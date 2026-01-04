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1. Quartal 2026: So bewegten sich die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Quartal

31.03.26 19:16 Uhr
Erfolgsserie oder Crash? Das bewegte den DAX im ersten Quartal 2026 | finanzen.net

Das erste Quartal 2026 ist zu Ende. Im DAX gab es während der vergangenen drei Monate deutliche Schwankungen der Einzelwerte.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
22.680,0 PKT 117,2 PKT 0,52%
Charts|News|Analysen

So performten die DAX-Werte im ersten Quartal 2026

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in Q1 2026 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.12.2025 und dem 31.03.2026. Stand ist der 31.03.2026.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: SAP SE

SAP SE: -29,49 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 39: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: -24,15 Prozent

Quelle: Terramara / pixelio.de

Platz 38: Scout24

Scout24: -23,08 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 37: Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil: -22,19 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 36: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: -20,02 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 35: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -19,19 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 34: adidas

adidas: -19,17 Prozent

Quelle: Radu Bercan / Shutterstock.com

Platz 33: Zalando

Zalando: -18,90 Prozent

Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images

Platz 32: Airbus SE

Airbus SE: -18,85 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: -18,25 Prozent

Quelle: Beiersdorf

Platz 30: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: -16,56 Prozent

Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: BMW

BMW: -16,26 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -15,05 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: -14,71 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Siemens

Siemens: -13,99 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens

Platz 25: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -12,79 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: -12,75 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 23: Continental

Continental: -12,30 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Merck

Merck: -12,23 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 21: Vonovia SE

Vonovia SE: -12,14 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 20: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: -9,51 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius

Platz 19: Allianz

Allianz: -7,99 Prozent

Quelle: JPstock / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: -7,46 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -5,37 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 16: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: -4,71 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 15: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -4,24 Prozent

Quelle: AIF

Platz 14: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -4,06 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: 0,60 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 12: Infineon

Infineon: 0,72 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 11: GEA

GEA: 5,88 Prozent

Quelle: GEA

Platz 10: Symrise

Symrise: 6,33 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 9: Bayer

Bayer: 6,42 Prozent

Quelle: Bayer AG

Platz 8: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: 11,12 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Way / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: 12,25 Prozent

Quelle: Jorg Hackemann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 15,51 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: 15,58 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 4: EON SE

EON SE: 17,58 Prozent

Quelle: E.ON AG

Platz 3: BASF

BASF: 17,94 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 2: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: 18,15 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Platz 1: RWE

RWE: 27,44 Prozent

Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE

Bildquellen: Ralph Orlowski/Getty Images, Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

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