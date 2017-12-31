GGP Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2017 Distributions

GGP Inc. (NYSE: GGP) announced today the tax reporting information for 2017 distributions on its common stock and 6.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred stock as shown below.

Participants should refer to their Federal Form 1099 which will be mailed no later than January 31, 2018 and contact American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC at (866) 627-2643 for further information. Taxability of the 2017 distributions is not necessarily indicative of future distributions.

2017 TAX INFORMATION - Common Stock Total Box 1a Box 1b Record Payable Type of Distribution Total Taxable Ordinary Qualified Capital Gain AMTI 2016 Taxable 2018 Taxable Date Date Distribution Per Share Distribution Dividends Dividends Distribution Preference Distribution Distribution 12/27/2016 1/27/2017 Cash $0.260000 $0.129900 $0.129900 $0.011321 $0.000000 $0.000495 $0.130100 N/A 4/13/2017 4/28/2017 Cash $0.220000 $0.220000 $0.220000 $0.019173 $0.000000 $0.000838 N/A N/A 7/13/2017 7/28/2017 Cash $0.220000 $0.220000 $0.220000 $0.019173 $0.000000 $0.000838 N/A N/A 10/13/2017 10/31/2017 Cash $0.220000 $0.220000 $0.220000 $0.019173 $0.000000 $0.000838 N/A N/A 12/15/2017 1/5/2018 Cash $0.220000 $0.070830 $0.070830 $0.006173 $0.000000 $0.000270 N/A $0.149170 TOTAL $1.140000 $0.860730 $0.860730 $0.075013 $0.000000 $0.003279 $0.130100 $0.149170 PERCENT OF ANNUAL TOTAL 100.00% 100.00% 8.72% 0.00% 2017 TAX INFORMATION - 6.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Total Box 1a Box 1b Record Payable Type of Distribution Total Taxable Ordinary Qualified Capital Gain AMTI 2016 Taxable 2018 Taxable Date Date Distribution Per Share Distribution Dividends Dividends Distribution Preference Distribution Distribution 3/15/2017 4/3/2017 Cash $0.398400 $0.398400 $0.398400 $0.034721 $0.000000 $0.001517 N/A N/A 6/15/2017 7/3/2017 Cash $0.398400 $0.398400 $0.398400 $0.034721 $0.000000 $0.001517 N/A N/A 9/15/2017 10/2/2017 Cash $0.398400 $0.398400 $0.398400 $0.034721 $0.000000 $0.001517 N/A N/A 12/15/2017 1/2/2018 Cash $0.398400 $0.398400 $0.398400 $0.034721 $0.000000 $0.001517 N/A N/A TOTAL $1.593600 $1.593600 $1.593600 $0.138884 $0.000000 $0.006068 $0.000000 $0.000000 PERCENT OF ANNUAL TOTAL 100.00% 100.00% 8.72% 0.00%

GGP

GGP is an S&P 500 company focused exclusively on owning, managing, leasing, and redeveloping high-quality retail properties throughout the United States. GGP is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, and publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol GGP.

