08.10.2021 23:30

Gensource Potash Announces Private Placement Offering of Convertible Debentures

Gensource Potash Corporation ("Gensource or the "Company) (TSXV:GSP), a fertilizer development company focused on sustainable potash production, today announced its intention to undertake a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering) of up to $2,000,000 principal amount of 5% convertible redeemable unsecured debentures of the Company ("Debentures).

The net proceeds received by Gensource from the Offering are intended to be used to satisfy regulatory capital requirements for its previously announced intention to apply to list its common shares on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange plc.

The Debentures will bear interest at a rate of 5% per annum from the date of issue, payable in arrears on the maturity date of the Debentures, which will be June 30, 2023 (the "Maturity Date). The principal amount of each Debenture shall be convertible, for no additional consideration, into common shares of the Company ("Common Shares) at the option of the holder at any time prior to the earlier of: (i) the close of business on the Maturity Date, and (ii) the business day immediately preceding the date specified by the Company for redemption of the Debentures, at a conversion price equal to $0.34 per Common Share, a 20% premium to the current market price.

The Company has been advised by a number of its insiders, including all of its directors, that they intend to subscribe for Debentures pursuant to the Offering. The participation by such persons in the Offering is considered to be a "related party transaction for the purposes of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101). In accordance with MI 61-101, the Company is not required to obtain a formal valuation or minority approval of the Offering due to the fact that it may rely on an exemption to those requirements contained in MI 61-101, namely that the fair market value of the Offering is not more than 25% of the market capitalization of the Company.

The Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful. These securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered or exempt therefrom.

About Gensource

Gensource is a fertilizer development company based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and is on track to become the next fertilizer production company in that province. With a small scale and environmentally leading approach to potash production, Gensource believes its technical and business model will be the future of the industry. Gensource operates under a business plan that has two key components: (1) vertical integration with the market to ensure that all production capacity built is directed, and pre-sold, to a specific market, eliminating market-side risk; and (2) technical innovation which will allow for a small and economic potash production facility, that demonstrates environmental leadership within the industry, producing no salt tailings, therefore eliminating decommissioning risk, and requiring no surface brine ponds, thereby removing the single largest and negative environmental aspect of potash mining.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statement

This news release may contain forward-looking information and Gensource cautions readers that forward- looking information is based on certain assumptions and risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations of Gensource included in this news release. This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements, which often, but not always, can be identified by the use of words such as "believes, "anticipates, "expects, "estimates, "may, "could, "would, "will, or "plan. These statements are based on information currently available to Gensource and Gensource provides no assurance that actual results will meet managements expectations.

Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements with respect to Gensources future plans, objectives or goals, to the effect that Gensource or management expects a stated condition or result to occur, including the Offering. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements for many reasons such as: failure to complete the Offering; failure to finance the Tugaske Project or other projects on terms which are economic or at all; failure to settle a definitive joint venture agreement with a party and advance and finance the Tugaske Project; changes in general economic conditions and conditions in the financial markets; the ability to find and source off-take agreements; changes in demand and prices for potash; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological and operational difficulties encountered in connection with Gensources activities; an inability to predict and counteract the effects of COVID-19 on the business of Gensource, including but not limited to the effects of COVID-19 on the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains, failure to obtain required regulatory approvals; and other matters discussed in this news release and in filings made with securities regulators. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of Gensources forward-looking statements. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on Gensources forward-looking statements. Gensource does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by Gensource or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

