GlobalSCAPE,
Inc. (NYSE American: GSB),
a worldwide leader in the secure movement and integration of data,
announced today that CRN®,
a brand of The
Channel Company, has awarded GlobalScape a 5-Star rating in its 2018
Partner Program Guide, for the third year running. This annual guide is
the definitive listing of partner programs from technology vendors that
provide products and services through the IT channel. The 5-Star Partner
Program Guide rating recognizes an elite subset of companies that offer
solution providers the best partnering elements in their channel
programs.
To determine the 2018 5-Star ratings, The Channel Companys research
team assessed each vendors partner program based on investments in
program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education
and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support and
communication.
Industry-leading solution providers partner with Globalscape to offer a
range of products and services that complement their portfolio. The
Globalscape Partner Program provides its Partners with Express Deal
Registration, an expansive MDF Program, Renewal Rewards, sales and
technical training, a convenient Partner Portal and a robust
International Partner Program. Globalscape also recently rolled out
ARCUS, a cloud-based, Software-as-a-Service platform that allows
partners to increase service revenues while providing customers with
significant additional value.
"Finding the right technology vendor to partner with can be a daunting
task, given the vast array of choices now available to solution
providers, said Robert Faletra, Executive Chairman of The Channel
Company. "CRNs Partner Program Guide and 5-Star ratings help them
narrow the field and find the best fit, identifying the most rewarding
partner programs and providing crucial insight into their strengths and
benefits. We are pleased to present our 2018 PPG list, recognizing the
strongest and most successful partner programs in the channel today.
"We are honored to receive this award as recognition for our unwavering
commitment to our Channel programs. This 5-star rating from CRN
demonstrates that we continuously develop programs that meet the
evolving needs of our partners, said Tom Fitzpatrick, Senior Director
of Channel Sales and Marketing. "The channel plays a vital role in
Globalscapes market strategy, and we will continue to develop programs
that make it easy and profitable for Partners to do business with us.
The 2018 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April issue of
CRN and online at www.CRN.com/ppg.
About Globalscape
GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSE American: GSB)
is a pioneer in securing and automating the movement and integration of
data seamlessly in, around and outside your business, between
applications, people and places, in and out of the cloud. Globalscape
provides cloud services that automate your work, secure your data and
integrate your applicationswhile giving visibility to those who need
it. Globalscape makes business flow brilliantly. For more information,
visit http://www.globalscape.com
or follow the blog
and Twitter
updates.
About the Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our
dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and
innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we
connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end
users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we
draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for
ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com
CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC.
All
rights reserved.
