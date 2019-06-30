finanzen.net
16.01.2020 22:32
Bewerten
(0)

GeoPark Announces Closing of Amerisur Acquisition

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

GeoPark Limited ("GeoPark or the "Company) (NYSE: GPRK), a leading independent Latin American oil and gas explorer, operator and consolidator with operations and growth platforms in Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Ecuador, today announced that it has closed the previously announced acquisition of Amerisur Resources Plc. ("Amerisur) (LON: AMER).

GeoPark acquired the entire issued share capital of Amerisur for a total cash consideration of approximately $314 million (approximately £242 million at an offer price of 19.21 pence per share). The Company is funding the transaction through the issuance of $350 million 5.5% senior notes due 2027, to be used for the Amerisur acquisition and for general corporate purposes.

Amerisur is a cashflow positive, growing business with low operating costs and a strong balance sheet with no debt, and a cash position of $36 million as of September 30, 2019. The Amerisur acquisition incorporates 13 production, development and exploration blocks in Colombia, including 12 operated blocks in the Putumayo basin and the non-operated CPO-5 block in the Llanos basin, the Oleoducto Binacional Amerisur (an export oil pipeline from Colombia to Ecuador), and valuable partnerships with Oxy and ONGC (the national oil company of India and operator of the CPO-5 block).

Key metrics of Amerisur include net light oil production of 6,865 bopd (September 2019), net proven reserves of 15.0 million barrels, net proven and probable reserves of 21.8 million barrels (certified by McDaniel & Associates as of end-July 2019) and net unrisked exploration resources of 289 million to 566 million barrels (mean to high-end, estimated by McDaniel & Associates).

James F. Park, Chief Executive Officer of GeoPark, commented: "Through this transaction, GeoPark continues delivering on our 17-year vision of creating from scratch, patiently and responsibly, the leading oil and gas independent across Latin America. The acquisition of Amerisur brings a wagon full of short, medium and long-term benefits - including light oil production, proven reserves, low breakeven cash flow, low-risk development opportunities, significant exploration resources, new strategic acreage, carried exploration drilling, a cross border pipeline, new industry partnerships and attractive operating and commercial synergies. Our team is prepared and hitting the ground running today to begin working on this exciting new opportunity.

NOTICE

Additional information about GeoPark can be found in the "Investor Support section on the website at www.geo-park.com.

Rounding amounts and percentages: Certain amounts and percentages included in this press release have been rounded for ease of presentation. Percentage figures included in this press release have not in all cases been calculated on the basis of such rounded figures, but on the basis of such amounts prior to rounding. For this reason, certain percentage amounts in this press release may vary from those obtained by performing the same calculations using the figures in the financial statements. In addition, certain other amounts that appear in this press release may not sum due to rounding.

This press release contains certain oil and gas metrics, including information per share, operating netback, reserve life index, and others, which do not have standardized meanings or standard methods of calculation and therefore such measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Such metrics have been included herein to provide readers with additional measures to evaluate the Company's performance; however, such measures are not reliable indicators of the future performance of the Company and future performance may not compare to the performance in previous periods.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS RELEVANT TO FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward- looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as anticipate, believe, could, expect, should, plan, intend, will, estimate and potential, among others.

Forward-looking statements that appear in a number of places in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations, regarding various matters, including the funding of the Amerisur acquisition, Amerisurs expected business exploration and production, its drilling activities, its reserves, its partnerships and its financial results. Forward-looking statements are based on managements beliefs and assumptions, and on information currently available to the management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors. Oil and gas production figures included in this release are stated before the effect of royalties paid in kind, consumption and losses, except when specified.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information or future developments or to release publicly any revisions to these statements in order to reflect later events or circumstances, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a discussion of the risks facing the Company which could affect whether these forward-looking statements are realized, see filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Readers are cautioned that the exploration resources disclosed in this press release are not necessarily indicative of long-term performance or of ultimate recovery. Unrisked prospective resources are not risked for change of development or chance of discovery. If a discovery is made, there is no certainty that it will be developed or, if it is developed, there is no certainty as to the timing of such development. There is no certainty that any portion of the Prospective Resources will be discovered. If discovered, there is no certainty that it will be commercially viable to produce any portion of the resources. Prospective Resource volumes are presented as unrisked.

