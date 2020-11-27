  • Suche
27.11.2020 01:30

Gensource Potash: Decision to Replace "Financial Investor

Gensource Potash Corporation ("Gensource or the "Company) (TSX-V:GSP), a fertilizer development company focused on sustainable potash production, announces that, in alignment with its partner and Tugaske Project off-taker, Helm AG, it has made the decision to replace the "financial investor as identified in the Tugaske Project SPV (Special Purpose Vehicle).

In previous news releases, Gensource identified a financial investor in the structure diagrams for the project SPV. The SPV structure is not changing, only the specific unnamed group identified as the financial investor. The replacement is expected to originate from a group of parties that have already expressed interest in the project. This group includes both pure financial investors and groups with sector-specific experience. Sector-specific experience would, of course, add value to the SPV in addition to the pure financial investment.

The replacement will allow for a synergistic partnership that aligns with the vision for, and future operation of the Tugaske Project. It will help reduce project risk and help expedite project financing and execution.

Mike Ferguson, President & CEO of Gensource said, "Consistent with our focus on transparency, Gensource is pleased to share this update with its shareholders. It represents a positive incremental evolution of the project SPV and Gensource looks forward to working with Helm to create this new partnership and to the continued progress of the Tugaske project meanwhile, the Gensource-Helm team continue to work through the senior debt and Euler Hermes processes.

About Gensource

Gensource Potash is a fertilizer development company based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and is on track to become the next fertilizer production company in that province. With a small scale and environmentally leading approach to potash production, Gensource believes its technical and business model will be the future of the industry. Gensource operates under a business plan that has two key components: (1) vertical integration with the market to ensure that all production capacity built is directed, and pre-sold, to a specific market, eliminating market-side risk; and (2) technical innovation which will allow for a small and economic potash production facility, that demonstrates environmental leadership within the industry, producing no salt tailings, therefore eliminating decommissioning risk, and requiring no surface brine ponds, thereby removing the single largest negative environmental impact of conventional potash mining.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward looking information and Gensource cautions readers that forward- looking information is based on certain assumptions and risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations of Gensource included in this news release. This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements, which often, but not always, can be identified by the use of words such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". These statements are based on information currently available to Gensource and Gensource provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward looking statements include estimates and statements with respect to Gensources future plans, objectives or goals, to the effect that Gensource or management expects a stated condition or result to occur, including the ability to finance the Tugaske Project or other projects, the establishment of vertical integration partnerships and the sourcing of end use potash purchasers. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results relating to Gensources financial condition and prospects, the ability to finance the Tugaske Project or other projects on terms which are economic or at all, the ability to establish viable vertical integration partnerships and the sourcing of end use potash purchasers could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements for many reasons such as: failure to finance the Tugaske Project or other projects on terms which are economic or at all; failure to settle a definitive joint venture agreement with a party and advance and finance the project; changes in general economic conditions and conditions in the financial markets; the ability to find and source off-take agreements; changes in demand and prices for potash; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological and operational difficulties encountered in connection with Gensources activities; and other matters discussed in this news release and in filings made with securities regulators. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of Gensources forward-looking statements. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on Gensources forward-looking statements. Gensource does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by Gensource or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Werbung

