Global Power Announces Timing of First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Global Power Equipment Group Inc. (OTC: GLPW) ("Global Power or the "Company) announced today that it intends to file a Form 12b-25, Notification of Late Filing, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC) for its first quarter 2018. The Company intends to remain current with its SEC filings by completing the Form 10-Q filing on May 21, 2018. Financial results are planned to be released after the markets close on Monday, May 21, 2018.

Global Power will host a conference call to review financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2018, on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time). A webcast link to the call, along with the accompanying slide presentation, will be available at www.globalpower.com. To access the conference call by telephone, listeners should dial 201-493-6780.

An audio replay of the call will be available from 12:00 p.m. Central Time (1:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the day of the conference call until the end of day on June 5, 2018. To listen to the audio replay, dial 412-317-6671 and enter conference ID number 13679912. Alternatively, you may access the webcast replay at http://ir.globalpower.com/, where a transcript will be posted once available.

About Global Power
Global Power Equipment Group Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiaries are comprehensive providers of custom solutions and maintenance and modification services for customers in the power generation and process and industrial markets. Additional information about Global Power can be found on its website: www.globalpower.com.

Forward-looking Statement Disclaimer
This press release contains "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the term set forth in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements include statements or expectations regarding the Companys ability to meet its filing obligation in a timely manner and related matters. These statements reflect our current views of future events and financial performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the ability for the auditors to complete their review of the first quarter of 2018 financials in sufficient time. Our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including our ability to prepare and finalize our first quarter of 2018 financial statements, the ability of our auditors to complete their review and audit of those financial statements in the expected timeframe and the Companys ability to prepare and file the First Quarter 2018 Form 10-Q. For example, additional information may arise during the course of the Companys accounting review that would require the Company to make unanticipated additional adjustments or revisions, or the Companys auditors may take longer to complete their work than anticipated, either of which could prevent the Company from being able to prepare and file the First Quarter 2018 Form 10-Q during the extension period provided by the Form 12b-25 filing.

Other important factors that may cause actual results or timing of events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in our filings with the SEC, including the section of the Companys 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K titled "Risk Factors. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release. Except as may be required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, and we caution you not to rely upon them unduly.

