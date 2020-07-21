  • Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
19.06.2021 00:03

GeoPark Comments on Letter From Former Chair

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

GeoPark Limited ("GeoPark or the "Company) (NYSE: GPRK), a leading independent Latin American oil and gas explorer, operator and consolidator with operations and growth platforms in Colombia, Ecuador, Chile, Brazil and Argentina, today issued the following statement in response to the letter sent to the Board by its former Chair Gerald OShaughnessy:

"Since GeoParks inception, we have always worked to ensure we have the skills, capabilities and necessary tools to become the leading independent E&P Company in Latin America. As we have grown and matured, we have worked deliberately to strengthen our governance profile and, today, our Board has a majority of independent directors and a newly appointed independent chair, consistent with best practices. We have added two new independent directors in the last 12 months and have nominated a third independent director for election at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. We have also instituted a new Board committee with two independent members to oversee strategic matters. Our Boards continued evolution and diversification in recent years is an important and notable achievement, and one that we expect will help us build and deliver value to all shareholders.

It is unfortunate that, after 18 years of service as the Chair of GeoParks Board, Mr. OShaughnessy, 72, has chosen to leave the Board and disparage GeoPark with baseless claims. The Board and the management team are focused on the best interests of the Company and our shareholders. We maintain an open dialogue with our shareholders and are always open to opportunities that will create value for all shareholders.

NOTICE

A copy of GeoParks proxy statement and related materials as furnished to the SEC is available at no charge on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. In addition, copies of the proxy statement and other documents may be obtained free of charge by accessing the Companys website at www.geo-park.com or at www.envisionreports.com/GPRK/2021/1B327AP21E/default.htm?voting=true.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS RELEVANT TO FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward- looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as anticipate, believe, could, expect, should, plan, intend, will, estimate and potential, among others.

Forward-looking statements that appear in a number of places in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations, regarding various matters, including the composition of the Board of Directors, the Boards evolution and diversification and GeoParks focus on value creation for shareholders. Forward-looking statements are based on managements beliefs and assumptions, and on information currently available to the management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information or future developments or to release publicly any revisions to these statements in order to reflect later events or circumstances, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a discussion of the risks facing the Company which could affect whether these forward-looking statements are realized, see filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Nachrichten zu GeoPark Holdings Ltd.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr GeoPark News
RSS Feed
GeoPark zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu GeoPark Holdings Ltd.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
21.09.2017GeoPark BuyCanaccord Adams
25.05.2017GeoPark BuyEuro Pacific Capital
21.09.2017GeoPark BuyCanaccord Adams
25.05.2017GeoPark BuyEuro Pacific Capital

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für GeoPark Holdings Ltd. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene GeoPark News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere GeoPark News
Werbung

Trading-News

Technisches Kursziel anheben  Dieses Telekommunikationsunternehmen sollten Sie auf der Watchliste haben!
DZ BANK - Adidas stürmt mit 8 Teams
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones- Abwärtstrend verschärft sich
Umweltverbände gegen Tesla - Aktie kann sich dennoch stabilisieren
Vontobel: Interview: Krypto-Crash - Wie geht es jetzt weiter, was sollten Anleger tun?
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Das 3-Säulen-Modell der Altersvorsorge
Jetzt zum Newsletter anmelden und stets über neue Inhalte rund um Allvest sowie Aktionen und Veranstaltungen informiert werden.
Solidvest Weekend Briefing
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Die lange Zinswende der Fed
BIT Capital setzt neuen Fintech Fonds auf
Umfrage: 47 Prozent der Deutschen sparen auf dem Girokonto - my-si: Vermögen jetzt am Kapitalmarkt aufbauen: Renditestark und nachhaltig
Lernen für den Wohlstand
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Grundrente - Alles Wich­tige zur neuen Rente für Gering­ver­diener
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur GeoPark-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

GeoPark Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

NIMBY-Paradox  Jeder will günstigen Wohnraum, nur nicht in der Nachbarschaft
Die Inflation ist zurück  und das bedeutet sie für unser Leben
Nur 16 von 401  das sind die letzten lukrativen Landkreise für Käufer
Alles, was Sie über den Prime Day 2021 wissen müssen
Apple-Produkte, die Sie zum Prime Day im Auge behalten sollten

News von

Nel Asa-Aktie, Aker Carbon & Co.: Sechs kaufenswerte Erneuerbare Energie-Aktien
CureVac-Studienleiter: Biontech und Moderna haben die besseren Impfstoffe
Der "Digital Euro" kommt: Das bedeutet die neue Währung
Die Allerbesten der Besten: Sechs Qualitätsaktien, die sich lohnen
DAX leicht im Minus: Überlegungen zu US-Zinswende schon 2023 macht Börsen zu schaffen

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht unter 15.500 Punkten ins Wochenende -- Wall Street von Zinsängsten belastet -- Brenntag hebt Gewinnprognose an -- Tesla, VW, Lufthansa, Symrise, CureVac im Fokus

Urteil: AstraZeneca muss weitere 50 Millionen Dosen an EU liefern. HSBC vor Verkauf des französischen Retail-Geschäfts mit Verlust. EU lässt gesperrte Großbanken nun doch bei Finanzgeschäft für Wiederaufbaufonds zu. Aktionäre kippen neue Vergütungspläne für freenet-Vorstände. Letzter Verbrenner von AUDI kommt Mitte der Dekade.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 24 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 24 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 24 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Länder mit der höchsten Wirtschaftskriminalität
In diesen Ländern ist die Korruption besonders hoch
Das sind die schlimmsten Steuroasen
Hier zahlen Unternehmen so gut wie keine Steuern
15 unbekannte Apple-Patente
15 Patente, die Apple für die Zukunft bereithält
Materialien, die teurer sind als Gold
Diese Materialien könnten Sie sich nach Ihrem nächsten Lottogewinn gönnen
Erstes Quartal 2021: Was sich in Carl Icahns Portfolio getan hat
Depot-Details
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Bundesgesundheitsminister Jens Spahn spricht sich für ein Ende der Maskenpflicht aus. Sind sie auch dafür?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net Brokerage

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net Zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen