finanzen.net
Nel bietet enormes Potenzial. Jetzt mehr erfahren!-w-
04.07.2019 14:43
Bewerten
(0)

GLOBAL Technologies Selects Eutelsat to Support West Africa Power Pool Project

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Regulatory News:

Eutelsat Communications (Paris:ETL) has secured a multi-year contract with GLOBAL Technologies for C-band capacity on its EUTELSAT 10A satellite to provide connectivity and communications for the West Africa Power Pool project (WAPP).

Established in 1999 by ECOWAS (Economic Community of West Africa States), the WAPP project aims to interconnect the power grids of 14 West African countries. GLOBAL Technologies was awarded the telecommunications part of the project, and through this contract signature, will leverage EUTELSAT 10A satellites dedicated coverage of West Africa to monitor the main power distribution sites across the region.

Philippe Oliva, Eutelsat's Chief Commercial Officer, said: "After a successful partnership in Mauritania three years ago, we are delighted to be working alongside GLOBAL Technologies once again with assisting WAPP in achieving its ambitious shared energy project in the West African region over the coming months."

Jean-Paul Steinitz, CEO of GLOBAL Technologies, said: "To support WAPP in its vision to promote and develop power generation and transmission infrastructures across West Africa, we have teamed up with Eutelsat to leverage the prime capacity available on its EUTELSAT 10A satellite. Thanks to Eutelsats reliable and cost effective satellite coverage of the region, GLOBAL Technologies will contribute to offer a better and cheaper access to power for millions of people by delivering telecom infrastructure to connect the WAPP countries.

About GLOBAL Technologies

GLOBAL Technologies is an acknowledged player on the high-technology market, specialised in the design, installation, operation and maintenance of critical technical infrastructure and systems. Leveraging its expertise and specific competence, GLOBAL Technologies deploys sophisticated equipment in inhospitable areas around the world. The Group works for companies and organisations in environments in which service continuity is key to the success of defence and telecommunications operations and of government and international bodies. With its long-standing experience, dedicated teams and cutting-edge technical expertise, GLOBAL Technologies offers a comprehensive range of services to improve its clients capacities across the globe: Staffing & Consulting, Solutions IT & Telecom and SATCOM Solutions. GLOBAL Technologies constantly reinforces its positions on the international markets, thus proving its ability to provide continuity and service quality regardless of the conditions. The Group currently operates in 30 countries through more than 200 projects. GLOBAL Technologies international teams include around 250 top-level specialists, so the Group can provide a genuine local service to all its clients.

For further information:
www.global.fr / www.telecominfra.global.fr

About Eutelsat Communications

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Over 7,000 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,000 men and women from 46 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.

Eutelsat Communications is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL).

For more about Eutelsat go to www.eutelsat.com

Nachrichten zu Eutelsat CommunicationsAct.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Eutelsat CommunicationsAct. News
RSS Feed
Eutelsat CommunicationsAct. zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Eutelsat CommunicationsAct.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
26.10.2012Eutelsat CommunicationsAct outperformExane-BNP Paribas SA
26.10.2012Eutelsat CommunicationsAct neutralNomura
22.10.2012Eutelsat CommunicationsAct holdSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
31.07.2012Eutelsat CommunicationsAct holdSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
23.07.2012Eutelsat CommunicationsAct holdSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
26.10.2012Eutelsat CommunicationsAct outperformExane-BNP Paribas SA
11.05.2011Eutelsat CommunicationsAct overweightMorgan Stanley
21.02.2011Eutelsat CommunicationsAct buySociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
04.11.2010Eutelsat CommunicationsAct buySociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
22.10.2010Eutelsat CommunicationsAct buySociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
26.10.2012Eutelsat CommunicationsAct neutralNomura
22.10.2012Eutelsat CommunicationsAct holdSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
31.07.2012Eutelsat CommunicationsAct holdSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
23.07.2012Eutelsat CommunicationsAct holdSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
03.05.2012Eutelsat CommunicationsAct holdSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Eutelsat CommunicationsAct. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Eutelsat CommunicationsAct. News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Eutelsat CommunicationsAct. News
Anzeige

Inside

Australischer Dollar (AUD/USD) nach der zweiten Zinssenkung
Gold: Buy the rumour, sell the fact
A Python Implementation of Triangles for Visualising Long-Term Investment Metrics
Vontobel: Jetzt Protect Aktienanleihen und Protect Multi Aktienanleihen zeichnen
SAP  In luftigen Höhen
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - Endlich ein Befreiungsschlag der Bullen im IBEX35
Das Beste aus zwei Welten
ING Markets: DAX mit Kurs auf 12.680 Punkte?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Eutelsat CommunicationsAct.-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Eutelsat CommunicationsAct. Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Banken müssen bei Immobilienkrediten mehr Sicherheiten verlangen
Die blamable Verzwergung der Deutschland AG
Der Facebook-Coin könnte ein echter Meilenstein in der Geldgeschichte sein
Diese Idee von der Schwarzen Null führt komplett in die Irre
Mieterbund-Präsident Rips zu Mietpreisen und Wohnungsnot

News von

Reich werden mit Dividenden: Die besten Aktien aus Europa und den USA
Top Fünf: Diese Aktien aus Europa gehören jetzt ins Depot
Nel Asa-Aktie mit größtem Kurssprung seit einem Jahr: Was dahinter steckt
Der größte Staatsfonds der Welt wirft Aktien raus - auch ein DAX-Konzern betroffen
Wirecard-Aktie: Analysten sind optimistisch - Charttechnische Hürde

Heute im Fokus

DAX etwas fester -- USA: Baldige Gespräche mit China -- Wacker-Neuson-Aktionäre verkaufen Aktienpaket -- Nordex, freenet, HORNBACH, Aurubis, OSRAM im Fokus

Verkaufsempfehlung drückt thyssenkrupp-Aktie ans DAX-Ende. AB Foods-Tochter Primark legt trotz mauer Geschäfte im Mai zu. Swiss Re - Versicherer können mit stärkerem Prämienzuwachs rechnen. Chinesischer Google-Rivale Baidu verbündet sich mit Toyota und Geely. Neues Top-Kursziel von Citi bringt adidas-Aktie nicht weiter voran.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der Rohstoffe in im Juni 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
KW 26: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 26 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die 12 toten Topverdiener 2019
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Big-Mac-Index
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2019
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier gibt es die beliebtesten Jobs
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie gehen Sie in den Sommermonaten mit Ihrem Depot um?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
14:30 Uhr
DAX etwas fester -- USA: Baldige Gespräche mit China -- Wacker-Neuson-Aktionäre verkaufen Aktienpaket -- Nordex, freenet, HORNBACH, Aurubis, OSRAM im Fokus
Ausland
14:12 Uhr
AB Foods-Tochter Primark legt trotz mauer Geschäfte im Mai zu
Aktie im Fokus
14:20 Uhr
Verkaufsempfehlung drückt thyssenkrupp-Aktie ans DAX-Ende
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Funkwerk AG575314
Lang & Schwarz AG645932
NEL ASAA0B733
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Dürr AG556520
Renk AG785000
Mutares AGA2NB65
Daimler AG710000
OSRAM AGLED400
TeslaA1CX3T
Amazon906866
CommerzbankCBK100
BayerBAY001
Infineon AG623100