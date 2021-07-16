  • Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
17.07.2021 01:00

Gensource Announces Granting of Stock Options

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Gensource Potash Corporation ("Gensource or the "Corporation) (TSX-V:GSP) announces that it has granted an aggregate of 5,750,000 stock options, of which 5,000,000 were granted to certain directors and senior officers of the Corporation at an exercise price of $0.215 and are exercisable for a period of 5 years. The options were granted under the Corporation's Stock Option Plan and each stock option entitles the holder to acquire one common share.

About Gensource

Gensource is a fertilizer development company based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and is on track to become the next fertilizer production company in that province. With a small scale and environmentally leading approach to potash production, Gensource believes its technical and business model will be the future of the industry. Gensource operates under a business plan that has two key components: (1) vertical integration with the market to ensure that all production capacity built is directed, and pre-sold, to a specific market, eliminating market-side risk; and (2) technical innovation which will allow for a small and economic potash production facility, that demonstrates environmental leadership within the industry, producing no salt tailings, therefore eliminating decommissioning risk, and requiring no surface brine ponds, thereby removing the single largest and negative environmental aspect of potash mining.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information and Gensource cautions readers that forward- looking information is based on certain assumptions and risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations of Gensource included in this news release. This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements, which often, but not always, can be identified by the use of words such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". These statements are based on information currently available to Gensource and Gensource provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations.

Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements with respect to Gensources future plans, objectives or goals, to the effect that Gensource or management expects a stated condition or result to occur, including the results of the claim against the Company and HELM and the proposed financing of the Tugaske Project. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results relating to the Claim, the success of the Tugaske Project and the financing of the Tugaske Project could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements for many reasons such as: the impact of the Claim on the Company and the Tugaske Project financing; failure to finance the Tugaske Project or other projects on terms which are economic or at all; failure to settle a definitive joint venture agreement with a party and advance and finance the project; changes in general economic conditions and conditions in the financial markets; the ability to find and source off-take agreements; changes in demand and prices for potash; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological and operational difficulties encountered in connection with Gensources activities; an inability to predict and counteract the effects of COVID-19 on the business of Gensource, including but not limited to the effects of COVID-19 on the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains, failure to obtain required regulatory approvals; and other matters discussed in this news release and in filings made with securities regulators. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of Gensources forward-looking statements. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on Gensources forward-looking statements. Gensource does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by Gensource or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Nachrichten zu Gensource Potash Corp

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Gensource Potash News
RSS Feed
Gensource Potash zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Gensource Potash Corp

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Gensource Potash News

17.06.21Gensource Comments on Statement of Claim Filing
02.07.21Gensource Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting
Weitere Gensource Potash News
Werbung

Trading-News

Nasdaq 100  neue Rekorde oder Korrektur?
DZ BANK - Walt Disney: Superhelden im Streaming-Abo
Vontobel: Wer profitiert von Chinas Fünfjahresplan? Der Vontobel China New Vision Index macht den Zugang einfach
Daimler-Bilanz stark - Aktionäre freuen sich nur kurz
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - alles in Butter für die Bullen
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Der falsche Umgang mit ETFs kostet Privatanleger Geld: Worauf Profis achten
Solidvest Weekend Briefing
Podcast: CIO Jan Beckers verrät seine Aktienformel
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Spannend: Alles ist relativ
Quartalssplitter
Anleihen oder Tagesgeld? Sicherheit geht auch anders.
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Grundrente - Alles Wich­tige zur neuen Rente für Gering­ver­diener
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Gensource Potash-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Gensource Potash Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Was zahlt die Versicherung bei Hochwasser?
Millionen getäuschte Sparer  Das Märchen von den grünen Fonds
Raketen und Weltraum-Tourismus - wie lohnt sich ein Investment ins Weltall?
Kunst vs. Aktien  Hier erreichen Anleger die höhere Rendite
Die falsche Angst der Deutschen vor dem Risiko

News von

Wind-Tochter wird für Siemens Energy zur Dauerbelastung
DAX im Minus: Europas Börsen auf Talfahrt - Siemens Energy stürzen ab
Newsticker Corona: Höchster Neuinfektionswert seit Mitte Januar in Großbritannien
Mehr Gewinn: Die 30 wachstumsstärksten Aktien Deutschlands
Bitcoin steht vor dem Sprung: Was Sie jetzt wissen sollten

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich im Minus -- MVW erzielt Absatzplus -- PUMA wird zuversichtlicher -- JENOPTIK hebt Jahresziele an -- NEL, Nordex, Daimler im Fokus

Ex-Wirecard-Chef Braun bleibt in U-Haft. ADVA hebt Ergebnis-Prognose an. GSK erreicht Studienziele mit Anämie-Medikament. Xiaomi neue Nummer zwei im Smartphone-Geschäft. Carl Zeiss Meditec erhöht Jahresziele. IPOs: China plant offenbar weniger strenge Vorgaben für Techbörsengänge in Hongkong. Yara legt dank höherer Preise kräftig zu. Ericsson mit Umsatzrückgang.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 28 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 28 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 28 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die umsatzstärksten Unternehmen der Welt
Welche Unternehmen erwirtschafteten den größten Jahresumsatz?
Die besten Börsentage aller Zeiten
Welche Indizes konnten die höchsten Zugewinne einfahren?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die größten Börsen- und Finanzskandale
Die größten Betrüger, Zocker und Bilanzfälscher.
Das Top-Ranking der Fußballweltmeister
Welches Land schnitt bei den Weltmeisterschaften am besten ab?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Ölpreis Ende des Jahres?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net Brokerage

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net Zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen