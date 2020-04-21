  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
11.03.2021 01:43

GeoPark Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.0205 Per Share

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

GeoPark Limited ("GeoPark or the "Company) (NYSE: GPRK), a leading independent Latin American oil and gas explorer, operator and consolidator with operations and growth platforms in Colombia, Ecuador, Chile, Brazil and Argentina today announced its Board of Directors has declared its quarterly cash dividend of $0.0205 per share ($1.25 million in the aggregate) payable on April 13, 2021 to the shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2021.

GeoPark plans to deliver another year of strong operational and financial performance and free cash flow generation while remaining committed to returning value to its shareholders.

NOTICE

Additional information about GeoPark can be found in the "Investor Support section on the website at www.geo-park.com.

Certain amounts included in this press release have been rounded for ease of presentation.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS RELEVANT TO FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward- looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as anticipate, believe, could, expect, should, plan, intend, will, estimate and potential, among others.

Forward-looking statements that appear in a number of places in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations, regarding various matters, including the expected future operational and financial performance and free cash flow generation. Forward-looking statements are based on managements beliefs and assumptions, and on information currently available to the management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information or future developments or to release publicly any revisions to these statements in order to reflect later events or circumstances, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a discussion of the risks facing the Company which could affect whether these forward-looking statements are realized, see filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Nachrichten zu GeoPark Holdings Ltd.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr GeoPark News
RSS Feed
GeoPark zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu GeoPark Holdings Ltd.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
21.09.2017GeoPark BuyCanaccord Adams
25.05.2017GeoPark BuyEuro Pacific Capital
21.09.2017GeoPark BuyCanaccord Adams
25.05.2017GeoPark BuyEuro Pacific Capital

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für GeoPark Holdings Ltd. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene GeoPark News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere GeoPark News
Werbung

Trading-News

Podcast mit Prof. Dr. Stefan Mittnik von Scalable Capital: Risiko & Rendite
Symrise erhöht nach Gewinnplus die Dividende
Neues Kaufsignal im DAX: Was das für Anleger bedeutet und wo das nächste Kursziel liegt
Vontobel: Aktienanleihen Investor: Videokonferenzenanbieter bereiten sich auf die Zeit nach Corona vor
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones unter dem Vortageshoch
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Warum Risiken am Aktienmarkt keine Rolle spielen
Jetzt zum Webinar anmelden: Flexibel anlegen, ohne auf Sicherheit und Renditechancen zu verzichten.
Robo Advisor Testsieger 2020 im Web Seminar kennenlernen
Old Economy schlägt New Tech?
my-si Webinar "Nachhaltig, renditestark und sozial: So geht intelligentes Vermögensmanagement heute"
Unheimlicher Aktienhype
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur GeoPark-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

GeoPark Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Lebensmittelverschwendung ist ein Teil der Art, wie wir leben
Vollauslastung bis Leerstand  auffälliges Nord-Süd-Gefälle in der Hotelkrise
Mit diesen Aktien profitieren Sie von Europas Comeback
Die Immobilie als Garant für Wohlstand? Die Zeiten sind vorbei
Rente mit 63  Diesen teuren Denkfehler müssen Sie vermeiden

News von

Wasserstoff Newsblog: Auftrag für Ballard Power - Aktie legt deutlich zu
DAX-Chartanalyse: Ausbruch mit Übertreibung
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Milliardenverluste für Leerverkäufer bei GameStop
Wasserstoff: Megahot oder Riesenflop - Wie die Aussichten sind, wo die Chancen liegen
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Adidas sieht "gewaltiges Interesse" an US-Marke Reebok

Heute im Fokus

Dow schließt höher -- DAX hält 14.500-Punkte-Marke bis Handelsende -- US-Konjunkturpaket beschlossen -- adidas optimistisch für 2021 -- Bayer will an Schwung gewinnen -- Tesla, GE im Fokus

Krumme Geschäfte in Indien: Vorermittlungen gegen VW-Tochter Scania. Disney-Sender ESPN steht wohl kurz vor Rechteerwerb an Eishockeyliga. Sonos bestätigt Einstieg ins Geschäft mit Auto-Lautsprechern mit AUDI. JPMorgan kommt offenbar Apollo bei Greensill in die Quere. Russische Behörden schränken Twitter-Nutzung ein. SAP-Tochter Qualtrics will 2021 um ein Viertel wachsen. Apple baut Investitionen in Deutschland kräftig aus.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die 20 größten europäischen Banken
Wessen Marktkapitalisierung wiegt am schwersten?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 9 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 9 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Viertes Quartal 2020: Was sich in Carl Icahns Portfolio getan hat
Depot-Details
Die größten Börsengänge vor Alibaba und Aramco
Welches Unternehmen erzielte bislang das größte Emissionsvolumen?
Diese Studiengänge haben die DAX-Chefs absolviert
Diese Studiengänge haben die DAX-Chefs absolviert
4. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Änderungen im Portfolio
4. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie bewerten Sie die Arbeit der Bundesregierung in Zusammenhang mit der Corona-Pandemie?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen