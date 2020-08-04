  • Suche
05.08.2021 00:04

GeoPark Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.041 Per Share

GeoPark Limited ("GeoPark or the "Company) (NYSE: GPRK), a leading independent Latin American oil and gas explorer, operator and consolidator with operations and growth platforms in Colombia, Ecuador, Chile, Brazil and Argentina today announced its Board of Directors has declared its quarterly cash dividend of $0.041 per share ($2.5 million in the aggregate) payable on August 31, 2021 to the shareholders of record at the close of business on August 17, 2021.

GeoPark is doubling its quarterly dividend from $0.0205 per share ($1.25 million in the aggregate) to $0.041 per share ($2.5 million in the aggregate). The Company remains committed to returning value to its shareholders while executing self-funded and flexible work programs and paying down debt.

Additional information about GeoPark can be found in the "Investor Support section on the website at www.geo-park.com.

Certain amounts included in this press release have been rounded for ease of presentation.

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward- looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as anticipate, believe, could, expect, should, plan, intend, will, estimate and potential, among others.

Forward-looking statements that appear in a number of places in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations, regarding various matters, including expected future financial performance and free cash flow generation. Forward-looking statements are based on managements beliefs and assumptions, and on information currently available to the management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information or future developments or to release publicly any revisions to these statements in order to reflect later events or circumstances, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a discussion of the risks facing the Company which could affect whether these forward-looking statements are realized, see filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

