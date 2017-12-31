Gensource Announces Director Retirement

Gensource Potash Corporation ("Gensource or the "Company)
(TSX.V: GSP). Today, Gensource announces the retirement of a
long-time director, Dr. Mark Stauffer.
Mark joined the board of Gensource in October of 2015, and has been a
valuable and steady advisor to the Company since. Marks rich background
in agriculture and special expertise in fertilizers and balanced
fertilization practices have been a real strength for the company as it
sought out the right markets and right partners within the fertilizer
industry. The Company has a standing age restriction policy, making
those who have reached the age of 75 ineligible for nomination as a
director. Mark, having reached that milestone, is retiring now to make
room for new directors in the future. Gensource will miss the
experienced input that Mark has provided, and thanks Mark for all his
work and dedication. The Company will work to continue adding directors
with specific skill sets required as the Company grows into its future
of being a fertilizer manufacturing entity.
Mike Ferguson, Gensources President & CEO, commented, "We are thankful
to Mark for his contributions and guidance over the past almost three
years, during which time the Company really established itself as a
credible potential new potash producer based on its fundamental business
plan. Marks insights and ability to work within the group helped
Gensource accomplish what is has to date. Thank you, Mark, and all the
best in retirement!
About Gensource
Gensource is based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and is focused on
developing the next potash production facility in that province but
with a fundamentally different approach. Gensources President and CEO,
Mike Ferguson, P.Eng., has assembled a management and technical team
with direct and specific expertise and experience in potash development
in Saskatchewan.
Gensource operates under a business plan that has two key components:
(1) vertical integration with the market to ensure that all production
capacity built is directed to a specific market, eliminating market-side
risk; and (2) technical innovation which will allow for a small and
economic potash production facility, which is much friendlier to the
environment and less expensive and time consuming to construct and
operate - the output of which can then be directed to the identified
specific market.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider
(as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange)
accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward looking information and
Gensource cautions readers that forward- looking information is based on
certain assumptions and risk factors that could cause actual results to
differ materially from the expectations of Gensource included in this
news release. This news release includes certain "forward-looking
statements, which often, but not always, can be identified by the use
of words such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates",
"may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". These statements are based
on information currently available to Gensource and Gensource provides
no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations.
Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements with respect
to Gensources future plans, objectives or goals, to the effect that
Gensource or management expects a stated condition or result to occur,
including the establishment of vertical integration partnerships and the
sourcing of end use potash purchasers. Since forward-looking statements
are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by
their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual
results relating to Gensources financial condition and prospects, the
ability to establish viable vertical integration partnerships and the
sourcing of end use potash purchasers could differ materially from those
currently anticipated in such statements for many reasons such as:
failure to settle a definitive joint venture agreement with a party and
advance and finance the project; changes in general economic conditions
and conditions in the financial markets; the ability to find and source
off-take agreements; changes in demand and prices for potash;
litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory,
political and competitive developments; technological and operational
difficulties encountered in connection with Gensources activities; and
other matters discussed in this news release and in filings made with
securities regulators. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that
may affect any of Gensources forward-looking statements. These and
other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not
place undue reliance on Gensources forward-looking statements.
Gensource does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement
that may be made from time to time by Gensource or on its behalf, except
in accordance with applicable securities laws.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180302005436/en/