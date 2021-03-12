GeoPark Provides an Update on Its Board of Directors

GeoPark Limited ("GeoPark or the "Company) (NYSE: GPRK), a leading independent Latin American oil and gas explorer, operator and consolidator today provides an update on its Board of Directors.

GeoPark announces a change to its Board of Directors with the retirement of Mr. Pedro Aylwin, effective December 31, 2021. The Board expresses its thanks and gratitude to Pedro for his invaluable service to, and support of the Company. Mr. Aylwin has a long history with GeoPark that includes his roles as Head of Legal and Governance since 2011 and Board member since 2013. He has been a significant contributor to GeoParks corporate governance enhancements and sustainable growth over all this time.

Mr. Aylwin will continue as Head of Legal and Governance until the Company completes an ongoing executive search process.

The Board will not replace Mr. Aylwin and will reduce its size by one position, leaving six Directors in total and thus increasing the independent Board member majority to 66.6%.

Sylvia Escovar, Chairman of the Board, said, "There are no words to express our gratitude to Pedro for his significant contributions to the Board. We wish him the best in his future plans in Chile and will uphold his values, his long-term vision and his commitment to every one of our stakeholders.

