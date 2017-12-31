Gensource Announces Re-Filing of Its NI 43-101 Technical Report, Highlighting a Key Asset  Its Technical Team

Gensource Potash Corporation ("Gensource or the "Company)
(TSX.V: GSP). As a result of a review by staff of the Ontario
Securities Commission ("OSC), Gensource is issuing this news release
regarding our disclosure on the Vanguard One Potash Project ("Vanguard
or the "Project).
On July 15, 2017, Gensource filed the NI 43-101 technical report titled
"Technical Report Summarizing the Feasibility Study for the Vanguard One
Project, Saskatchewan (the "Technical Report) to SEDAR. The Technical
Report was certified by one principal author, Louis F. Fourie, P.Geo.,
Pri. Sci. Nat., of Terra Modelling Services Inc., an independent
consultant and Qualified Person ("QP) under NI 43-101. The Technical
Report consists of information summarized from the feasibility study
("FS or the "Study), which was completed by an integrated team of
potash design and construction experts, and the highlights of the Study
were communicated in a news release dated May 31, 2017. Since the
Technical Report was created based on the underlying Study, to solidify
the technical robustness and to validate the quality team involved in
the production of this work, Gensource has amended the Technical Report
to include personal certificates and consents of each of the key QPs
responsible for specific subject areas, rather than just one. The
collection of QP certificates will thus replace the previous single QP
certificate and signature, found at the end of the Technical Report
(i.e. Section 28 & 29).
It is important to note that no changes to the substance or results of
the Technical Report have been made.
On this basis, Gensource is pleased to announce the re-filing of its
Technical Report, highlighting its technical team the QPs - who,
together, executed the Study and delivered the Technical Report. The
certificates for each of the QPs and the Technical Report itself have
been filed on SEDAR. These companies and QPs are recognized experts in
their respective fields and bring best-in-class Saskatchewan potash
knowledge and experience to the Project. Gensource considers its
technical team to be its core asset responsible for its success to-date
and its best vehicle for ultimate success in the future, as the Company
advances its business model and objective of becoming a new and
independent potash producer.
Mike Ferguson, Gensources President & CEO, commented, "We are extremely
proud of the technical team that has so substantially contributed to our
significant progress. The completed feasibility study for Vanguard One
has created a new entry point to the potash industry. No longer do the
barriers of multi-billion-dollar price tags, 10-year-long development
cycles, together with the associated annual 3 4 million tonnes of
production represent the formidable hurdles to become a primary potash
producer. The Gensource business model, based on the results of the
feasibility study, lowers the barrier to a more manageable CAD 279M
capex, 2-year effort with a production of just 250,000 tonnes per year.
With that new entry point, the space has now been opened up to a much
broader range of potential entrants, creating a scenario we believe will
be good for both the farmer (the real end-user of the product) and the
industry itself as it transitions towards a situation where potash
becomes a more openly traded commodity.
About Gensource
Gensource is based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and is focused on
developing the next potash production facility in that province but
with a fundamentally different approach. Gensources President and CEO,
Mike Ferguson, P.Eng., has assembled a management and technical team
with direct and specific expertise and experience in potash development
in Saskatchewan.
Gensource operates under a business plan that has two key components:
(1) vertical integration with the market to ensure that all production
capacity built is directed to a specific market, eliminating market-side
risk; and (2) technical innovation which will allow for a small and
economic potash production facility, which is much friendlier to the
environment and less expensive and time consuming to construct and
operate - the output of which can then be directed to the identified
specific market.
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward looking information and
Gensource cautions readers that forward- looking information is based on
certain assumptions and risk factors that could cause actual results to
differ materially from the expectations of Gensource included in this
news release. This news release includes certain "forward-looking
statements, which often, but not always, can be identified by the use
of words such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates",
"may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". These statements are based
on information currently available to Gensource and Gensource provides
no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations.
Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements with respect
to Gensources future plans, objectives or goals, to the effect that
Gensource or management expects a stated condition or result to occur,
including the establishment of vertical integration partnerships and the
sourcing of end use potash purchasers. Since forward-looking statements
are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by
their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual
results relating to Gensources financial condition and prospects, the
ability to establish viable vertical integration partnerships and the
sourcing of end use potash purchasers could differ materially from those
currently anticipated in such statements for many reasons such as:
failure to settle a definitive joint venture agreement with a party and
advance and finance the project; changes in general economic conditions
and conditions in the financial markets; the ability to find and source
off-take agreements; changes in demand and prices for potash;
litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory,
political and competitive developments; technological and operational
difficulties encountered in connection with Gensources activities; and
other matters discussed in this news release and in filings made with
securities regulators. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that
may affect any of Gensources forward-looking statements. These and
other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not
place undue reliance on Gensources forward-looking statements.
Gensource does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement
that may be made from time to time by Gensource or on its behalf, except
in accordance with applicable securities laws.