Nachrichten zu GeoPark Holdings Ltd.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr GeoPark News
RSS Feed
GeoPark zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu GeoPark Holdings Ltd.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
21.09.2017GeoPark BuyCanaccord Adams
25.05.2017GeoPark BuyEuro Pacific Capital
21.09.2017GeoPark BuyCanaccord Adams
25.05.2017GeoPark BuyEuro Pacific Capital

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für GeoPark Holdings Ltd. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene GeoPark News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere GeoPark News
Werbung

Inside

DZ BANK - Brent: Bären fahren Konter
500 Jahre Börsengeschichte
SOCIETE GENERALE: INLINE-OPTIONSSCHEINE AUF DEUTSCHE BANK- MIT SEITWÄRTSKURSEN RENDITE ERZIELEN
Nasdaq Composite: Meilenstein 10.000 im Visier
Vontobel: Video: DAX - freie Fahrt zum Allzeithoch?
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Angriff gen Norden
Amazon kauft bei Deutscher Post ein
wikifolio.com: Das war der Dezember
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur GeoPark-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

GeoPark Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

So entgehen Sie der Gebührenfalle bei ETFs
Reich werden mit den sieben Megatrends des Jahrzehnts
Welche Extras bei der Krankenkasse wichtig sind - und welche nicht
Das Ende von Windows 7  So retten Sie Ihren Computer
Wie finde ich die richtige Matratze? Die wichtigsten Tipps zum Kauf

News von

Wirecard-Aktie: Short-Squeeze nimmt Fahrt auf
Hammer-Warnung: Investoren sehen Plug Power bald am Ende
Steht ein Kursanstieg bevor? Leerverkäufer reduzieren ihre Wette auf eine fallende Aktie von Nel Asa deutlich
Varta-Aktie: Die Chance an der Super-Unterstützung
Russlands Regierung tritt zurück - Medwedew wechselt in Sicherheitsrat

Heute im Fokus

Wall Street mit neuen Rekorden -- DAX schließt etwas leichter -- HelloFresh übertrifft eigene Ziele -- Tesla-Aktie beendet Rally abrupt -- Varta, EVOTEC, Beiersdorf im Fokus

Sewing: Deutsche Bank kommt bei Umsetzung neuer Strategie gut voran. Microsoft startet große Klima-Initiative. Fed-Gouverneurin: Leitzins der US-Notenbank bleibt 2020 wohl stabil. Schlichtungsversuch von Ufo und Lufthansa gescheitert. Uniper-Arbeitnehmer rufen neue finnische Regierungschefin zur Hilfe. Commerzbank: Auslagerung der Wertpapierabwicklung dauert länger.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 2 2020.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 2 2020.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 2 2020.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in Q4 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in Q4 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das Schwarzbuch 2019
Wo 2019 sinnlos Steuern verbrannt wurden
Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt 2019
Diese Unternehmen sind vorne mit dabei
Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier arbeiten die Deutschen am liebsten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Im Ringen um den Erhalt des Atomabkommens drohen die Europäer dem Iran mit härteren Schritten. Glauben Sie, dass der Atom-Deal noch zu retten ist?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:05 Uhr
Wall Street mit neuen Rekorden -- DAX schließt etwas leichter -- HelloFresh übertrifft eigene Ziele -- Tesla-Aktie beendet Rally abrupt -- Varta, EVOTEC, Beiersdorf im Fokus
Webinare
22:33 Uhr
Online-Seminar: Apple, Tesla, Wirecard, Bitcoin, Gold - wer sind die Favoriten des Jahres 2020?
Aktie im Fokus
22:16 Uhr
Enormes Kurspotential: Expertin sieht Tesla-Aktie bei 6.000 US-Dollar
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
NEL ASAA0B733
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Varta AGA0TGJ5
TeslaA1CX3T
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Apple Inc.865985
EVOTEC SE566480
PowerCell Sweden ABA14TK6
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
CommerzbankCBK100
BASFBASF11
Microsoft Corp.870747
E.ON SEENAG99