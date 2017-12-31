German Navy to Field AeroVironment Puma Unmanned Aircraft System with Mantis i45 Sensor

ILA 2018 - AeroVironment,
Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global leader in unmanned aircraft systems
(UAS) for both defense and commercial applications, and ESG
Elektroniksystem- und Logistik-GmbH, a leading system and software house
in Germany for development and service, today announced the German Navy
has acquired the AeroVironment Puma
maritime unmanned aircraft system. The Puma systems will include the Mantis
i45 sensor and pocket Remote Video Terminal (p/RVT). Aerovironment
partnered with ESG to satisfy the requirement of the Bundesamt fur
Ausrustung, Informationstechnik und Nutzung der Bundeswehr (BAAINBw) for
an urgent operational requirement.
AeroVironment's Puma UAS with Mantis i45 Sensor to be fielded by the German Navy (Photo: Business Wire)
"Our Puma unmanned aircraft system, equipped with our Mantis i45 sensor
suite and pocket Remote Video Terminal, packs significant capabilities
into a portable platform that can operate on naval vessels without the
need for modifications to the host ship, said Kirk Flittie, vice
president and general manager of AeroVironments Unmanned Aircraft
Systems business segment. "AeroVironments small UAS have helped
transform the way U.S. and allied forces plan, train, equip and operate.
Fielding Puma to the German Navy provides rapid and effective force
protection as well as interoperability with NATO forces, supporting
coalition mission integration.
German Navy adoption of the Puma system marks another step in the
growing need for and fielding of UAS for the international surface
combatant and coastal craft market. With the Family of Systems (FOS)
concept, customers can add other AeroVironment UAS that will augment
capabilities and utilize the same ground control station and software
for added simplicity and efficiency.
AeroVironment developed the Puma system to win a 2008 United States
Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) competitive program of record and
subsequently supplied the system to the U.S. Navy Expeditionary Combat
Command Coastal Riverine Forces, the U.S. Army for convoy and ground
troop support and the U.S. Marine Corps. The Navy procured Puma AE
systems for use aboard Patrol Craft and also deployed them on a U.S.
Navy Expeditionary Fast Transport (T-EPF) ship in support of counter
organized crime operations in the Caribbean. The Puma system is also
being deployed by multiple international partners.
The United States Department of Defense established the designation
RQ-20B for the block 2 Puma AE small UAS. The block 2 Puma AE system
includes a more powerful and lighter propulsion system, lighter and
stronger airframe, long-endurance battery, precision inertial navigation
system and an improved user interface. The all-environment Mantis
i45 gimbal sensor suite for Puma AE delivers a dramatic leap in
small UAS image resolution and ISR capability.
About AeroVironment
AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) provides customers with more actionable
intelligence so they can proceed with certainty. Based in California,
AeroVironment is a global leader in unmanned aircraft systems, tactical
missile systems and electric vehicle charging and test systems, and
serves militaries, government agencies, businesses and consumers. For
more information visit www.avinc.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking
statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995. These statements are made on the basis of current
expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and
uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic, competitive,
governmental and technological factors outside of our control, that may
cause our business, strategy or actual results to differ materially from
those expressed or implied. Factors that could cause actual results to
differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, but are
not limited to, our ability to perform under existing contracts and
obtain additional contracts; our reliance on sales to the U.S.
government; changes in the timing and/or amount of government spending;
changes in the supply and/or demand and/or prices for our products and
services; changes in the regulatory environment; the activities of
competitors; failure of the markets in which we operate to grow; failure
to expand into new markets; failure to develop new products or integrate
new technology with current products; and general economic and business
conditions in the United States and elsewhere in the world. For a
further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the
reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including
our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on
10-Q. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise.
