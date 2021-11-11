  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
Jetzt neu - Discount-Optionsscheine: Informieren Sie sich, wie Sie mit Hebelwirkung auf begrenzt steigende oder fallende Kurse setzen können!-w-
11.11.2021 00:15

GeoPark Announces Strategy and Commitment to Minimize Emissions

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

GeoPark Limited ("GeoPark or the "Company) (NYSE: GPRK), a leading independent Latin American oil and gas explorer, operator and consolidator with operations and growth platforms in Colombia, Ecuador, Chile, Brazil and Argentina, today announced its Board of Directors has approved a Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emission reduction strategy covering short, medium and long-term initiatives1.

Fast, Immediate and Aggressive Targets

  • 35-40% GHG emissions intensity reduction of Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2025 or sooner
  • 40-60% GHG emissions intensity reduction of Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2025-2030
  • Net zero Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2050 or sooner

Greenhouse Gas Emission Reduction Actions and Strategy

  • Plan developed by GeoParks team and supported by Kearney, a globally recognized consulting firm
  • Head start with lower-than-average carbon intensity in 2020: current 15.2 kg CO2e/boe2 intensity is 28% below industry peer group3
  • Main actions underway target core Llanos 34 block (GeoPark operated, 45% WI) where the interconnection to Colombias national grid (~70% hydroelectric4) by 2022 is a decisive near-term catalyst to improve carbon performance and operational reliability, while reducing cost of energy generation
  • In the Llanos 34 block, other initiatives underway include a solar photovoltaic plant to be operational in end-2022 plus subsoil and surface optimization projects
  • In the Platanillo block (GeoPark operated, 100% WI), main actions underway include increasing use of gas for energy generation plus subsoil and surface optimization projects
  • Near-term actions include construction of additional solar photovoltaic plants, infrastructure to limit routinary flaring and venting and geothermal power generation projects
  • Medium-term actions include small-scale hydropower projects, reforestation and afforestation initiatives, among others
  • Longer-term actions may include carbon capture, use and storage projects and potential participation in carbon markets

James F. Park, Chief Executive Officer of GeoPark, said: "GeoPark was built for the long-term to be a leader among independent oil and gas exploration and production companies in Latin America on the foundation that our operations would create value and have a positive impact on all stakeholders. Our carbon reduction plan announced today builds on that principle with low costs and low carbon intensity being key elements of our business model. We congratulate our team that has been working so hard to build a robust strategy with ambitious goals and actionable initiatives that will introduce real change in the short-term.

 

GLOSSARY

 

GHG

Heat retaining chemical compounds that accumulate in the atmosphere

 

 

Scope 1 Emissions

Direct emissions from sources that are owned or controlled by the Company

 

 

Scope 2 Emissions

Indirect emissions from the energy generation purchased from third parties (electricity, heat or steam) that is consumed in operations

 

Scope 3 Emissions

Other indirect emissions, not included in Scope 2, that occur in the companys value chain and are not under its control

 

 

Carbon Dioxide Equivalent (CO2e)

The number of metric tons of CO2 emissions with the same global warming potential as one metric ton of another greenhouse gas

 

 

Carbon Intensity

CO2e emissions per barrel of oil equivalent produced

 

NOTICE

Additional information about GeoPark can be found in the "Investor Support section on the website at www.geo-park.com.

Certain amounts included in this press release have been rounded for ease of presentation.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS RELEVANT TO FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as anticipate, believe, could, expect, should, plan, intend, will, estimate and potential, among others.

Forward-looking statements that appear in a number of places in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations, regarding various matters, including our plan to reduce our carbon footprint by 2025, 2030 and 2050, the interconnection of the Llanos 34 block to the power grid in Colombia, the conversion of the Platanillo block to natural gas and its connection to the grid, the construction of solar photovoltaic plants among other projects and our emission-reduction goals.

