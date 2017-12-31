28.04.2018 01:00
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Gensource Announces Director Departure

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Top Themen Heute
3

Gensource Potash Corporation ("Gensource or the "Company) (TSX.V: GSP). Today, Gensource announces the departure of Dwayne Dahl as an independent director of the Company.

Dwayne joined the board of Gensource on August 22, 2016 and resigned on April 25, 2018 for personal reasons. His resignation comes as the Company prepares for its annual general meeting, planned for just over a month away.

Mike Ferguson, Gensources President & CEO, commented, "On behalf of myself and the other directors of Gensource, we thank Dwayne for his efforts and input to the Company during his tenure as director. We wish Dwayne great success in his future ventures.

About Gensource

Gensource is based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and is focused on developing the next potash production facility in that province  but with a fundamentally different approach. Gensources President and CEO, Mike Ferguson, P.Eng., has assembled a management and technical team with direct and specific expertise and experience in potash development in Saskatchewan.

Gensource operates under a business plan that has two key components: (1) vertical integration with the market to ensure that all production capacity built is directed to a specific market, eliminating market-side risk; and (2) technical innovation which will allow for a small and economic potash production facility, which is much friendlier to the environment and less expensive and time consuming to construct and operate - the output of which can then be directed to the identified specific market.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward looking information and Gensource cautions readers that forward- looking information is based on certain assumptions and risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations of Gensource included in this news release. This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements, which often, but not always, can be identified by the use of words such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". These statements are based on information currently available to Gensource and Gensource provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements with respect to Gensources future plans, objectives or goals, to the effect that Gensource or management expects a stated condition or result to occur, including the establishment of vertical integration partnerships and the sourcing of end use potash purchasers. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results relating to Gensources financial condition and prospects, the ability to establish viable vertical integration partnerships and the sourcing of end use potash purchasers could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements for many reasons such as: failure to settle a definitive joint venture agreement with a party and advance and finance the project; changes in general economic conditions and conditions in the financial markets; the ability to find and source off-take agreements; changes in demand and prices for potash; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological and operational difficulties encountered in connection with Gensources activities; and other matters discussed in this news release and in filings made with securities regulators. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of Gensources forward-looking statements. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on Gensources forward-looking statements. Gensource does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by Gensource or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Gensource Potash Corp

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Gensource Potash News
RSS Feed
Gensource Potash zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Gensource Potash Corp

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Gensource Potash News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Gensource Potash News
Anzeige

Inside

MDAX-Anpassung Juni 2018: Delivery Hero und Scout 24 erreichen MDAX-Fast-Entry
Das sind die 5 Highlights der Münchner Kapitalmarkt-Konferenz
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE & ZERTIFIKATE weekly | BNP Paribas
DZ BANK  LOréal: Produkte im Luxussegment stark gefragt
Vontobel: Merck: Verkauf der Consumer-Health-Sparte an Procter & Gamble
UBS: SAP SE - Abwärtstrend könnte beendet sein
HSBC: Investoren sind vor den Apple-Zahlen nervös
ING Markets: DAX - Sind die Bullen wirklich schon "durch"?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Procter & Gamble  derzeit einer der Top-Value-Titel in den USA

In der aktuellen Ausgabe des Anlegermagazins befindet sich die Aktie von Procter & Gamble in der Rangliste Joels Zauberformel auf Platz 13 der 2.000 größten US-Aktien. Grund genug für uns, um über den Konsumgütergiganten zu berichten.
Weiterlesen!

Mehr zur Gensource Potash-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Gensource Potash Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Große Macht, aber oft wenig Ahnung
Der Zins-Horror für Sparer wird offiziell Normalität
Sie werden mir sicher fehlen. Die EZB wird mir fehlen
Lohnt es sich jetzt, in Aktien der Deutschen Bank zu investieren?
Deutsche zahlen besonders hohe Steuern und Abgaben

News von

DAX: Nicht zu voreilig!
Deutsche Bank-Aktie: Quartalsgewinn bricht um 80 Prozent ein - Entlassung von 300 US-Investmentbanker
ETFs: Wie sie funktionieren, welche ins Depot gehören
VW-Aktie mit Kaufsignal: Was kurzfristig bei dem Papier drin ist
Dax schließt im Minus - Macron zu Besuch bei Trump - SAP-Aktie stark

News von

In Frankfurt zeigt sich ein Mitarbeiter-Problem, das sich in Zukunft verschärfen wird
Durchbruch im Nordkorea-Konflikt: Billionenchance für Apple, Samsung und LG
Nachfrage-Explosion: Im Umland dieser deutschen Städte sind Immobilien besonders begehrt
Google, Amazon & Co. greifen nach der einzigen Branche, die in Deutschland als sicher galt
Durch den Strategiewechsel der Deutschen Bank verliert Deutschland international an Relevanz

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht fester ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen kaum verändert -- Conti leidet unter Eurostärke -- Daimler mit Gewinneinbruch -- Amazon, T-Mobile US, Sprint, Airbus, Telekom, Microsoft, Intel im Fokus

Amazons Börsenrally macht Jeff Bezos zwölf Milliarden Dollar reicher. US-Wirtschaft wächst solide im ersten Quartal. Chevron übertrifft die Erwartungen im ersten Quartal. EXXON Mobil verfehlt die Erwartungen im ersten Quartal. Colgate-Palmolive hält trotz Schwierigkeiten an Jahreszielen fest.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 17: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 17: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Hier macht Arbeiten Spaß
Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber weltweit

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Hier verdient man am besten
Bei diesen deutschen Unternehmen gibt es das höchste Gehalt
Sechsstelliges Einkommen
So viel Geld lässt sich in Deutschland mit YouTube verdienen
Die teuersten Städte zum Leben
Wo bezahlt man am meisten?
Hier haben die mächtigsten CEOs studiert Wo haben die mächtigsten Konzernchefs studiert?
Hier haben die mächtigsten CEOs studiert Wo haben die mächtigsten Konzernchefs studiert?
Die reichsten Menschen der Welt
Diese Menschen haben das meiste Geld
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Mit Andrea Nahles wurde erstmals eine Frau zur Parteivorsitzenden der SPD gewählt. Glauben Sie, dass Nahles die Richtige ist, um die Partei aus der Krise zu führen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
27.04.18
DAX geht fester ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen kaum verändert -- Conti leidet unter Eurostärke -- Daimler mit Gewinneinbruch -- Amazon, T-Mobile US, Sprint, Airbus, Telekom, Microsoft, Intel im Fokus
Steuern
01:00 Uhr
Steuererklärung 2017: Optimal sparen - so geht's!
Aktie im Fokus
27.04.18
Telekom-Aktie stark: T-Mobile US soll bald mit Sprint zusammengehen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Amazon906866
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Daimler AG710000
RWE AG St.703712
Siemens Healthineers AGSHL100
Apple Inc.865985
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Allianz840400
E.ON SEENAG99
BASFBASF11
AIXTRON SEA0WMPJ
AlibabaA117ME