GGP Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2017 Distributions

GGP Inc. (NYSE: GGP) announced today the tax reporting information for
2017 distributions on its common stock and 6.375% Series A Cumulative
Redeemable Preferred stock as shown below.
Participants should refer to their Federal Form 1099 which will be
mailed no later than January 31, 2018 and contact American Stock
Transfer & Trust Company, LLC at (866) 627-2643 for further information.
Taxability of the 2017 distributions is not necessarily indicative of
future distributions.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017 TAX INFORMATION - Common Stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
Box 1a
|
|
Box 1b
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Record
|
|
Payable
|
|
Type of
|
|
Distribution
|
|
Total Taxable
|
|
Ordinary
|
|
Qualified
|
|
Capital Gain
|
|
AMTI
|
|
2016 Taxable
|
|
2018 Taxable
|
Date
|
|
Date
|
|
Distribution
|
|
Per Share
|
|
Distribution
|
|
Dividends
|
|
Dividends
|
|
Distribution
|
|
Preference
|
|
Distribution
|
|
Distribution
|
12/27/2016
|
|
1/27/2017
|
|
Cash
|
|
$0.260000
|
|
$0.129900
|
|
$0.129900
|
|
$0.011321
|
|
$0.000000
|
|
$0.000495
|
|
$0.130100
|
|
N/A
|
4/13/2017
|
|
4/28/2017
|
|
Cash
|
|
$0.220000
|
|
$0.220000
|
|
$0.220000
|
|
$0.019173
|
|
$0.000000
|
|
$0.000838
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
7/13/2017
|
|
7/28/2017
|
|
Cash
|
|
$0.220000
|
|
$0.220000
|
|
$0.220000
|
|
$0.019173
|
|
$0.000000
|
|
$0.000838
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
10/13/2017
|
|
10/31/2017
|
|
Cash
|
|
$0.220000
|
|
$0.220000
|
|
$0.220000
|
|
$0.019173
|
|
$0.000000
|
|
$0.000838
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
12/15/2017
|
|
1/5/2018
|
|
Cash
|
|
$0.220000
|
|
$0.070830
|
|
$0.070830
|
|
$0.006173
|
|
$0.000000
|
|
$0.000270
|
|
N/A
|
|
$0.149170
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
$1.140000
|
|
$0.860730
|
|
$0.860730
|
|
$0.075013
|
|
$0.000000
|
|
$0.003279
|
|
$0.130100
|
|
$0.149170
|
|
|
PERCENT OF ANNUAL TOTAL
|
|
|
100.00%
|
|
100.00%
|
|
8.72%
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017 TAX INFORMATION - 6.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable
Preferred Stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
Box 1a
|
|
Box 1b
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Record
|
|
Payable
|
|
Type of
|
|
Distribution
|
|
Total Taxable
|
|
Ordinary
|
|
Qualified
|
|
Capital Gain
|
|
AMTI
|
|
2016 Taxable
|
|
2018 Taxable
|
Date
|
|
Date
|
|
Distribution
|
|
Per Share
|
|
Distribution
|
|
Dividends
|
|
Dividends
|
|
Distribution
|
|
Preference
|
|
Distribution
|
|
Distribution
|
3/15/2017
|
|
4/3/2017
|
|
Cash
|
|
$0.398400
|
|
$0.398400
|
|
$0.398400
|
|
$0.034721
|
|
$0.000000
|
|
$0.001517
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
6/15/2017
|
|
7/3/2017
|
|
Cash
|
|
$0.398400
|
|
$0.398400
|
|
$0.398400
|
|
$0.034721
|
|
$0.000000
|
|
$0.001517
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
9/15/2017
|
|
10/2/2017
|
|
Cash
|
|
$0.398400
|
|
$0.398400
|
|
$0.398400
|
|
$0.034721
|
|
$0.000000
|
|
$0.001517
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
12/15/2017
|
|
1/2/2018
|
|
Cash
|
|
$0.398400
|
|
$0.398400
|
|
$0.398400
|
|
$0.034721
|
|
$0.000000
|
|
$0.001517
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
$1.593600
|
|
$1.593600
|
|
$1.593600
|
|
$0.138884
|
|
$0.000000
|
|
$0.006068
|
|
$0.000000
|
|
$0.000000
|
|
|
PERCENT OF ANNUAL TOTAL
|
|
|
100.00%
|
|
100.00%
|
|
8.72%
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
|
|
|
GGP
GGP is an S&P 500 company focused exclusively on owning, managing,
leasing, and redeveloping high-quality retail properties throughout the
United States. GGP is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, and publicly
traded on the NYSE under the symbol GGP.
