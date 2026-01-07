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2. Quartal 2026: So bewegten sich die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Quartal

30.06.26 19:18 Uhr
Erfolgsserie oder Crash? Das bewegte den DAX im zweiten Quartal 2026 | finanzen.net

Das zweite Quartal 2026 ist zu Ende. Im DAX gab es während der vergangenen drei Monate deutliche Schwankungen der Einzelwerte.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
24.995,8 PKT 368,9 PKT 1,50%
Charts|News|Analysen

So performten die DAX-Werte im zweiten Quartal 2026

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in Q2 2026 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.03.2026 und dem 30.06.2026. Stand ist der 30.06.2026.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: -29,73 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: BMW

BMW: -26,65 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 38: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -26,07 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 37: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: -18,81 Prozent

Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 36: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -14,95 Prozent

Quelle: ben bryant / Shutterstock.com

Platz 35: BASF

BASF: -11,74 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 34: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: -10,36 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius

Platz 33: SAP SE

SAP SE: -8,86 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: -8,73 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 31: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -8,66 Prozent

Quelle: photobyphm / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: -7,42 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 29: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: -7,12 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: EON SE

EON SE: -5,03 Prozent

Quelle: E.ON AG

Platz 27: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -4,87 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: -2,81 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG

Platz 25: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -1,85 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Platz 24: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: -1,41 Prozent

Quelle: Beiersdorf

Platz 23: GEA

GEA: -0,58 Prozent

Quelle: GEA

Platz 22: Vonovia SE

Vonovia SE: -0,28 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 21: RWE

RWE: 0,28 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 1,83 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 19: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: 2,98 Prozent

Quelle: Daimler Truck AG

Platz 18: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: 10,32 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 17: Scout24

Scout24: 10,63 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 16: Allianz

Allianz: 15,90 Prozent

Quelle: JPstock / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: 16,76 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Platz 14: Symrise

Symrise: 18,36 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 13: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: 18,45 Prozent

Quelle: Terramara / pixelio.de

Platz 12: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 18,77 Prozent

Quelle: AIF

Platz 11: Continental

Continental: 21,44 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: 21,95 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 9: Airbus SE

Airbus SE: 22,14 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: 23,32 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Bayer

Bayer: 23,92 Prozent

Quelle: Bayer AG

Platz 6: Zalando

Zalando: 25,35 Prozent

Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images

Platz 5: adidas

adidas: 34,23 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 36,14 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Merck

Merck: 36,73 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 2: Siemens

Siemens: 36,88 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Infineon

Infineon: 118,84 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Ralph Orlowski/Getty Images, Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

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