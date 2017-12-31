Gensource Announces Vanguard One Project Achieves Environmental Assessment Milestone

Gensource Potash Corporation ("Gensource or the "Company)
(TSX.V: GSP) is pleased to announce that it has received the Ministerial
determination (the "Determination) of "not a development from the
Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment ("MOE) for the Vanguard One
project (the "Project). As a result of the Determination, Gensource is
not required to complete a full Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA),
since it has been recognized that the Project has a number of positive
environmental attributes that will not trigger the stringent criteria of
the Saskatchewan Environmental Assessment Act and, consequently, the
Project is unlikely to have a significant impact on the environment.
This notification officially confirms that the Project can now proceed
to the next stage of the environmental regulatory process: detailed
construction licensing.
Figure 1: Aerial Perspective of Vanguard One Module (Overall Site Footprint, Less than 9 Ha or 22 ac.)
Mike Ferguson, Gensources President & CEO stated that "a Ministerial
Determination of not a development is a fantastic outcome for
Gensource and our Vanguard One project and is exactly what the team was
working towards. It is a decision that we anticipated due to the fact
that our approach to potash mining is radically different from
traditional potash projects Vanguard One will be much more
environmentally friendly with no salt tailings and no brine ponds of any
sort. This Determination not only confirms one of our core values as a
company to provide a cleaner source of potash production but it is
also a crucial element to our Project success, as it enables a much
faster, more efficient and cost-effective overall project development
timeline.
According to the MOE, "An Environmental Assessment (EA) is a
results-based process used by the Government of Saskatchewan to
understand and evaluate the potential environmental impacts of a project
before any irreversible decisions are taken that may lead to negative
effects on the environment, natural resources or public health and
safety. As per the Environmental Assessment Act (the "Act),
proponents are to evaluate and self-assess as to whether or not their
proposed project is likely to meet any of the specific criteria within
the Act that would trigger a full environmental impact assessment, and
whether a review under the Act is warranted.
Based on the technology, size, and environmental implications of the
Project, the Gensource team strongly believed that the Project should
not be classified as a "development under the Act. On that basis,
Gensource engaged Golder Associates Ltd. (Golder) to prepare a Technical
Proposal for the Vanguard One project, which was submitted in June 2017
to the Environmental Assessment & Stewardship (EAS) Branch of the MOE,
for review and determination. As part of the Technical Proposal,
potential effects of the Project on the local environment were assessed.
Further work was completed to address additional information requests
from the EAS Branch over the course of the review period. Subsequently,
on August 8, 2018, Gensource received official communication from the
Government of Saskatchewan confirming that, indeed, the Project was not
classified as a "development, since the Project is unlikely to cause
significant adverse residual effects on the environment. For more
information about the Saskatchewan Environmental Assessment process, you
can visit: https://www.saskatchewan.ca/business/environmental-protection-and-sustainability/environmental-assessment/environmental-assessment-process
The Vanguard One project is not a conventional potash solution mine. The
plant site footprint is approximately 300 m by 300 m (9 hectares or
approx. 22 acres) and, compared to a conventional potash solution mine,
it has a reduced impact on the environment through its lack of salt
tailings, lack of brine-containing surface ponds, reduced impact to
utilities and local infrastructure and reduced water consumption per
tonne of product produced. These features are all enabled by Gensources
innovative selective solution mining and enhanced potash recovery and
process techniques. The small-scale footprint of a Gensource facility is
shown in Figure 1.
To summarize, the environmental advantages of a Gensource Potash module
include:
-
No salt tailings or brine structures (i.e. ponds) on surface.
-
Only groundwater will be used for mining and process water.
-
Reduced consumption of water per tonne of product produced.
-
Self-generating power (Natural Gas boiler/steam turbine generator
cleaner than purchasing grid power, which is majority coal-fired,
resulting in a net greenhouse gas reduction).
-
Site layout can accommodate doubling of production capacity, without a
footprint increase.
-
Smaller consumption of utilities, and lower impact on community
infrastructure.
The Project is designed to produce 250,000 tonnes per year of potassium
chloride (KCl, or potash). In context, this is approximately 1/10th of
the annual production of a typical potash mine in Saskatchewan a feat
accomplished while driving down operating costs per tonne to a globally
competitive level. The drastic footprint difference between a Gensource
module (indicated within the green box) and a traditional potash mine
(indicated within the red box), are shown to scale in Figure 2.
Gensource has previously communicated that there remained two
significant milestones to allow the Project to proceed to construction:
environmental assessment; and project finance.
In May, the Company announced a definitive, binding off-take agreement
with a strategic North American diversified agricultural company (see
May 18, 2018 news release) for the sale of 100% of Vanguard Ones
production for a period of 10 years.
Today, with this news release, the Company announces the accomplishment
of the environmental assessment milestone: approval from MOE, allowing
the Project to move forward to construction licensing.
The one remaining item is project finance. Since the completion of the
definitive off-take agreement, Gensource, in conjunction with its
investment banking team, has made positive and steady progress in
assembling the necessary project financing package to launch the Project
forward into detailed engineering/procurement and construction. Further
updates will be provided as the finance package progresses.
"The Determination from MOE for the Vanguard One potash project is truly
remarkable and is not only a significant milestone for Gensource and our
first Project, but also a milestone for the advancement of the potash
mining industry. It is the first potash project in Saskatchewans
history to be deemed not a development under existing environmental
assessment legislation. With the Vanguard One project, we believe that
Gensource has set the direction for the future responsible stewardship
of one of Saskatchewans most economically important natural resources,
initiating the use of efficient and environmentally responsible potash
production, says Gensources President & CEO, Mike Ferguson. "We
appreciate the work of our team, together with the professionalism
exhibited by the personnel of the EAS Branch of the MOE, to allow us to
achieve this milestone. We are excited to move Vanguard One forward.
About Golder
Established in 1960, Golder is a global, employee-owned group of
companies driven by the purpose to engineer earths development while
preserving earths integrity. From over 165 offices worldwide, more than
6,500 employees help their clients find sustainable solutions to the
challenges society faces today. Golder has been working in Saskatchewan
since 1970, and Golders potash experience includes environmental
assessment for greenfield potash mines, tailings management, and
geotechnical investigations for mining infrastructure.
About Gensource
Gensource is based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and is focused on
developing the next potash production facility in that province but
with a radically and fundamentally different approach. Gensources
President & CEO, Mike Ferguson, P.Eng., has assembled a management and
technical team with direct and specific expertise and experience in
potash development in Saskatchewan.
Gensource operates under a business plan that has two key components:
(1) vertical integration with the market to ensure that all production
capacity built is directed, and pre-sold, to a specific market,
eliminating market-side risk; and (2) technical innovation which will
allow for a small and economic potash production facility, which
is much friendlier to the environment to construct and operate the
output of which can then be directed to a single, specific market.
The project information contained in this news release is based on the
feasibility study for the Vanguard One Project completed in Q2 2017 (See
the news release dated 31 May 2017 for further details). Mike Ferguson,
P.Eng., President & CEO of Gensource and a Qualified Person ("QP) as
defined in NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this
news release.
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward looking information and
Gensource cautions readers that forward- looking information is based on
certain assumptions and risk factors that could cause actual results to
differ materially from the expectations of Gensource included in this
news release. This news release includes certain "forward-looking
statements, which often, but not always, can be identified by the use
of words such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates",
"may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". These statements are based
on information currently available to Gensource and Gensource provides
no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations.
Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements with respect
to Gensources future plans, objectives or goals, to the effect that
Gensource or management expects a stated condition or result to occur,
including the establishment of vertical integration partnerships and the
sourcing of end use potash purchasers. Since forward-looking statements
are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by
their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual
results relating to Gensources financial condition and prospects, the
ability to establish viable vertical integration partnerships and the
sourcing of end use potash purchasers could differ materially from those
currently anticipated in such statements for many reasons such as:
failure to settle a definitive joint venture agreement with a party and
advance and finance the project; changes in general economic conditions
and conditions in the financial markets; the ability to find and source
off-take agreements; changes in demand and prices for potash;
litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory,
political and competitive developments; technological and operational
difficulties encountered in connection with Gensources activities; and
other matters discussed in this news release and in filings made with
securities regulators. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that
may affect any of Gensources forward-looking statements. These and
other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not
place undue reliance on Gensources forward-looking statements.
Gensource does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement
that may be made from time to time by Gensource or on its behalf, except
in accordance with applicable securities laws.
