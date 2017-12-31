GlobalSCAPE,
Inc. (NYSE American: GSB)
("GlobalSCAPE or the "Company), a worldwide leader in the secure
movement and integration of data, today corrected certain information
relating to the proxy materials for the Companys 2018 annual meeting of
stockholders (the "2018 Annual Meeting) and provided certain additional
information relating to the 2018 Annual meeting.
As previously announced, the 2018 Annual Meeting will be held on October
10, 2018, at 9:00 a.m., local time, at the Companys corporate
headquarters located at 4500 Lockhill-Selma Road, Suite 150, San
Antonio, Texas 78249, or at such other time and location to be
determined by the authorized officers and set forth in the Companys
proxy statement.
Additional information about the 2018 Annual Meeting will be contained
in the definitive proxy statement (SEC Form DEF 14A) which the Company
intends to file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on or
about August 31, 2018. In accordance with Securities and Exchange
Commission rules, instead of mailing a printed copy of the proxy
statement, annual report and other materials relating to the Annual
Meeting to stockholders, the Company intends to mail a Notice of
Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, which advises that the proxy
materials are available on the Internet to stockholders. The Company
intends to commence distribution of the Notice of Internet Availability
of Proxy Materials on or about August 31, 2018.
Because the 2018 Annual Meeting will be held more than 30 days from the
anniversary date of the 2017 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, the Company
is also informing its stockholders of the revised deadlines for
proposals, director nominations and other related matters for
consideration at the 2018 Annual Meeting.
Pursuant to Rule 14a-8 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as
amended (the "Exchange Act), stockholders may present proper proposals
for inclusion in the 2018 Proxy Statement and for consideration at the
Companys 2018 Annual Meeting. To be eligible for inclusion in the 2018
Proxy Statement, a proposal must be received by the Company no later
than August 24, 2018, and must otherwise comply with Rule 14a-8.
In addition, under the Companys Amended and Restated Bylaws, in order
to nominate a director or bring any other business before the
stockholders at the 2018 Annual Meeting that will not be included in the
2018 Proxy Statement, the proposal must be received by the Companys
Corporate Secretary on or before August 20, 2018.
