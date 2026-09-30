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3. Quartal 2026: So bewegten sich die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Quartal

3. Quartal 2026: So bewegten sich die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Quartal

Das dritte Quartal 2026 ist zu Ende. Im DAX gab es während der vergangenen drei Monate deutliche Schwankungen der Einzelwerte.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
25,199.19 EUR -200.02 EUR -0.79 %
News | Analysen

So performten die DAX-Werte im dritten Quartal 2026
Das Ranking

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in Q3 2026 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.06.2026 und dem 30.09.2026. Stand ist der 30.09.2026.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Infineon

Platz 40: Infineon

Infineon: -27,15 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

HOCHTIEF

Platz 39: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: -23,59 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Vonovia SE

Platz 38: Vonovia SE

Vonovia SE: -21,26 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

adidas

Platz 37: adidas

adidas: -19,01 Prozent

Quelle: Radu Bercan / Shutterstock.com

Heidelberg Materials

Platz 36: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: -15,07 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Siemens Energy

Platz 35: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: -13,99 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Zalando

Platz 34: Zalando

Zalando: -10,52 Prozent

Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Platz 33: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -7,57 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Scout24

Platz 32: Scout24

Scout24: -7,39 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Continental

Platz 31: Continental

Continental: -6,98 Prozent

Quelle: Continental

EON SE

Platz 30: EON SE

EON SE: -6,46 Prozent

Quelle: Patrik Stollarz/AFP/Getty Images

Merck

Platz 29: Merck

Merck: -5,96 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Rheinmetall

Platz 28: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: -3,44 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

BMW

Platz 27: BMW

BMW: -3,39 Prozent

Quelle: Teerapun / Shutterstock.com

Siemens

Platz 26: Siemens

Siemens: -2,01 Prozent

Quelle: A.Penkov / Shutterstock.com

Airbus SE

Platz 25: Airbus SE

Airbus SE: -1,99 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Bayer

Platz 24: Bayer

Bayer: -0,95 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Daimler Truck

Platz 23: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: -0,88 Prozent

Quelle: Daimler Truck AG

Henkel vz

Platz 22: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: -0,71 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Platz 21: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -0,08 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Volkswagen (VW) vz

Platz 20: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: 0,51 Prozent

Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com

Allianz

Platz 19: Allianz

Allianz: 0,53 Prozent

Quelle: Allianz

Beiersdorf

Platz 18: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: 2,12 Prozent

Quelle: Beiersdorf

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Platz 17: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 2,85 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

MTU Aero Engines

Platz 16: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: 2,94 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Hannover Rück

Platz 15: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: 4,13 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Symrise

Platz 14: Symrise

Symrise: 4,49 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

RWE

Platz 13: RWE

RWE: 4,73 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

BASF

Platz 12: BASF

BASF: 7,27 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

Platz 11: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 7,34 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Post

Deutsche Bank

Platz 10: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: 7,56 Prozent

Quelle: Terramara / pixelio.de

Commerzbank

Platz 9: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: 8,27 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Deutsche Telekom

Platz 8: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 9,48 Prozent

Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com

GEA

Platz 7: GEA

GEA: 10,41 Prozent

Quelle: GEA

Siemens Healthineers

Platz 6: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 11,02 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Brenntag SE

Platz 5: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: 11,28 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Fresenius SE

Platz 4: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: 11,96 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius

QIAGEN

Platz 3: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 14,22 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Deutsche Börse

Platz 2: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: 19,81 Prozent

Quelle: Jorg Hackemann / Shutterstock.com

SAP SE

Platz 1: SAP SE

SAP SE: 38,55 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Bildquellen: Ralph Orlowski/Getty Images, Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

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