GGP Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2017 Distributions

GGP Inc. (NYSE: GGP) announced today the tax reporting information for 2017 distributions on its common stock and 6.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred stock as shown below.

Participants should refer to their Federal Form 1099 which will be mailed no later than January 31, 2018 and contact American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC at (866) 627-2643 for further information. Taxability of the 2017 distributions is not necessarily indicative of future distributions.

                   
2017 TAX INFORMATION - Common Stock
Total Box 1a Box 1b
Record Payable Type of Distribution Total Taxable Ordinary Qualified Capital Gain AMTI 2016 Taxable 2018 Taxable
Date   Date   Distribution   Per Share   Distribution   Dividends   Dividends   Distribution   Preference   Distribution   Distribution
12/27/2016 1/27/2017 Cash $0.260000 $0.129900 $0.129900 $0.011321 $0.000000 $0.000495 $0.130100 N/A
4/13/2017 4/28/2017 Cash $0.220000 $0.220000 $0.220000 $0.019173 $0.000000 $0.000838 N/A N/A
7/13/2017 7/28/2017 Cash $0.220000 $0.220000 $0.220000 $0.019173 $0.000000 $0.000838 N/A N/A
10/13/2017 10/31/2017 Cash $0.220000 $0.220000 $0.220000 $0.019173 $0.000000 $0.000838 N/A N/A
12/15/2017   1/5/2018   Cash   $0.220000   $0.070830   $0.070830   $0.006173   $0.000000   $0.000270   N/A   $0.149170
        TOTAL   $1.140000   $0.860730   $0.860730   $0.075013   $0.000000   $0.003279   $0.130100   $0.149170
    PERCENT OF ANNUAL TOTAL     100.00%   100.00%   8.72%   0.00%            
 
 
2017 TAX INFORMATION - 6.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock
Total Box 1a Box 1b
Record Payable Type of Distribution Total Taxable Ordinary Qualified Capital Gain AMTI 2016 Taxable 2018 Taxable
Date   Date   Distribution   Per Share   Distribution   Dividends   Dividends   Distribution   Preference   Distribution   Distribution
3/15/2017 4/3/2017 Cash $0.398400 $0.398400 $0.398400 $0.034721 $0.000000 $0.001517 N/A N/A
6/15/2017 7/3/2017 Cash $0.398400 $0.398400 $0.398400 $0.034721 $0.000000 $0.001517 N/A N/A
9/15/2017 10/2/2017 Cash $0.398400 $0.398400 $0.398400 $0.034721 $0.000000 $0.001517 N/A N/A
12/15/2017   1/2/2018   Cash   $0.398400   $0.398400   $0.398400   $0.034721   $0.000000   $0.001517   N/A   N/A
        TOTAL   $1.593600   $1.593600   $1.593600   $0.138884   $0.000000   $0.006068   $0.000000   $0.000000
    PERCENT OF ANNUAL TOTAL     100.00%   100.00%   8.72%   0.00%            

GGP

GGP is an S&P 500 company focused exclusively on owning, managing, leasing, and redeveloping high-quality retail properties throughout the United States. GGP is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, and publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol GGP.

