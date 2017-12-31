GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSE American: GSB), a worldwide leader in the secure movement and integration of data, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has awarded GlobalScape a 5-Star rating in its 2018 Partner Program Guide, for the third year running. This annual guide is the definitive listing of partner programs from technology vendors that provide products and services through the IT channel. The 5-Star Partner Program Guide rating recognizes an elite subset of companies that offer solution providers the best partnering elements in their channel programs.

To determine the 2018 5-Star ratings, The Channel Companys research team assessed each vendors partner program based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support and communication.

Industry-leading solution providers partner with Globalscape to offer a range of products and services that complement their portfolio. The Globalscape Partner Program provides its Partners with Express Deal Registration, an expansive MDF Program, Renewal Rewards, sales and technical training, a convenient Partner Portal and a robust International Partner Program. Globalscape also recently rolled out ARCUS, a cloud-based, Software-as-a-Service platform that allows partners to increase service revenues while providing customers with significant additional value.

"Finding the right technology vendor to partner with can be a daunting task, given the vast array of choices now available to solution providers, said Robert Faletra, Executive Chairman of The Channel Company. "CRNs Partner Program Guide and 5-Star ratings help them narrow the field and find the best fit, identifying the most rewarding partner programs and providing crucial insight into their strengths and benefits. We are pleased to present our 2018 PPG list, recognizing the strongest and most successful partner programs in the channel today.

"We are honored to receive this award as recognition for our unwavering commitment to our Channel programs. This 5-star rating from CRN demonstrates that we continuously develop programs that meet the evolving needs of our partners, said Tom Fitzpatrick, Senior Director of Channel Sales and Marketing. "The channel plays a vital role in Globalscapes market strategy, and we will continue to develop programs that make it easy and profitable for Partners to do business with us.

The 2018 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/ppg.

