1. Quartal 2026: So bewegten sich die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Quartal
Das erste Quartal 2026 ist zu Ende. Im DAX gab es während der vergangenen drei Monate deutliche Schwankungen der Einzelwerte.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in Q1 2026 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.12.2025 und dem 31.03.2026. Stand ist der 31.03.2026.
Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: SAP SE
SAP SE: -29,49 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 39: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: -24,15 Prozent
Quelle: Terramara / pixelio.de
Platz 38: Scout24
Scout24: -23,08 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 37: Porsche Automobil
Porsche Automobil: -22,19 Prozent
Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images
Platz 36: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: -20,02 Prozent
Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com
Platz 35: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -19,19 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 34: adidas
adidas: -19,17 Prozent
Quelle: Radu Bercan / Shutterstock.com
Platz 33: Zalando
Zalando: -18,90 Prozent
Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images
Platz 32: Airbus SE
Airbus SE: -18,85 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: -18,25 Prozent
Quelle: Beiersdorf
Platz 30: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: -16,56 Prozent
Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: BMW
BMW: -16,26 Prozent
Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -15,05 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: -14,71 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Siemens
Siemens: -13,99 Prozent
Quelle: Siemens
Platz 25: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -12,79 Prozent
Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: -12,75 Prozent
Quelle: MTU Aero Engines
Platz 23: Continental
Continental: -12,30 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Merck
Merck: -12,23 Prozent
Quelle: Merck KGaA
Platz 21: Vonovia SE
Vonovia SE: -12,14 Prozent
Quelle: Vonovia SE
Platz 20: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: -9,51 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius
Platz 19: Allianz
Allianz: -7,99 Prozent
Quelle: JPstock / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: -7,46 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -5,37 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 16: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: -4,71 Prozent
Quelle: Henkel AG
Platz 15: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -4,24 Prozent
Quelle: AIF
Platz 14: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -4,06 Prozent
Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: 0,60 Prozent
Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de
Platz 12: Infineon
Infineon: 0,72 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 11: GEA
GEA: 5,88 Prozent
Quelle: GEA
Platz 10: Symrise
Symrise: 6,33 Prozent
Quelle: Symrise AG
Platz 9: Bayer
Bayer: 6,42 Prozent
Quelle: Bayer AG
Platz 8: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: 11,12 Prozent
Quelle: Robert Way / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: 12,25 Prozent
Quelle: Jorg Hackemann / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 15,51 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: 15,58 Prozent
Quelle: Brenntag AG
Platz 4: EON SE
EON SE: 17,58 Prozent
Quelle: E.ON AG
Platz 3: BASF
BASF: 17,94 Prozent
Quelle: Pressefoto BASF
Platz 2: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: 18,15 Prozent
Quelle: Siemens Energy AG
Platz 1: RWE
RWE: 27,44 Prozent
Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE
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Bildquellen: Ralph Orlowski/Getty Images, Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag