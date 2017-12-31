Global Power Announces Timing of First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Global
Power Equipment Group Inc. (OTC: GLPW) ("Global Power or the
"Company) announced today that it intends to file a Form 12b-25,
Notification of Late Filing, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission (the "SEC) for its first quarter 2018. The Company intends
to remain current with its SEC filings by completing the Form 10-Q
filing on May 21, 2018. Financial results are planned to be released
after the markets close on Monday, May 21, 2018.
Global Power will host a conference call to review financial results for
its first quarter ended March 31, 2018, on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, at
9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time). A webcast link to the
call, along with the accompanying slide presentation, will be available
at www.globalpower.com.
To access the conference call by telephone, listeners should dial
201-493-6780.
An audio replay of the call will be available from 12:00 p.m. Central
Time (1:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the day of the conference call until
the end of day on June 5, 2018. To listen to the audio replay, dial
412-317-6671 and enter conference ID number 13679912. Alternatively, you
may access the webcast replay at http://ir.globalpower.com/,
where a transcript will be posted once available.
About Global Power
Global Power Equipment Group Inc. and its
wholly owned subsidiaries are comprehensive providers of custom
solutions and maintenance and modification services for customers in the
power generation and process and industrial markets. Additional
information about Global Power can be found on its website: www.globalpower.com.
Forward-looking Statement Disclaimer
This press release
contains "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the term set
forth in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The
forward-looking statements include statements or expectations regarding
the Companys ability to meet its filing obligation in a timely manner
and related matters. These statements reflect our current views of
future events and financial performance and are subject to a number of
risks and uncertainties, including the ability for the auditors to
complete their review of the first quarter of 2018 financials in
sufficient time. Our actual results, performance or achievements may
differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking
statements, including our ability to prepare and finalize our first
quarter of 2018 financial statements, the ability of our auditors to
complete their review and audit of those financial statements in the
expected timeframe and the Companys ability to prepare and file the
First Quarter 2018 Form 10-Q. For example, additional information may
arise during the course of the Companys accounting review that would
require the Company to make unanticipated additional adjustments or
revisions, or the Companys auditors may take longer to complete their
work than anticipated, either of which could prevent the Company from
being able to prepare and file the First Quarter 2018 Form 10-Q during
the extension period provided by the Form 12b-25 filing.
Other important factors that may cause actual results or timing of
events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking
statements are discussed in our filings with the SEC, including the
section of the Companys 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K titled "Risk
Factors. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of
this press release. Except as may be required by applicable law, we
undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking
statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise, and we caution you not to rely upon them unduly.
