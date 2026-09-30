3. Quartal 2026: So bewegten sich die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Quartal
Das dritte Quartal 2026 ist zu Ende. Im DAX gab es während der vergangenen drei Monate deutliche Schwankungen der Einzelwerte.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in Q3 2026 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.06.2026 und dem 30.09.2026. Stand ist der 30.09.2026.
Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: Infineon
Infineon: -27,15 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 39: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: -23,59 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 38: Vonovia SE
Vonovia SE: -21,26 Prozent
Quelle: Vonovia SE
Platz 37: adidas
adidas: -19,01 Prozent
Quelle: Radu Bercan / Shutterstock.com
Platz 36: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: -15,07 Prozent
Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com
Platz 35: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: -13,99 Prozent
Quelle: Siemens Energy AG
Platz 34: Zalando
Zalando: -10,52 Prozent
Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images
Platz 33: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -7,57 Prozent
Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Scout24
Scout24: -7,39 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 31: Continental
Continental: -6,98 Prozent
Quelle: Continental
Platz 30: EON SE
EON SE: -6,46 Prozent
Quelle: Patrik Stollarz/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 29: Merck
Merck: -5,96 Prozent
Quelle: Merck KGaA
Platz 28: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: -3,44 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: BMW
BMW: -3,39 Prozent
Quelle: Teerapun / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Siemens
Siemens: -2,01 Prozent
Quelle: A.Penkov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Airbus SE
Airbus SE: -1,99 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Bayer
Bayer: -0,95 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: -0,88 Prozent
Quelle: Daimler Truck AG
Platz 22: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: -0,71 Prozent
Quelle: Henkel AG
Platz 21: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -0,08 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 20: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: 0,51 Prozent
Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Allianz
Allianz: 0,53 Prozent
Quelle: Allianz
Platz 18: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: 2,12 Prozent
Quelle: Beiersdorf
Platz 17: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 2,85 Prozent
Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: 2,94 Prozent
Quelle: MTU Aero Engines
Platz 15: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: 4,13 Prozent
Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de
Platz 14: Symrise
Symrise: 4,49 Prozent
Quelle: Symrise AG
Platz 13: RWE
RWE: 4,73 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: BASF
BASF: 7,27 Prozent
Quelle: Pressefoto BASF
Platz 11: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 7,34 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Post
Platz 10: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: 7,56 Prozent
Quelle: Terramara / pixelio.de
Platz 9: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: 8,27 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 9,48 Prozent
Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: GEA
GEA: 10,41 Prozent
Quelle: GEA
Platz 6: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 11,02 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: 11,28 Prozent
Quelle: Brenntag AG
Platz 4: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: 11,96 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius
Platz 3: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 14,22 Prozent
Quelle: QIAGEN
Platz 2: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: 19,81 Prozent
Quelle: Jorg Hackemann / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: SAP SE
SAP SE: 38,55 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Bildquellen: Ralph Orlowski/Getty Images, Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag