018. Also, Pr. José-Alain Sahel will present GS010 Phase I/II
1.5 years published results and REVERSE Phase III topline data at the 5th
Annual Retinal Cell and Gene Therapy Innovation Summit taking place just
prior to the ARVO.
GS010 - Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON)
Phase I/II Published Follow-up Data & REVERSE Phase III Topline
Results
"Gene Therapy for Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy, 18-month Results
from a Phase Ib-IIa Trial will be presented by Pr. José-Alain
Sahel, Director of the Institut de la Vision
(Sorbonne-Universités/Inserm/CNRS), Paris, Chairman of the Department of
Ophthalmology at Centre Hospitalier National d'Ophtalmologie des XV-XX,
Paris, Professor and Chairman of the Department of Ophthalmology at
University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and UPMC (University of
Pittsburgh Medical Center), and co-founder of GenSight Biologics.
-
Oral Presentation
-
5th Annual Retinal Cell and Gene Therapy Innovation Summit
-
Session 4: Gene Therapy II
-
Friday, April 27, 2018, 4:40 - 4:55 pm
Baseline Structure-Function relationship in RESCUE & REVERSE Phase
III Clinical Trials
"Baseline Structural and Psychophysical Profiles of Subjects Enrolled
in Phase 3 Trials with rAAV2/2-ND4, an Investigational Gene Therapy for
ND4 LHON will be presented by Dr. Robert C. Sergott,
Director, Wills Eye Hospital, Neuro-Ophthalmology and Director, William
H. Annesley, Jr, EyeBrain Center, Thomas Jefferson University,
Philadelphia, PA, US.
-
Poster Presentation
-
Poster Session: LV, VI - Profound Low Vision and Low-vision
Clinical Trials
-
Poster #
3901 C0367
-
Tuesday, May 1, 2018, 3:30 - 5:15 pm
Phase I/II Clinical Trial Data Follow-up at 2.5 years
"Visual Acuity and Safety Outcomes 2.5 Years Post-Treatment with
rAAV2/2-ND4, an Investigational Gene Therapy for ND4 LHON: Results of a
Phase I/II Trial will be presented by Pr. José-Alain Sahel,
Director of the Institut de la Vision
(Sorbonne-Universités/Inserm/CNRS), Paris, Chairman of the Department of
Ophthalmology at Centre Hospitalier National d'Ophtalmologie des XV-XX,
Paris, Professor and Chairman of the Department of Ophthalmology at
University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and UPMC (University of
Pittsburgh Medical Center), and co-founder of GenSight Biologics.
-
Poster Presentation
-
Poster Session: 442 - Ocular gene therapies and chemical
therapeutics
-
Poster #
4530 A0045
-
Wednesday, May 2, 2018, 11:15 am - 1:00 pm
Bilateral intravitreal injection of GS010 in non-human primates
"Impact of sequential bilateral intravitreal injection of rAAV2/2-ND4
on ocular and systemic humoral immune status in non-human primates will
be presented by Céline Bouquet, Senior Preclinical Manager,
GenSight Biologics, Paris, France.
-
Poster Presentation
-
Poster Session: 442 - Ocular gene therapies and chemical
therapeutics
-
Poster #
4537 A0052
-
Wednesday, May 2, 2018, 11:15 am - 1:00 pm
Phase I/II Clinical Trial immunology
"Intravitreal injection of rAAV2/2-ND4 in LHON: absence of
correlation between ocular inflammation and humoral or cellular immune
responses to AAV2 will be presented by Céline Bouquet,
Senior Preclinical Manager, GenSight Biologics, Paris, France.
-
Poster Presentation
-
Poster Session: 442 - Ocular gene therapies and chemical
therapeutics
-
Poster #
4531 A0046
-
Wednesday, May 2, 2018, 11:15 am - 1:00 pm
GS030 Optogenetics in Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Safety of GS030 in blind rd1 mice
"Ocular Safety of AAV2.7m8-ChrimsonR-tdTomato (GS030-DP) following
intravitreous injection and exposure to 595 nm LED light in blind rd1
mice will be presented by Brian J. Christian, Covance
Laboratories Inc., Madison, WI, US.
-
Poster Presentation
-
Poster Session: 515 - Gene therapy, implants
-
Poster #
5658 A0377
-
Thursday, May 3, 2018, 8:15 - 10:00 am
About GenSight Biologics
GenSight Biologics S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharma company focused on
discovering and developing innovative gene therapies for retinal
neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders.
GenSight Biologics pipeline leverages two core technology platforms,
the Mitochondrial Targeting Sequence (MTS) and optogenetics to help
preserve or restore vision in patients suffering from blinding retinal
diseases. GenSight Biologics lead product candidate, GS010, is in Phase
III trials in Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON), a rare
mitochondrial disease that leads to irreversible blindness in teens and
young adults. Using its gene therapy-based approach, GenSight Biologics
product candidates are designed to be administered in a single treatment
to each eye by intravitreal injection to offer patients a sustainable
functional visual recovery.
About GS010
GS010 targets Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON) by leveraging a
mitochondrial targeting sequence (MTS) proprietary technology platform,
arising from research works conducted at the Institut de la Vision in
Paris, which, when associated with the gene of interest, allows the
platform to specifically address defects inside the mitochondria using
an AAV vector (Adeno-Associated Virus). The gene of interest is
transferred into the cell to be expressed and produces the functional
protein, which will then be shuttled to the mitochondria through
specific nucleotidic sequences in order to restore the missing or
deficient mitochondrial function.
About RESCUE and REVERSE
RESCUE and REVERSE are two separate randomized, double-masked,
sham-controlled pivotal Phase III trials designed to evaluate the
efficacy of a single intravitreal injection of GS010 (rAAV2/2-ND4) in
subjects affected by LHON due to the G11778A mutation in the
mitochondrial ND4 gene.
The primary endpoint will measure the difference in efficacy of GS010 in
treated eyes compared to sham-treated eyes based on Best Corrected
Visual Acuity (BCVA), as measured with the ETDRS at 48 weeks
post-injection. The patients LogMAR (Logarithm of the Minimal Angle of
Resolution) scores, which are derived from the number of letters
patients read on the ETDRS chart, will be used for statistical purposes.
Both trials have been adequately powered to evaluate a clinically
relevant difference of at least 15 ETDRS letters between treated and
untreated eyes adjusted to baseline.
The secondary endpoints will involve the application of the primary
analysis to best seeing eyes that received GS010 compared to those
receiving sham, and to worse seeing eyes that received GS010 compared to
those that received sham. Additionally, a categorical evaluation with a
responder analysis will be evaluated, including the proportion of
patients who maintain vision (< ETDRS 15L loss), the proportion of
patients who gain 15 ETDRS letters from baseline and the proportion of
patients with Snellen acuity of >20/200. Complementary vision metrics
will include automated visual fields, optical coherence tomography, and
color and contrast sensitivity, in addition to quality of life scales,
bio-dissemination and the time course of immune response.
The trials are conducted in parallel, in 37 subjects for REVERSE and 39
subjects for RESCUE, in 7 centers across the United States, the UK,
France, Germany and Italy. Topline results of RESCUE at 48 weeks are
expected in Q3 2018.
ClinicalTrials.gov Identifiers:
REVERSE: NCT02652780
RESCUE:
NCT02652767
About GS030
GS030 leverages GenSights optogenetics technology platform, a novel
approach to restore vision in patients by using gene therapy to
introduce a gene encoding for a light-sensitive protein into
specifically targeted cells of the retina by a single injection in order
to make them responsive to light. An external wearable medical device to
specifically stimulate the transduced cells is developed to amplify the
light signal and further enable vision. Patients will need to wear the
external wearable device to enable optimal restoration of visual
function. Using this optogenetics technology platform, and with the
support of the Vision Institute in Paris, GenSight is developing its
second product candidate, GS030, to restore vision in patients suffering
from Retinitis Pigmentosa, or RP. GenSights optogenetics technology
platform is independent of the specific genetic mutations that lead to
this family of disease. It is expected that GS030 would benefit patients
from the early stages of RP. This technology offers the possibility of
application to other diseases of the retina where photoreceptors have
degenerated, and may be transferable to the dry form of Age Related
Macular Degeneration (dry-AMD).