Forward-looking statements are based on managements beliefs and assumptions, and on information currently available to the management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information or future developments or to release publicly any revisions to these statements in order to reflect later events or circumstances, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a discussion of the risks facing the Company which could affect whether these forward-looking statements are realized, see filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

_________________________

1 GHG emissions reduction targets refer to GeoParks operated assets and using 2020 as baseline.

2 GeoPark 2020 GHG emissions intensity.

3 Peer group selected by Kearney.

4 Colombian Ministry of Energy and Mines, Report to Congress, p. 14.

Nachrichten zu GeoPark Holdings Ltd.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
09.11.21
Ausblick: GeoPark gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
26.10.21
Erste Schätzungen: GeoPark öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
21.10.21
GeoPark gab Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
GeoPark-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
06.08.21
GeoPark öffnete die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
02.08.21
Ausblick: GeoPark zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
07.05.21
GeoPark mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
12.03.21
GeoPark veröffentlichte Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr GeoPark News
RSS Feed
GeoPark zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu GeoPark Holdings Ltd.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
21.09.2017GeoPark BuyCanaccord Adams
25.05.2017GeoPark BuyEuro Pacific Capital
21.09.2017GeoPark BuyCanaccord Adams
25.05.2017GeoPark BuyEuro Pacific Capital

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für GeoPark Holdings Ltd. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene GeoPark News

19.10.21GeoPark Announces Third Quarter 2021 Operational Update
21.10.21GeoPark gab Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
26.10.21Erste Schätzungen: GeoPark öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
09.11.21Ausblick: GeoPark gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
03.11.21Geopark (GPRK) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
Weitere GeoPark News
Werbung

Trading-News

Die Folgen der steigenden Inflation: Das sollten Sie wissen!
DZ BANK - Brent setzt Konsolidierung im Bereich des Jahreshochs fort!
Vontobel: Aktienanleihen Investor: Der Kampf gegen die Krankheit des Vergessens
Amgen setzt auf den Januar - Aktie stabilisiert sich
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

ETHENEA: Stagflation - zurück in die 1970er Jahre?
Podcast: Lohnen sich Luxus-Aktien? #ResearchTalk mit Hagen Ernst, DJE Kapital
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
Podcast: BIT Capital's Chief Investment Officer Jan Beckers verrät seine Aktienformel
Vartas Auf und Ab
Dreimal D - und die Preise steigen
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur GeoPark-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

GeoPark Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

So sparen Sie am Black Friday bei Staubsaugern und Saugrobotern
So schützen Sie Ihre Familie vor Erbschleichern
Tulpenwarnung auf Twitter und Hype ums Kinder-Metaversum
Homöopathie, Akupunktur, Osteopathie  Diese Kassen geben bis zu 500 Euro dazu
Black Friday: Diese Deals gibt es bereits jetzt

News von

Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Erwartete Aktienplatzierung durch Musk drückt Tesla
BioNTech legt Latte für Umsatz mit Covid-Impfstoff erneut höher
Bayer-Aktie nach Zahlen: Warum das große Comeback klappen könnte
Bayer baut Quartalsergebnis deutlich aus - Agrarchef Liam Condon nimmt den Hut
Der Morgen kompakt: Heute mit Allianz, Nordex und Paypal

Heute im Fokus

Wall Street letztlich im Minus -- DAX schließt leicht im Plus -- Rivian-Aktie bei IPO stark gefragt -- BTC mit neuem Rekordhoch -- Infineon übertrifft Erwartungen -- adidas, E.ON, VW, Veganz im Fokus

US-Inflation gestiegen. TeamViewer-Kurssturz sorgt für weitere Konsequenzen im Management. EU-Experten prüfen Zulassung von Moderna-Impfstoff für Kinder. Gericht lehnt Apple-Antrag im Streit um den App Store ab. SMA Solar steigert Gewinn deutlich - Lieferkettenprobleme belasten. RWE und Shell kooperieren bei Grüner-Wasserstoff- und Dekarbonisierungsprojekten. GRENKE erhöht dank Beteiligungsverkauf Prognose für Nettogewinn.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 44 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 44 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 44 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die smartesten Städte Deutschlands
Das sind die smartesten Städte in Deutschland
Hier ist das Wohnen für Studierende am teuersten
Das sind die elf teuersten deutschen Studentenstädte
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im September 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sind Sie angesichts der steigenden Corona-Inzidenz für eine Impfpflicht?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen