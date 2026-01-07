2. Quartal 2026: So bewegten sich die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Quartal
Das zweite Quartal 2026 ist zu Ende. Im DAX gab es während der vergangenen drei Monate deutliche Schwankungen der Einzelwerte.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in Q2 2026 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.03.2026 und dem 30.06.2026. Stand ist der 30.06.2026.
Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: -29,73 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com
Platz 39: BMW
BMW: -26,65 Prozent
Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 38: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -26,07 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 37: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: -18,81 Prozent
Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com
Platz 36: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -14,95 Prozent
Quelle: ben bryant / Shutterstock.com
Platz 35: BASF
BASF: -11,74 Prozent
Quelle: Pressefoto BASF
Platz 34: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: -10,36 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius
Platz 33: SAP SE
SAP SE: -8,86 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: -8,73 Prozent
Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de
Platz 31: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -8,66 Prozent
Quelle: photobyphm / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: -7,42 Prozent
Quelle: Brenntag AG
Platz 29: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: -7,12 Prozent
Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: EON SE
EON SE: -5,03 Prozent
Quelle: E.ON AG
Platz 27: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -4,87 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: -2,81 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG
Platz 25: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -1,85 Prozent
Quelle: QIAGEN
Platz 24: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: -1,41 Prozent
Quelle: Beiersdorf
Platz 23: GEA
GEA: -0,58 Prozent
Quelle: GEA
Platz 22: Vonovia SE
Vonovia SE: -0,28 Prozent
Quelle: Vonovia SE
Platz 21: RWE
RWE: 0,28 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 1,83 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 19: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: 2,98 Prozent
Quelle: Daimler Truck AG
Platz 18: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: 10,32 Prozent
Quelle: Henkel AG
Platz 17: Scout24
Scout24: 10,63 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 16: Allianz
Allianz: 15,90 Prozent
Quelle: JPstock / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: 16,76 Prozent
Quelle: Siemens Energy AG
Platz 14: Symrise
Symrise: 18,36 Prozent
Quelle: Symrise AG
Platz 13: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: 18,45 Prozent
Quelle: Terramara / pixelio.de
Platz 12: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 18,77 Prozent
Quelle: AIF
Platz 11: Continental
Continental: 21,44 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: 21,95 Prozent
Quelle: MTU Aero Engines
Platz 9: Airbus SE
Airbus SE: 22,14 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: 23,32 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Bayer
Bayer: 23,92 Prozent
Quelle: Bayer AG
Platz 6: Zalando
Zalando: 25,35 Prozent
Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images
Platz 5: adidas
adidas: 34,23 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 36,14 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Merck
Merck: 36,73 Prozent
Quelle: Merck KGaA
Platz 2: Siemens
Siemens: 36,88 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Infineon
Infineon: 118,84 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
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Bildquellen: Ralph Orlowski/Getty Images, Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag