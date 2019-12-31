finanzen.net
Aktienhandel ohne Kaufprovision, ohne Depotgebühr - jetzt bei eToro kostenlos anmelden und investieren! eToro - die führende Social Trading Plattform-w-
26.06.2020 13:58

GeoPark Announces Appointment of Sylvia Escovar Gomez to Its Board of Directors

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

GeoPark Limited ("GeoPark or the "Company) (NYSE: GPRK), a leading independent Latin American oil and gas explorer, operator and consolidator with operations and growth platforms in Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Ecuador announced the appointment of Sylvia Escovar Gomez as a new independent member of the Board of Directors of the Company, effective August 1, 2020.

Ms. Escovar, one of the most respected and admired business leaders in Latin America, brings with her a valuable mix of government, multilateral organization, and private enterprise experience, and a successful track record in each area.

An economist by training, Ms. Escovar has previously worked for the World Bank, the Central Bank of Colombia and the National Department of Planning. She also served as Deputy Secretary of Education and Deputy Secretary of Finance for the Bogota municipal government.

Since 2012, Ms. Escovar has been the CEO of Terpel S.A.  a fuel distribution company  which operates in Colombia, Ecuador, Panama, Peru and the Dominican Republic. Under her leadership, Terpel delivered its best financial results in its over 50-year history and became Colombias third largest company, with a footprint that covers virtually the entire country.

Ms. Escovar is an innovator who leads a team that converted and improved Terpels business model, expanding the range and quality of its services and enhancing its performance in the long-term. She and her team made Terpel a true leader in sustainability, with consistently high rankings in the RobecoSAM Sustainability Yearbook.

Ms. Escovar was named the 2014 top businessperson of the year by Portfolio, Colombias leading financial daily. In 2018 she received the Colombian National Order of Merit for spearheading private sector support for peacebuilding and reconciliation in Colombia. And in 2020, she was the only woman on the Corporate Reputation Business Monitors list of Colombian leaders with the best reputation to rank in the top 10. Ms. Escovar is also highly sought after in national discussions on policy, trade, diversity and inclusion. Ms. Escovars other Board memberships include Grupo Bancolombia and Organizacion Corona S.A.

GeoPark also announces additional changes to its Board of Directors with the resignations of Mr. Jamie Coulter and Mr. Juan Cristobal Pavez (both effective June 10, 2020) and expresses its thanks and gratitude to both for their valuable service to, and support of, the Company. Mr. Coulter has a long history with GeoPark as one of its original investors in its very early days and has continued as an ally during its successful growth trajectory  including being a member of our Board for three years. Mr. Pavez has served as a Board Member for over 12 years and, in addition to his contribution to the growth and development of GeoPark, Mr. Pavez has also been a major long-term investor in the Company.

James F. Park, CEO of GeoPark, said: "The Board of Directors is honored to have Sylvia Escovar join our Company. With her extensive experience, she will bring immediate value to our Board and continuous efforts to build a better company. Her ideals and approach to leading Terpel are a perfect fit with and will enhance GeoParks culture  and her success with the bottom line will help drive and improve our overall performance. Even more relevant today, during this time of energy transition and ever-increasing challenges for our industry, Sylvia Escovars participation will provide us the opportunity to collaborate with a true and proven change agent.

As a close-knit Company, it is always sad to say good-bye to individuals who have participated in, and contributed to, our rich history  and we express our sincere and profound thanks to Jamie Coulter and Juan Cristobal Pavez, and we wish them well.

GeoPark can be visited online at www.geo-park.com.

NOTICE

Additional information about GeoPark can be found in the "Investor Support section on the website at www.geo-park.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS RELEVANT TO FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as anticipate, believe, could, expect, should, plan, intend, will, estimate and potential, among others.

Forward-looking statements that appear in a number of places in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations, regarding various matters, including enhancement of our culture and improvements to our performance. Forward-looking statements are based on managements beliefs and assumptions, and on information currently available to the management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information or future developments or to release publicly any revisions to these statements in order to reflect later events or circumstances, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a discussion of the risks facing the Company which could affect whether these forward-looking statements are realized, see filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nachrichten zu GeoPark Holdings Ltd.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr GeoPark News
RSS Feed
GeoPark zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu GeoPark Holdings Ltd.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
21.09.2017GeoPark BuyCanaccord Adams
25.05.2017GeoPark BuyEuro Pacific Capital
21.09.2017GeoPark BuyCanaccord Adams
25.05.2017GeoPark BuyEuro Pacific Capital

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für GeoPark Holdings Ltd. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene GeoPark News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere GeoPark News
Werbung

Trading-News

Devisenmärkte: Besser, aber nicht gut
Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Discount Zertifikate auf Lufthansa, ThyssenKrupp, Continental
DZ BANK - Linde hat die Schaufeln für einen Wasserstoffboom
EUR/USD  Weiterer Hochlauf erwartet
Schwerpunkt der Woche: USA schlägt Europa 1:0
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Zeit für Qualität
Exporo: Diese Mittelstädte sind im Aufwind für Immobilieninvestments
Oskar: Herausforderungen beim ETF-Kauf
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur GeoPark-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

GeoPark Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Welche Spiegelreflexkamera für Einsteiger passt zu mir?
Unter Umständen werden wir unsere Städte nicht mehr wiedererkennen
So behalten Sie im Homeoffice einen konzentrierten Kopf
Die Wirecard-Aktie offenbart den größten Fehler aller Sparer
Schutz ab der Geburt? Nur diese Versicherung braucht Ihr Kind wirklich

News von

Top Thema: Wirecard bricht zusammen - Prüfer spricht von Betrug
Mehrwertsteuer: Wird jetzt alles billiger? Was gilt für Selbstständige?
Steuern: Die Verrechnung von Verlusten mit Gewinnen wurde beschnitten - diese Hoffnung gibt es jetzt für Börsianer
Newsticker Corona: Kroatien ordnet 14-tägige Quarantäne für Besucher aus Balkan-Staaten an
Lufthansa-Aktie: Schöne Rendite bei großem Puffer und gutem Abgeld

Heute im Fokus

DAX-Anleger in Kauflaune -- RWE und E.ON kurz vor Deal -- Wirecard rauscht nach neuen Schwierigkeiten ab -- ams dementiert Behördenuntersuchung -- Nike: Tiefrote Zahlen -- adidas, Lufthansa im Fokus

Deutsche Bank meistert Stresstest. H&M mit roten Zahlen. ifo-Beschäftigungsbarometer steigt im Juni spürbar. Nach Corona-Stresstest: Fed verbietet Banken vorerst Aktienrückkäufe. Frankreich und Niederlande einig über Air France-KLM-Milliardenhilfe. Vonovia kauft 2,6 Prozent an niederländischer Vesteda. Lufthansa-Pleite abgewendet.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 20/26: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Verkauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkaufslisten der Experten
KW 20/26: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 25 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind 2020 die 10 bestbezahlten Prominenten der Welt
Welcher Promi macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q1 2020)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, zur Ruhe zu setzen?
Welche Marken sind vorne mit dabei?
BrandZ-Ranking: Das sind die wertvollsten deutschen Marken
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Würden Sie nach Bewältigung der Corona-Pandemie gerne mehr von zu Hause aus arbeiten?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
12:55 Uhr
DAX-Anleger in Kauflaune -- RWE und E.ON kurz vor Deal -- Wirecard rauscht nach neuen Schwierigkeiten ab -- ams dementiert Behördenuntersuchung -- Nike: Tiefrote Zahlen -- adidas, Lufthansa im Fokus
Marktberichte
13:42 Uhr
DAX setzt sich auf grünem Terrain fest
Ausland
13:48 Uhr
Sanofi will in Europa offenbar 1.700 Stellen abbauen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Lufthansa AG823212
BayerBAY001
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
Daimler AG710000
NetCents TechnologyA2AFTK
NEL ASAA0B733
Deutsche Bank AG514000
TUITUAG00
Plug Power Inc.A1JA81
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
BASFBASF11
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Amazon906866
Infineon AG623100