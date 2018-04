Global Power Announces Fourth Quarter 2017 Financial Results Conference Call

Global Power Equipment Group Inc. (OTC:GLPW) ("Global Power”) will host a conference call to review financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2017, on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time). Financial results will be released after the markets close on Monday, April 16, 2018.

A webcast link to the call, along with the accompanying slide presentation, will be available at www.globalpower.com. To access the conference call by telephone, listeners should dial 201-493-6780.

An audio replay of the call will be available from 12:00 p.m. Central Time (1:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the day of the conference call until the end of day on May 1, 2018. To listen to the audio replay, dial 412-317-6671 and enter conference ID number 13678437. Alternatively, you may access the webcast replay at http://ir.globalpower.com/, where a transcript will be posted once available.

About Global Power

Global Power Equipment Group Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiaries are comprehensive providers of custom solutions and maintenance and modification services for customers in the power generation and process and industrial markets. Additional information about Global Power can be found on its website: www.globalpower.com.

